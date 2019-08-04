DeafDigest Blue – August 4, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
The South Dakota School for the Deaf
will be moving to a building, previously
housed by a bank. The move will take
place within a couple of months.
Tim Roberts, a deaf British financial
marketer was turned down for an interview
for a higher position at HSBC Global Asset
Management. They told him – you are too deaf!
As the Michigan School for the Deaf is
looking for a new principal, the students
are saying they are being ignored with their
feedback.
A publisher of a Japanese magazine devoted
to the disabled has established a new business –
a talent agency to represent the deaf and
the disabled in the entertainment field.
Edinboro University in Pennsylvania is now
offering degrees in Deaf Education.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LEARNING ASL FAST OR LEARNING ASL SLOW
Always a mystery about learning ASL. Some hearing
people learn very fast and other hearing people
learn very slow.
A perfect example is a husband who works at
Gallaudet. His ASL is slow and fair. His wife
who does not work at Gallaudet and does not work with
the deaf, learned ASL faster and signs much better
than him.
Why? Always a mystery.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A deaf employee thought the hearing employee said:
I am going to worship
The hearing employee actually said:
I am going to workshop
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF TOURS OR INDEPENDENT TOURS
We have many deaf tours; these tours are led by great tour
leaders.
Other deaf people prefer to tour by themselves. Which is better –
going on a deaf tour or going by themselves?
There are advantages and disadvantages. With a deaf tour, everything
is organized for you. You do nothing on your own. Disadvantage is that
you must follow the tight tour schedules.
When you travel by yourself, you must worry about many things;
worry about communicating with hearing people, etc. The advantage
is the fun “in getting lost” in traveling through the cities.
Which is best? You decide!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
All steno theories teach shortcuts or brief forms for certain words and
phrases that are the most common. Because most captioners learn the same
theory as a court reporter, a common word for them would be “defendant.”
Many steno theories teach that the steno for DEFT can be written in one
stroke instead of writing it in three strokes as DE/FEND/ANT.
Another common brief form is the steno for SDENT, which is the word
“accident.” It can be written in one stroke rather than three strokes –
AK/SI/DENT.
Each captioner will find certain words and phrases are more common in his
or her work, and they will memorize brief forms that someone else may be
using, or they will create their own.
A captioner may find that the word “thunderstorm” comes up frequently when
they caption the weather, so they may incorporate a brief like THORM in
steno.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
There are always two sides to a story. It was
mentioned in DeafDigest last week that a deaf person
has filed a lawsuit against Ohio State University
for failure to provide captions at home football
games.
The Ohio State University ADA Coordinator said:
Ohio State University has not received any requests
for captioning at football, other sporting events or
concerts in the ten years I have been with the
university. During the same period we have received
a number of requests for interpreters at concerts,
interpreters and captioning at a wide range of public
events.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Mark Harper is the new British Minister of
State for Disabled People. Already he has been
targeted by deaf activists, urging him to do more
on their behalf.
