DeafDigest Blue – August 4, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

The South Dakota School for the Deaf

will be moving to a building, previously

housed by a bank. The move will take

place within a couple of months.

Tim Roberts, a deaf British financial

marketer was turned down for an interview

for a higher position at HSBC Global Asset

Management. They told him – you are too deaf!

As the Michigan School for the Deaf is

looking for a new principal, the students

are saying they are being ignored with their

feedback.

A publisher of a Japanese magazine devoted

to the disabled has established a new business –

a talent agency to represent the deaf and

the disabled in the entertainment field.

Edinboro University in Pennsylvania is now

offering degrees in Deaf Education.

LEARNING ASL FAST OR LEARNING ASL SLOW

LEARNING ASL FAST OR LEARNING ASL SLOW

Always a mystery about learning ASL. Some hearing

people learn very fast and other hearing people

learn very slow.

A perfect example is a husband who works at

Gallaudet. His ASL is slow and fair. His wife

who does not work at Gallaudet and does not work with

the deaf, learned ASL faster and signs much better

than him.

Why? Always a mystery.

DEAF TOURS OR INDEPENDENT TOURS

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf employee thought the hearing employee said:

I am going to worship

The hearing employee actually said:

I am going to workshop

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF TOURS OR INDEPENDENT TOURS

We have many deaf tours; these tours are led by great tour

leaders.

Other deaf people prefer to tour by themselves. Which is better –

going on a deaf tour or going by themselves?

There are advantages and disadvantages. With a deaf tour, everything

is organized for you. You do nothing on your own. Disadvantage is that

you must follow the tight tour schedules.

When you travel by yourself, you must worry about many things;

worry about communicating with hearing people, etc. The advantage

is the fun “in getting lost” in traveling through the cities.

Which is best? You decide!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

All steno theories teach shortcuts or brief forms for certain words and

phrases that are the most common. Because most captioners learn the same

theory as a court reporter, a common word for them would be “defendant.”

Many steno theories teach that the steno for DEFT can be written in one

stroke instead of writing it in three strokes as DE/FEND/ANT.

Another common brief form is the steno for SDENT, which is the word

“accident.” It can be written in one stroke rather than three strokes –

AK/SI/DENT.

Each captioner will find certain words and phrases are more common in his

or her work, and they will memorize brief forms that someone else may be

using, or they will create their own.

A captioner may find that the word “thunderstorm” comes up frequently when

they caption the weather, so they may incorporate a brief like THORM in

steno.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

There are always two sides to a story. It was

mentioned in DeafDigest last week that a deaf person

has filed a lawsuit against Ohio State University

for failure to provide captions at home football

games.

The Ohio State University ADA Coordinator said:

Ohio State University has not received any requests

for captioning at football, other sporting events or

concerts in the ten years I have been with the

university. During the same period we have received

a number of requests for interpreters at concerts,

interpreters and captioning at a wide range of public

events.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Mark Harper is the new British Minister of

State for Disabled People. Already he has been

targeted by deaf activists, urging him to do more

on their behalf.

DeafDigest

Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

