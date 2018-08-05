DeafDigest Blue – August 5, 2018

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— all deaf devices burnt out

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Oyo State governor (in Nigeria) gave an order –

that 20 acres of land that belonged to the deaf

be given to them. In the past hearing groups

seized the land and refused to give it back to

the deaf.

Des Moines (Iowa) pharmacist Bethany Fiskum is

deaf and uses ASL. She was featured in this week’s

range of newspaper and web site stories.

The Arizona School for the Deaf and the Blind

board of directors is looking at saving costs

by allocating unused space to outside groups.

This refers to the Tucson campus only.

A newspaper story in Kenya said a tailor shop

has four disabled tailors, all making good

money. Hidden inside the story was that all

four disabled tailors were actually deaf.

Deaf and disabled? Or deaf but not disabled?

Deaf people actually do not call themselves

disabled, by the way.

The Philadelphia police department reached settlement

with the federal government over mistreating the

deaf prisoners.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€

for the phone!

Captions are provided at no-cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SIGN LANGUAGE AT THE AMERICAN STOCK EXCHANGE

For many years, the brokers at the American Stock

Exchange used special sign language to communicate

buy and sell orders with each other. Sign language

is no longer used because of computers.

Many years ago, two Coda brokers worked at the

American Stock Exchange. One day they used ASL to

chat with each other on the trading floor for a

few minutes.

The American Stock Exchange managers were upset

about it, and these two Coda brokers were told

never again to use ASL on the trading floor.

These managers were afraid that other brokers

would think the Codas were using ASL as a code to

hide their buy and sell instructions!

American Stock Exchange is no more. It was

purchased by New York Stock Exchange and the

name was changed.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was introducing another friend

to his deaf friend.

The deaf friend thought the hearing person said:

This is Bob Meyer

The hearing friend actually said:

This is Bob Beyer

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

INTERPRETING AT CHURCH SERVICES

Many deaf people go to hearing churches. Some

churches have interpreters. Some other churches

do not have interpreters.

Many churches are not rich; they cannot afford

to pay for certified interpreters. They are always

asking for volunteer interpreters.

Which is better – drive at a long distance to

attend a Deaf Church or to go to a hearing church

near your home?

You will have to decide which is best!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Do you ever hit the wrong key when you are typing? No matter how

skilled and talented a stenocaptioner or CART provider may be, there

are going to be times when he or she will make mistakes.

For people who rely on realtime captioning, it is important to

understand what kinds of errors might be made so that one can “read

through” the errors without losing the meaning or context of what is

being said.

We have all probably typed “teh” for the word “the.” Just as on the

computer keyboard, certain types of errors are more likely to be made

on the steno keyboard. The more familiar with realtime captioning

someone becomes, the easier it is for you to figure out what the

mistake was and to simply read through it.

One type of error that people do not make on the computer keyboard

but is very common for stenocaptioners is something called a stacking

error. Stacking is caused by one hand moving down for a new stroke

before the other hand comes all the way up or the keys don’t

completely release from the previous stroke.

One example of a stacking mistake would be strokes like WAPBT/-D/A.

Those are three separate strokes on the steno keyboard that should

translate as the words “wanted a.” Occasionally the “-D” and “A”

could end up in the same stroke. Instead of translating “wanted a,”

it would then translate as either “want ad” or “want add,” depending

on the stenocaptioner’s theory of shorthand. If you saw “He want add

promotion on his job,” it probably should have been “He wanted a

promotion on his job.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Bad news for Ashley Fiolek, a young deaf

woman, who is the leading motocross rider among

Women’s Motocross Association professional

riders.

Practicing to get ready for the women’s

motocross race at X Games in California,

misfortune struck her.

She fell off the ramp after a practice

jump and landed head first, injuring her

shoulder, wrist and ribcage. These injuries

forced her to withdraw from the competition.

Being a tough young woman, she will

recover quickly and be back soon.

note:

she came back and continued competing as

the world’s #1 motocross racer. Suddenly

without warning, and still young, she

retired from competition, intending to move

on to other forms of racing. We have heard

very little, if any, from her since then!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Baby Sign Language good or bad for hearing babies?

Critics are saying that babies, learning signs,

would be delayed in learning how to speak.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs are immediately posted