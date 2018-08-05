DeafDigest Blue – August 5, 2018
Blue Edition
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
all deaf devices burnt out
Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
Oyo State governor (in Nigeria) gave an order –
that 20 acres of land that belonged to the deaf
be given to them. In the past hearing groups
seized the land and refused to give it back to
the deaf.
Des Moines (Iowa) pharmacist Bethany Fiskum is
deaf and uses ASL. She was featured in this week’s
range of newspaper and web site stories.
The Arizona School for the Deaf and the Blind
board of directors is looking at saving costs
by allocating unused space to outside groups.
This refers to the Tucson campus only.
A newspaper story in Kenya said a tailor shop
has four disabled tailors, all making good
money. Hidden inside the story was that all
four disabled tailors were actually deaf.
Deaf and disabled? Or deaf but not disabled?
Deaf people actually do not call themselves
disabled, by the way.
The Philadelphia police department reached settlement
with the federal government over mistreating the
deaf prisoners.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SIGN LANGUAGE AT THE AMERICAN STOCK EXCHANGE
For many years, the brokers at the American Stock
Exchange used special sign language to communicate
buy and sell orders with each other. Sign language
is no longer used because of computers.
Many years ago, two Coda brokers worked at the
American Stock Exchange. One day they used ASL to
chat with each other on the trading floor for a
few minutes.
The American Stock Exchange managers were upset
about it, and these two Coda brokers were told
never again to use ASL on the trading floor.
These managers were afraid that other brokers
would think the Codas were using ASL as a code to
hide their buy and sell instructions!
American Stock Exchange is no more. It was
purchased by New York Stock Exchange and the
name was changed.
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was introducing another friend
to his deaf friend.
The deaf friend thought the hearing person said:
This is Bob Meyer
The hearing friend actually said:
This is Bob Beyer
This week’s ASL video in youtube
INTERPRETING AT CHURCH SERVICES
Many deaf people go to hearing churches. Some
churches have interpreters. Some other churches
do not have interpreters.
Many churches are not rich; they cannot afford
to pay for certified interpreters. They are always
asking for volunteer interpreters.
Which is better – drive at a long distance to
attend a Deaf Church or to go to a hearing church
near your home?
You will have to decide which is best!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Do you ever hit the wrong key when you are typing? No matter how
skilled and talented a stenocaptioner or CART provider may be, there
are going to be times when he or she will make mistakes.
For people who rely on realtime captioning, it is important to
understand what kinds of errors might be made so that one can “read
through” the errors without losing the meaning or context of what is
being said.
We have all probably typed “teh” for the word “the.” Just as on the
computer keyboard, certain types of errors are more likely to be made
on the steno keyboard. The more familiar with realtime captioning
someone becomes, the easier it is for you to figure out what the
mistake was and to simply read through it.
One type of error that people do not make on the computer keyboard
but is very common for stenocaptioners is something called a stacking
error. Stacking is caused by one hand moving down for a new stroke
before the other hand comes all the way up or the keys don’t
completely release from the previous stroke.
One example of a stacking mistake would be strokes like WAPBT/-D/A.
Those are three separate strokes on the steno keyboard that should
translate as the words “wanted a.” Occasionally the “-D” and “A”
could end up in the same stroke. Instead of translating “wanted a,”
it would then translate as either “want ad” or “want add,” depending
on the stenocaptioner’s theory of shorthand. If you saw “He want add
promotion on his job,” it probably should have been “He wanted a
promotion on his job.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Bad news for Ashley Fiolek, a young deaf
woman, who is the leading motocross rider among
Women’s Motocross Association professional
riders.
Practicing to get ready for the women’s
motocross race at X Games in California,
misfortune struck her.
She fell off the ramp after a practice
jump and landed head first, injuring her
shoulder, wrist and ribcage. These injuries
forced her to withdraw from the competition.
Being a tough young woman, she will
recover quickly and be back soon.
note:
she came back and continued competing as
the world’s #1 motocross racer. Suddenly
without warning, and still young, she
retired from competition, intending to move
on to other forms of racing. We have heard
very little, if any, from her since then!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Baby Sign Language good or bad for hearing babies?
Critics are saying that babies, learning signs,
would be delayed in learning how to speak.
