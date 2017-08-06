DeafDigest Blue – August 6, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-scary-name/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— comment about deaf as monkeys

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-star/

Top stories about the deaf:

A magazine carried an article with this debate

– What Is normal? What Is Abnormal? Who Decides?

This magazine made reference to a baby created

genetically deaf years ago.

Deaf fans of the University of Nebraska

football team are pushing hard for scoreboard

captions. For some reason, the captions have

not been installed even though more stadiums

and arenas have this feature.

Eureka Springs City Council (Arkansas) may be

forced to move the site of its city hall meetings

elsewhere. Reason is that the city hall meeting

room is not ADA-compliant. This was a story

in a newspaper.

Dhruva Sharma, one of India’s most popular

deaf individuals, passed away under mysterious

circumstances. He was lauded for his career as

a member of India’s national deaf cricket team

and as an aspiring deaf actor, playing deaf roles

in these Bollywood movies.

Alumni associations seem to get stronger – only

after the schools close up for good. One such

closed school – Saskatoon School for the Deaf

(Canada) had a great turnout with members of the alumni at a recent reunion.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A FAMOUS DEAF ENTERTAINER WITH A SCARY NAME

The word Asphyxia is scary. It means choking the neck

to prevent the person from breathing. Well, there is

a famous entertainer whose name is Asphyxia. She is from

Australia and performs shows for the Grimstones, which

is a circus group that travels all over the world.

And she is deaf! She has been deaf all her life. She

performs everything â€“ puppets, trapeze, hula hoops, etc.

Why Asphyxia? Do not know! Anyway, she is now writing a

book about her life.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

In Mississippi, a deaf football fan and a hearing

football fan were talking about the past

Mississippi State University football teams.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

Sylvester Groom coached the team about 10 years ago

The hearing fan actually said:

Sylvester Croom (correct spelling) coached the team

about 10 years ago

This week’s ASL video in youtube

3D PRINTING MAY HELP THE DEAF

DeafDigest mentioned that 3D printing cannot work with

CI â€“ but it may help the deaf in another way. It may

print a â€œperfectâ€ hearing aid mold â€“ the one that never

whistles and never makes your ear feel sore.

We will have to wait and see if it really will work!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The 51st Intersteno Congress recently took place in Berlin, Germany, July 22 through 28, 2017.

According to its website, Intersteno is the worldwide federation of people, companies, professionals, and associations who use writing, typing, or voice techniques for producing text and reporting speeches, with the aim of processing communication, spreading information, and enabling public access to education and culture.

Intersteno organizes world championships of text production and speech capturing, and these competitions took place in Berlin. Team USA was well represented in Berlin, and realtime captioners and court reporters competed with people from around the world.

In the shorthand/speech capturing category for the chord keyboard, Team USA swept the gold, silver, and bronze medals. A member of Team USA also won the gold medal in the shorthand/speech capturing category for voice writing. This category is similar to the speed contests in which captioners and court reporters compete in the United States.

The next congress will take place in 2019 in Sardinia, Italy. For more information about Intersteno or the recent conference and competitions in Berlin, you can visit www.intersteno.org or www.intersteno2017.org.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The South Dakota School for the Deaf has

a new superintendent. It is Terry Gregersen,

a native of Washington, who will start work

on September 1st.

As a much younger man, Terry played

basketball for the Seattle Maico and the

East Bay clubs which appeared in several

national deaf basketball tournaments.

An interesting thing about Terry’s

team, the Seattle Maico. It was the first

predominately oral team to take part in a

national basketball tournament! It was

an interesting sight to see the Seattle

players communicate orally during time outs

whereas other teams communicated via ASL.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

If you are deaf and are not a citizen of India, and

you are arrested for a crime, the government of

India has no legal obligation to provide a sign

language interpreter for non-citizens!

