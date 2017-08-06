DeafDigest Blue – August 6, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-scary-name/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— comment about deaf as monkeys
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-star/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A magazine carried an article with this debate
– What Is normal? What Is Abnormal? Who Decides?
This magazine made reference to a baby created
genetically deaf years ago.
Deaf fans of the University of Nebraska
football team are pushing hard for scoreboard
captions. For some reason, the captions have
not been installed even though more stadiums
and arenas have this feature.
Eureka Springs City Council (Arkansas) may be
forced to move the site of its city hall meetings
elsewhere. Reason is that the city hall meeting
room is not ADA-compliant. This was a story
in a newspaper.
Dhruva Sharma, one of India’s most popular
deaf individuals, passed away under mysterious
circumstances. He was lauded for his career as
a member of India’s national deaf cricket team
and as an aspiring deaf actor, playing deaf roles
in these Bollywood movies.
Alumni associations seem to get stronger – only
after the schools close up for good. One such
closed school – Saskatoon School for the Deaf
(Canada) had a great turnout with members of the alumni at a recent reunion.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A FAMOUS DEAF ENTERTAINER WITH A SCARY NAME
The word Asphyxia is scary. It means choking the neck
to prevent the person from breathing. Well, there is
a famous entertainer whose name is Asphyxia. She is from
Australia and performs shows for the Grimstones, which
is a circus group that travels all over the world.
And she is deaf! She has been deaf all her life. She
performs everything â€“ puppets, trapeze, hula hoops, etc.
Why Asphyxia? Do not know! Anyway, she is now writing a
book about her life.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
In Mississippi, a deaf football fan and a hearing
football fan were talking about the past
Mississippi State University football teams.
The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:
Sylvester Groom coached the team about 10 years ago
The hearing fan actually said:
Sylvester Croom (correct spelling) coached the team
about 10 years ago
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
3D PRINTING MAY HELP THE DEAF
DeafDigest mentioned that 3D printing cannot work with
CI â€“ but it may help the deaf in another way. It may
print a â€œperfectâ€ hearing aid mold â€“ the one that never
whistles and never makes your ear feel sore.
We will have to wait and see if it really will work!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The 51st Intersteno Congress recently took place in Berlin, Germany, July 22 through 28, 2017.
According to its website, Intersteno is the worldwide federation of people, companies, professionals, and associations who use writing, typing, or voice techniques for producing text and reporting speeches, with the aim of processing communication, spreading information, and enabling public access to education and culture.
Intersteno organizes world championships of text production and speech capturing, and these competitions took place in Berlin. Team USA was well represented in Berlin, and realtime captioners and court reporters competed with people from around the world.
In the shorthand/speech capturing category for the chord keyboard, Team USA swept the gold, silver, and bronze medals. A member of Team USA also won the gold medal in the shorthand/speech capturing category for voice writing. This category is similar to the speed contests in which captioners and court reporters compete in the United States.
The next congress will take place in 2019 in Sardinia, Italy. For more information about Intersteno or the recent conference and competitions in Berlin, you can visit www.intersteno.org or www.intersteno2017.org.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The South Dakota School for the Deaf has
a new superintendent. It is Terry Gregersen,
a native of Washington, who will start work
on September 1st.
As a much younger man, Terry played
basketball for the Seattle Maico and the
East Bay clubs which appeared in several
national deaf basketball tournaments.
An interesting thing about Terry’s
team, the Seattle Maico. It was the first
predominately oral team to take part in a
national basketball tournament! It was
an interesting sight to see the Seattle
players communicate orally during time outs
whereas other teams communicated via ASL.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
If you are deaf and are not a citizen of India, and
you are arrested for a crime, the government of
India has no legal obligation to provide a sign
language interpreter for non-citizens!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-digest-conditions-and-terms/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section