DeafDigest Blue – August 9, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Learning sign language at the expense of learning

English grammar is not the right way to go about

it. An advocate, not from USA, but from India

said that in a newspaper article.

……….

Gallaudet has formed a first-time ever debate

team that will compete against other colleges.

DeafDigest is just concerned about one thing –

interpreting (expressive and receptive) must

be 100 percent perfect during these heated

debates. Just one word, interpreted wrongly,

may blow up Gallaudet’s chances in these

incoming debates.

………

The Willow Domestic Violence Center is joining

forces with Deaf Ignite, an organization in

Rochester, NY to provide better services for

deaf victims of domestic violence.

……..

The highly controversial California law AB 5, which

classifies interpreters as private contractors, is

also placing another group in jeopardy – these

freelance captioners!

……..

Anand Vishwanadha, who is deaf is the Chief

Sustainability Officer with the Chitrak Eco

Ventures in India. His job is to make sure

his company follows the nation’s environmental

laws.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN EMPLOYMENT AD WE HATE TO READ

What is an employment ad we hate to read? DeafDigest

saw an employment ad that said –

I am a hearing human resources director and I know little

sign language

Little sign language means ABC fingerspelling with

clumsy fingers!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person watched a movie that was

titled – It’s Christmas, Eve

The deaf person thought his hearing friend said:

I saw the movie – It’s Christmas Eve

The hearing person actually said:

I saw the movie – It’s Christmas, Eve

note:

It’s Christmas Eve and It’s Christmas, Eve

may be lipread the same – but It’s Christmas, Eve

is pronounced with a pause at the comma

A hearing person would catch the pause, while

the deaf person may not realize the pause!

Funny? Yes.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF CRUISE OR HEARING CRUISE

Which is better for a deaf traveler –

Join a Deaf Cruise or a Hearing Cruise?

With a Deaf Cruise, very easy to

communicate with other deaf travelers.

Disadvantage is that you see same old

deaf faces all the time.

With a Hearing Cruise, there are

strangers that have many interesting

stories to share during dinners and

during cruise social events. For

deaf, it is impossible to communicate

without an interpreter! Hearing

people on vacation during cruises

don’t like to write notes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

If stenocaptioners do not write prefixes and suffixes differently from one

another or from complete words, it can create many word boundary issues.

Since captioners do write phonetically, you will see these types of

errors. As we’re reading through captioning errors, if you can quickly

read through these, it will aid in understanding.

Here are a few examples of problems with prefixes or suffixes:

“They were outhouse hunting.”

“The damage was a broke encounter.”

“The high turn overcame as a result of low salaries.”

“They terminated the bake release.”

These should read:

“They were out house hunting.”

“The damage was a broken counter.”

“The high turnover came as a result of low salaries.”

“They terminated the bakery lease.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Newfoundland School for the Deaf has

been closed by the province government.

The government issued a statement that said:

time has come for change

The closing, however, is not sitting too well

with many people in the province. They are

accusing the province officials of misleading

the public as to the reasons for the closing.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Deaf leaders in Great Britain have accused TV

people of not fully including the deaf when

programs about the disabled are being aired.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-