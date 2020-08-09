DeafDigest Blue – August 9, 2020
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
Learning sign language at the expense of learning
English grammar is not the right way to go about
it. An advocate, not from USA, but from India
said that in a newspaper article.
……….
Gallaudet has formed a first-time ever debate
team that will compete against other colleges.
DeafDigest is just concerned about one thing –
interpreting (expressive and receptive) must
be 100 percent perfect during these heated
debates. Just one word, interpreted wrongly,
may blow up Gallaudet’s chances in these
incoming debates.
………
The Willow Domestic Violence Center is joining
forces with Deaf Ignite, an organization in
Rochester, NY to provide better services for
deaf victims of domestic violence.
……..
The highly controversial California law AB 5, which
classifies interpreters as private contractors, is
also placing another group in jeopardy – these
freelance captioners!
……..
Anand Vishwanadha, who is deaf is the Chief
Sustainability Officer with the Chitrak Eco
Ventures in India. His job is to make sure
his company follows the nation’s environmental
laws.
AN EMPLOYMENT AD WE HATE TO READ
AN EMPLOYMENT AD WE HATE TO READ
What is an employment ad we hate to read? DeafDigest
saw an employment ad that said –
I am a hearing human resources director and I know little
sign language
Little sign language means ABC fingerspelling with
clumsy fingers!
Lip reading tale
A hearing person watched a movie that was
titled – It’s Christmas, Eve
The deaf person thought his hearing friend said:
I saw the movie – It’s Christmas Eve
The hearing person actually said:
I saw the movie – It’s Christmas, Eve
note:
It’s Christmas Eve and It’s Christmas, Eve
may be lipread the same – but It’s Christmas, Eve
is pronounced with a pause at the comma
A hearing person would catch the pause, while
the deaf person may not realize the pause!
Funny? Yes.
DEAF CRUISE OR HEARING CRUISE
Which is better for a deaf traveler –
Join a Deaf Cruise or a Hearing Cruise?
With a Deaf Cruise, very easy to
communicate with other deaf travelers.
Disadvantage is that you see same old
deaf faces all the time.
With a Hearing Cruise, there are
strangers that have many interesting
stories to share during dinners and
during cruise social events. For
deaf, it is impossible to communicate
without an interpreter! Hearing
people on vacation during cruises
don’t like to write notes.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
If stenocaptioners do not write prefixes and suffixes differently from one
another or from complete words, it can create many word boundary issues.
Since captioners do write phonetically, you will see these types of
errors. As we’re reading through captioning errors, if you can quickly
read through these, it will aid in understanding.
Here are a few examples of problems with prefixes or suffixes:
“They were outhouse hunting.”
“The damage was a broke encounter.”
“The high turn overcame as a result of low salaries.”
“They terminated the bake release.”
These should read:
“They were out house hunting.”
“The damage was a broken counter.”
“The high turnover came as a result of low salaries.”
“They terminated the bakery lease.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Newfoundland School for the Deaf has
been closed by the province government.
The government issued a statement that said:
time has come for change
The closing, however, is not sitting too well
with many people in the province. They are
accusing the province officials of misleading
the public as to the reasons for the closing.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Deaf leaders in Great Britain have accused TV
people of not fully including the deaf when
programs about the disabled are being aired.
