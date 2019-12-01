DeafDigest Blue – December 1, 2019
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
The Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, in
Colorado, is re-opening. It was temporarily closed
because of issues with non-profit tax reports.
Right now there are 17 deaf Korean people that make
a full time living as taxi drivers, with help of
a special app that allows them and hearing passengers
to communicate with each other on their rides.
The goal is to increase the count of deaf taxi
drivers to 30.
Big Lots, a department store chain, paid a $100,000
fine for discriminating against a deaf employee
at the Elkins, WV location. The EEOC agreed to
the settlement.
“No captions, no vote” is the rally cry among
deaf advocates that complain of no accessibility
at voting booths in Great Britain.
In midst of raging fires in Australia, the
deaf groups are asking first responders to
learn signs to better communicate with them,
so as to explain what is going on.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SCARED OF LEGAL INTERPRETING
There are some interpreters that are scared to
do legal interpreting – in the court room, or in the
attorney’s office or in the police station.
Reasons are that:
– a deaf person may not understand legal words
– the interpreter may not know how to interpret legal words
– if an interpreter makes an error that is overlooked, the
deaf person may suffer
This is why there are workshops on legal interpreting.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
In a workplace hallway, a deaf employee was
chatting with a hearing employee. A third
person passed through them.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
This is Ape
The hearing person actually said:
This is Abe
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF VIDEO BECOMING USELESS?
Some deaf sign languages are dying in small communities
all over the world.
Some deaf linguists are using the video to tape these
sign languages before the older sign language users pass
away.
DeafDigest wonders if these videos are useless – because
no one in the world could understand these dying sign
languages?
Just wondering! Maybe DeafDigest is wrong?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“There is a court reporter who attends my church. I think I will have her
provide CART for the services.”
I have heard people make a comment like this one many times. However, what
these people have to realize is that all court reporters do not feel
comfortable providing CART. Even though court reporters, broadcast
captioners, and CART captioners possess the same basic skills, there is
different training required for all of those positions.
Court reporters are trained to work in a legal environment, but they may
have no training in working with people with a hearing loss. Their main
goal in recording the information on their steno machines is to make a
record. If they write something phonetically and it does not translate
properly, they can just enter the proper term in their computer after the
proceeding when they are producing a transcript.
CART captioners have the goal of accurately communicating what is being
said to the people using their services. If something does not translate
properly, they can’t go back and fix it after the proceeding. They strive
to get it to translate so that the people reading their screens can
understand and follow what is being said.
There are many court reporters who might be willing to provide CART
services in a church setting, but don’t assume that all of them would feel
comfortable doing that. Depending on their background, it might be like
asking an eye surgeon to operate on someone’s back.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Mississippi School for the Deaf leaving its Jackson
campus for a campus in Brookhaven? The state government
made that suggestion that the school move to the
Mississippi School of Arts campus. Rationale given
was that it would boost the area economy as well as
to provide a safe environment for deaf students.
DeafDigest knows for sure that the Mississippi Deaf
Community will fight against such a move.
note:
the school is still there in Jackson.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The real time captioners were described as one
of these invisible jobs that earn good money,
according to The Fiscal Times.
DeafDigest
Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
