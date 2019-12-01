DeafDigest Blue – December 1, 2019

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

The Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, in

Colorado, is re-opening. It was temporarily closed

because of issues with non-profit tax reports.

Right now there are 17 deaf Korean people that make

a full time living as taxi drivers, with help of

a special app that allows them and hearing passengers

to communicate with each other on their rides.

The goal is to increase the count of deaf taxi

drivers to 30.

Big Lots, a department store chain, paid a $100,000

fine for discriminating against a deaf employee

at the Elkins, WV location. The EEOC agreed to

the settlement.

“No captions, no vote” is the rally cry among

deaf advocates that complain of no accessibility

at voting booths in Great Britain.

In midst of raging fires in Australia, the

deaf groups are asking first responders to

learn signs to better communicate with them,

so as to explain what is going on.

SCARED OF LEGAL INTERPRETING

SCARED OF LEGAL INTERPRETING

There are some interpreters that are scared to

do legal interpreting – in the court room, or in the

attorney’s office or in the police station.

Reasons are that:

– a deaf person may not understand legal words

– the interpreter may not know how to interpret legal words

– if an interpreter makes an error that is overlooked, the

deaf person may suffer

This is why there are workshops on legal interpreting.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

In a workplace hallway, a deaf employee was

chatting with a hearing employee. A third

person passed through them.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Ape

The hearing person actually said:

This is Abe

DEAF VIDEO BECOMING USELESS?

DEAF VIDEO BECOMING USELESS?

Some deaf sign languages are dying in small communities

all over the world.

Some deaf linguists are using the video to tape these

sign languages before the older sign language users pass

away.

DeafDigest wonders if these videos are useless – because

no one in the world could understand these dying sign

languages?

Just wondering! Maybe DeafDigest is wrong?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“There is a court reporter who attends my church. I think I will have her

provide CART for the services.”

I have heard people make a comment like this one many times. However, what

these people have to realize is that all court reporters do not feel

comfortable providing CART. Even though court reporters, broadcast

captioners, and CART captioners possess the same basic skills, there is

different training required for all of those positions.

Court reporters are trained to work in a legal environment, but they may

have no training in working with people with a hearing loss. Their main

goal in recording the information on their steno machines is to make a

record. If they write something phonetically and it does not translate

properly, they can just enter the proper term in their computer after the

proceeding when they are producing a transcript.

CART captioners have the goal of accurately communicating what is being

said to the people using their services. If something does not translate

properly, they can’t go back and fix it after the proceeding. They strive

to get it to translate so that the people reading their screens can

understand and follow what is being said.

There are many court reporters who might be willing to provide CART

services in a church setting, but don’t assume that all of them would feel

comfortable doing that. Depending on their background, it might be like

asking an eye surgeon to operate on someone’s back.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Mississippi School for the Deaf leaving its Jackson

campus for a campus in Brookhaven? The state government

made that suggestion that the school move to the

Mississippi School of Arts campus. Rationale given

was that it would boost the area economy as well as

to provide a safe environment for deaf students.

DeafDigest knows for sure that the Mississippi Deaf

Community will fight against such a move.

note:

the school is still there in Jackson.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The real time captioners were described as one

of these invisible jobs that earn good money,

according to The Fiscal Times.

