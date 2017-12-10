DeafDigest Blue – December 10, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— medical researcher, deaf
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/police-officer-is-angry/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf travelers at the Tokyo International Airport
are now able to use video relay telephone booths.
It is said to be the first time a Japanese airport
has this feature.
The state of Arizona is suffering from a severe
shortage of teachers of the deaf. It was the
focus of a newspaper story this week.
Dr. Carolyn McCaskill, a professor of ASL and Deaf
Studies at Gallaudet University, said in a
web article that she used Black ASL for much
of her younger years, not knowing what the
other ASL was all about!
A deaf man repaid his social security check
overpayments, thinking he was in the clear.
He wasn’t and he had to hire an attorney
to clear up social security standing.
Most of the deaf that have jobs in India are
unhappy with the wages they earned, according
to a survey.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel
or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ASL COURSES POPULAR WITH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS?
There are many, many college football players that
take ASL classes.
Do these football players love ASL and love Deaf
Culture?
No. Many football coaches tell these players to
take ASL classes because they think it is an easy
class for them to pass and to continue playing
football.
An example was a group of 29 football players at
University of Oregon taking these ASL classes.
Maybe this is why the team is very strong since
all of them passed their classes!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A TV movie showed a conversation between
two actresses.
One said “sleigh” and the other one thought it
was “slay”
both words are impossible for the deaf to lipread!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ONE REASON WHY SOME DEAF PEOPLE HAVE CI
Some deaf people accept CI for different reasons.
Some may be late-deafened and a CI will help them
follow voices and sounds. Some just want to follow
noises – such as police siren, hearing people yelling
at them, a firecracker explosion, etc.
But there is another reason why some deaf people
want CI. They suffer from tinnitus. And for some
of them CI helps kill off tinnitus.
Always kill off? Yes, in some cases – and no, in
other cases.
Those that accept CI to kill off tinnitus and when
it doesn’t, are very disappointed.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Many people ask me how I “type” so fast. The reason is that CART
captioners and broadcast captioners do not “type” most words letter by
letter. They write whole words or phrases phonetically on their steno
machines.
Realtime captioners put unusual names and terms in dictionaries in their
computer software. Most of the software programs for captioners use a main
dictionary for words, phrases, and names that would be appropriate for all
assignments. Then they also have what are called job dictionaries.
A captioner may have a job dictionary for the names of basketball players
for a basketball game, and that captioner may also have a job dictionary
for the names of news anchors and personnel at a specific television
station. A CART captioner might have a job dictionary for biology terms
used in college classes, and he or she might have a job dictionary for the
names of all the people and places discussed at the local city council
meeting. If unusual names and terms are used that are not applicable to
all assignments, it makes sense for the captioner to create a job
dictionary.
If a word or name comes up that is not in one of the captioner’s
dictionaries for that assignment, the captioner must think quickly enough
to fingerspell that word, or an error will occur.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
In the late seventies, a deaf leader,
who did not use sign language, gave a keynote
speech at a deaf convention. He said that
the mental level of those that use sign
language was equivalent to a monkey. This
off-the-cuff remark caused a furor and it
ruined the political aspirations of this
deaf oral leader.
What about it? It was reported in the
newspapers that a chimp is “smarter” than
humans when it came to short-term memory
tests. This experiment was conducted by
a team of researchers at Kyoto University
in Japan.
Was the deaf oral leader ahead of his
times with this “monkey” comment?
No, but DeafDigest editor thought it
was funny.
And besides, would we think these
tests were scientifically valid? No!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Are we seeing a race among pharmaceuticals to come up
with anti-deaf drugs? Seems so because of the newspaper
headline that said:
Drugmakers step up search for hearing loss medicines
A point in mind – FDA has not approved any of these
proposed medicines!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-digest-conditions-and-terms/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section