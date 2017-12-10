DeafDigest Blue – December 10, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf travelers at the Tokyo International Airport

are now able to use video relay telephone booths.

It is said to be the first time a Japanese airport

has this feature.

The state of Arizona is suffering from a severe

shortage of teachers of the deaf. It was the

focus of a newspaper story this week.

Dr. Carolyn McCaskill, a professor of ASL and Deaf

Studies at Gallaudet University, said in a

web article that she used Black ASL for much

of her younger years, not knowing what the

other ASL was all about!

A deaf man repaid his social security check

overpayments, thinking he was in the clear.

He wasn’t and he had to hire an attorney

to clear up social security standing.

Most of the deaf that have jobs in India are

unhappy with the wages they earned, according

to a survey.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ASL COURSES POPULAR WITH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS?

There are many, many college football players that

take ASL classes.

Do these football players love ASL and love Deaf

Culture?

No. Many football coaches tell these players to

take ASL classes because they think it is an easy

class for them to pass and to continue playing

football.

An example was a group of 29 football players at

University of Oregon taking these ASL classes.

Maybe this is why the team is very strong since

all of them passed their classes!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A TV movie showed a conversation between

two actresses.

One said “sleigh” and the other one thought it

was “slay”

both words are impossible for the deaf to lipread!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ONE REASON WHY SOME DEAF PEOPLE HAVE CI

Some deaf people accept CI for different reasons.

Some may be late-deafened and a CI will help them

follow voices and sounds. Some just want to follow

noises – such as police siren, hearing people yelling

at them, a firecracker explosion, etc.

But there is another reason why some deaf people

want CI. They suffer from tinnitus. And for some

of them CI helps kill off tinnitus.

Always kill off? Yes, in some cases – and no, in

other cases.

Those that accept CI to kill off tinnitus and when

it doesn’t, are very disappointed.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Many people ask me how I “type” so fast. The reason is that CART

captioners and broadcast captioners do not “type” most words letter by

letter. They write whole words or phrases phonetically on their steno

machines.

Realtime captioners put unusual names and terms in dictionaries in their

computer software. Most of the software programs for captioners use a main

dictionary for words, phrases, and names that would be appropriate for all

assignments. Then they also have what are called job dictionaries.

A captioner may have a job dictionary for the names of basketball players

for a basketball game, and that captioner may also have a job dictionary

for the names of news anchors and personnel at a specific television

station. A CART captioner might have a job dictionary for biology terms

used in college classes, and he or she might have a job dictionary for the

names of all the people and places discussed at the local city council

meeting. If unusual names and terms are used that are not applicable to

all assignments, it makes sense for the captioner to create a job

dictionary.

If a word or name comes up that is not in one of the captioner’s

dictionaries for that assignment, the captioner must think quickly enough

to fingerspell that word, or an error will occur.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

In the late seventies, a deaf leader,

who did not use sign language, gave a keynote

speech at a deaf convention. He said that

the mental level of those that use sign

language was equivalent to a monkey. This

off-the-cuff remark caused a furor and it

ruined the political aspirations of this

deaf oral leader.

What about it? It was reported in the

newspapers that a chimp is “smarter” than

humans when it came to short-term memory

tests. This experiment was conducted by

a team of researchers at Kyoto University

in Japan.

Was the deaf oral leader ahead of his

times with this “monkey” comment?

No, but DeafDigest editor thought it

was funny.

And besides, would we think these

tests were scientifically valid? No!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Are we seeing a race among pharmaceuticals to come up

with anti-deaf drugs? Seems so because of the newspaper

headline that said:

Drugmakers step up search for hearing loss medicines

A point in mind – FDA has not approved any of these

proposed medicines!

