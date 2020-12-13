DeafDigest Blue – December 13, 2020

Blue Edition

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-not-perfect/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/referee-laughing-hard/

Top stories about the deaf:

University researcher Sandy Brauer said,

in a newspaper story, that older deaf people

may be more prone to falls as opposed to

hearing people same age as them!

……….

A new company, KitMe, is building a combination

device, consisting of smartwatch, sensors and app,

all designed to alert deaf people to noises

and sounds that are going on.

……….

Zainab Abbas, who is deaf, hosts her own sports

program on TV; she was praised for overcoming two

barriers – her deafness, and the public

perception that women know nothing about sports!

While she is deaf, she does not use sign language

and functions as a hearing person.

……..

There was a story in the Kansas City, Missouri

media that local coffee shops are working

together to accommodate deaf coffee drinkers.

………

Deaf people watching TV commercials know that

Peleton captions its own commercials – yet

there is an irony – that Peleton does not

caption its app. This means deaf people

exercising on Peleton machines are out of

luck. For that reason Peleton is being

slapped with a lawsuit.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FAKE PERFECT SPEECH

It is annoying for a deaf person that cannot

speak well.

He can pronounce just one word perfectly.

Hearing people understand him saying that one

word – and they think he has perfect speech!

Very annoying and frustrating!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-not-perfect/

Lip reading tale

A hearing baseball historian was talking

about past New York Yankees players with

a deaf baseball historian.

The deaf historian thought the hearing historian said:

I remember Bob Serv playing in the 1950’s and 1960’s

The hearing historian actually said:

I remember Bob Cerv playing in the 1950’s and 1960’s

note:

Bob Cerv had a major league career, including his

seasons with the Yankees, during these two decades.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BASKETBALL REFEREE THAT LAUGHS HARD DURING TIME OUT

You are watching a basketball game at Gallaudet

University.

During a timeout, a hearing fan shouted something

at a hearing referee.

The hearing referee suddenly looked at the hearing

fan and laughed very hard.

Why did the hearing referee laugh very hard? We

will never know.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/referee-laughing-hard/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have seen that many stenocaptioners write the long “a” sound with the

steno AEU, and they write the long “e” sound with the steno AOE.

Many captioners use the steno AE to resolve conflicts between words with

the long “a” sound such as brake/break and sale/sail.

Captioners may use the same steno, AE, to resolve conflicts between words

with the long “e” sound when the “ea” spelling is used, such as

steal/steel and feat/feet. Sometimes errors can occur when the AE steno is

used at the wrong time.

Some examples of this would be:

Males On Wheels delivered the food.

He heard the harmonious pale of the bells.

She had a favorite knife to pear apples.

These should read

Meals On Wheels delivered the food.

He heard the harmonious peal of the bells.

She had a favorite knife to pare apples.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

About 20 percent of the American population has

a disability

Says who?

the Census Bureau

And they are also saying that over 80 percent of

businesses do not know how to hire, nor deal with

a disabled employee.

Of course, the deaf part of these percentages

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Do deaf teenagers develop better command of language

if their deafness were detected immediately after birth?

This is what University of Southampton researchers

in Great Britain are trying to figure out.

