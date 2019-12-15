DeafDigest Blue – December 15, 2019
Blue Edition
This week's ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Indiana State University will be offering a new
program in Education of the Deaf. It was approved
by the Indiana State Board of Education.
Google Accessibility is now making things easier
for the deaf that want to communicate in ASL
with the customer service people.
According to a survey, only five percent of
deaf children go to school – in India.
The London underground rail system is confusing
for tourists. It is also a nightmare for deaf
people that ride the rails, too? Emergencies,
schedule changes and other announcements are
not captioned. This was the complaint a deaf
resident of London said in a newspaper story.
The Association of the Deaf in Latvia has been
showing concern that access to services for
the deaf is too few.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FINGERPOINTING – RUDE OR NOT RUDE?
Is it rude to point at someone? In Hearing Culture,
it is rude.
In Deaf Culture, it is ok.
Which is better – Deaf Culture or Hearing Culture?
No culture is better than other; we must accept different
cultures.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was introducing a friend
to a deaf person.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
This is Dino
The hearing person actually said:
This is Tino
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF TEACHERS IN HEARING CLASSES
We have some deaf teachers in hearing classes.
They are deaf; they do not speak well; they
do not hear anything as hearing aids don’t
help them. And they don’t have interpreters.
How do they succeed? Said one deaf teacher
in a hearing classroom:
I use anything – powerpoint, blackboards, visual
cards, photocopies of notes, laptops, verbal
gestures, etc.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When someone finds out that broadcast captioners and CART captioners use
steno machines to produce their captions, they often wonder about how it
is done.
Some people think that the steno machine is just a miniaturized typewriter
keyboard, but it is not. There are 22 keys and a number bar on the
standard keyboard. You can depress more than one key at a time, much like
chords on a piano keyboard. You can write complete words with one stroke
on the keyboard.
You use your left hand to depress initial consonants, your thumbs to
depress vowel keys, and your right hand to depress final consonants.
Because there are so few keys on the keyboard, you use combinations of
letters to make other letters.
For example, on the left side of the keyboard where you write your initial
consonants, there is no letter N. In order to write a word where you need
a sound for the letter N, you would need to depress the T, P, and H keys
at the same time.
As you can see, people using the steno machine must either attend school
or do some sort of home-study in order to learn steno theory.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Braving the weather elements in Washington, DC
over 600 people attended the gala where everyone wished
Bob Davila happy farewell as he steps down from the
presidency of Gallaudet University.
He said he could not imagine Dr Elizabeth Peet spending
50 years at Gallaudet, only to find himself in the field
of education of the deaf for 57 years!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Vermont Interpreter Referral Service is saved
despite the closing of the Vermont Center for
the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The Vermont Center
for Independent Living has taken over the
operations.
