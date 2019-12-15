DeafDigest Blue – December 15, 2019

Employment ads web site:

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

Indiana State University will be offering a new

program in Education of the Deaf. It was approved

by the Indiana State Board of Education.

Google Accessibility is now making things easier

for the deaf that want to communicate in ASL

with the customer service people.

According to a survey, only five percent of

deaf children go to school – in India.

The London underground rail system is confusing

for tourists. It is also a nightmare for deaf

people that ride the rails, too? Emergencies,

schedule changes and other announcements are

not captioned. This was the complaint a deaf

resident of London said in a newspaper story.

The Association of the Deaf in Latvia has been

showing concern that access to services for

the deaf is too few.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FINGERPOINTING – RUDE OR NOT RUDE?

Is it rude to point at someone? In Hearing Culture,

it is rude.

In Deaf Culture, it is ok.

Which is better – Deaf Culture or Hearing Culture?

No culture is better than other; we must accept different

cultures.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was introducing a friend

to a deaf person.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Dino

The hearing person actually said:

This is Tino

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF TEACHERS IN HEARING CLASSES

We have some deaf teachers in hearing classes.

They are deaf; they do not speak well; they

do not hear anything as hearing aids don’t

help them. And they don’t have interpreters.

How do they succeed? Said one deaf teacher

in a hearing classroom:

I use anything – powerpoint, blackboards, visual

cards, photocopies of notes, laptops, verbal

gestures, etc.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When someone finds out that broadcast captioners and CART captioners use

steno machines to produce their captions, they often wonder about how it

is done.

Some people think that the steno machine is just a miniaturized typewriter

keyboard, but it is not. There are 22 keys and a number bar on the

standard keyboard. You can depress more than one key at a time, much like

chords on a piano keyboard. You can write complete words with one stroke

on the keyboard.

You use your left hand to depress initial consonants, your thumbs to

depress vowel keys, and your right hand to depress final consonants.

Because there are so few keys on the keyboard, you use combinations of

letters to make other letters.

For example, on the left side of the keyboard where you write your initial

consonants, there is no letter N. In order to write a word where you need

a sound for the letter N, you would need to depress the T, P, and H keys

at the same time.

As you can see, people using the steno machine must either attend school

or do some sort of home-study in order to learn steno theory.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Braving the weather elements in Washington, DC

over 600 people attended the gala where everyone wished

Bob Davila happy farewell as he steps down from the

presidency of Gallaudet University.

He said he could not imagine Dr Elizabeth Peet spending

50 years at Gallaudet, only to find himself in the field

of education of the deaf for 57 years!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Vermont Interpreter Referral Service is saved

despite the closing of the Vermont Center for

the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The Vermont Center

for Independent Living has taken over the

operations.

