DeafDigest Blue – December 16, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

John Krasinski, the producer of the ‘A Quiet Place’

movie, said, in an interview, that hiring the deaf

was always his only priority.

The NASA is working to make its videos and other

media outlets accessible to the deaf, and that

means one thing – captions.

Pinellas County (Florida) is now encouraging the

deaf to use text-911 in case of emergency, even

if it means overloading the dispatchers’

system.

The Edo (Nigeria) Association of Deaf People has

a problem. Many deaf members beg on the streets.

As a result, the association chairperson has asked

the government to push deaf people off the streets

and to require them to look for jobs.

When earthquake took place in Anchorage, Alaska,

the deaf community used group text messages

to keep each other informed on the developments.

This was part of a newspaper story on this

subject.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

A HANDSHAKE OR A HUG

Is Deaf Culture different from Hearing Culture?

We notice that when a hearing person meets an old

hearing friend, they will shake hands.

But when we meet an old deaf friend,

we hug each other.

Are the deaf different from hearing people?

Lip reading tale

The boss asked the deaf employee for something

The deaf person thought the boss said:

Please get me the cream for the copying machine

The boss actually said:

Please get me the ream for the copying machine

SOME HEARING PEOPLE DON’T KNOW THEIR GENES

A hearing woman was surprised to have two

deaf daughters. She had no deaf members in

her family or in her husband’s family for

about 2 or 3 generations.

She was still puzzled about it, and

decided to research her family tree. She

went to libraries, archives and spoke with

very distant members of the family tree.

Her research went back to about ten

generations. She then discovered she had

several deaf members way back in the past.

How many people want to do heavy

family history research? Some do, but many

don’t.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Have you ever seen a captioning error and said, “Wow, thatâ€™s funny”? Or

have you been angry or annoyed?

When a television broadcast or an event is being captioned “live,”

mistakes are going to happen. Realtime captioners are only human, and even

if they caption with 99% accuracy, that still means that there will be 1

word out of 100 that will be wrong.

It is important that we educate ourselves on what an acceptable amount of

mistakes would be and realize that those may not be able to be avoided.

However, we must also be aware of what is unacceptable captioning. If

there are too many errors, it definitely is not humorous, and it should be

reported to the people in charge of the captioning.

If you are watching a television show that is not being broadcast “live”

and has been prerecorded, that is a different story. There should not be

any errors in the captioning. The time should be taken to correct any

captioning errors before the show is broadcast.

Unfortunately, to save money, some broadcasters allow captioning errors on

shows that are prerecorded. Complaints should be made to the people in

charge. If they do not take steps to correct the issues, a complaint

should be made to the FCC.

Let the broadcasters know that someone is watching the captioning. Give

them feedback for great captioning as well as poor captioning. Even if

they may not seem responsive, it helps to let them know that people do

care and that they are watching the captioning.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Deaf employees are often more productive than their

co-workers. This was the message stressed by Frank

Klees, not deaf, who is the Newmarket-Aurora MPP

in Canada.

The event was a roundtable discussion that took place

recently in Ontario.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to John Conforth,

an Australian. He won the Nobel prize in Chemistry in 1975.

He was deaf all his life but did not use sign language.

