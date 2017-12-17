DeafDigest Blue – December 17, 2017

Blue Edition

Top stories about the deaf:

The Tallahassee federal court settlement

will force the state to provide interpreters

for deaf prisoners. This settlement was 328 pages

long.

Deaf people of Spain are now able to watch theatrical

plays with captions on a screen near the stage platform.

Deaf users may not know it, but the technology

behind the text telephone has changed. Deaf people

may not even feel the change, either. This was

the focus of a press release issued by AT&T.

In Changchun, part of Northeast China’s Jilin province,

there is a cobblestone artist. It is Zhao Na,

who is deaf. She amazes residents and tourists

with her artistic designs on the cobblestones.

She is well paid for her work.

Ireland has finally given sign language official

recognition after several attempts in the past

by deaf groups.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN UGLY DEAF INCIDENT AT MCDONALDS

A deaf husband and wife couple, both of them

anti-hearing extremists, walked into a local

McDonalds. They used ASL to order their food.

Of course, the woman behind the counter

did not understand ASL. She called for her manager

to help. Yes, the manager also did not understand

ASL.

It only made the deaf couple angrier and angrier.

At this point, another deaf couple entered McDonalds

and saw this incident. They were so embarrassed that

they quickly left the place.

DeafDigest does not know what happened afterwards.

But signing ASL with hearing people that does not

know ASL is the worst example of Deaf Extremism!

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was on the telephone

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Taylor wants to see you

The hearing person actually said:

Tailor wants to see you

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WHY DID A DEAF GENERAL MANAGER QUIT HIS JOB?

A deaf man was a general manager of a pizza place,

which is part of a well-known pizza chain. He was the

top boss at the pizza place. Everybody reported to

him.

One day he quit. Why? He had no interpreter and

the job was stressful. Customers complaining. Kitchen

staff arguing. Waiters arguing. Health inspectors show

up without warning. Executives from the national

chain headquarters show up without warning. Truck

drivers arrive and complain about not being paid

for the deliveries, etc, etc.

Hearing managers face the same thing, but they

can communicate. The deaf manager, without interpreter,

was almost helpless in communications!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“There are television news programs where some of the people speaking are

from foreign countries (Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Pakistan, Syria, etc.).

English is not the language of these countries; however, the captioning is

in English. How is the captioner doing that?”

If a person does not hear the sound of a newscast, what he or she may not

realize is that there may be times when the video shown on the screen does

not match the sound that is being heard. In this case, an interpreter’s

voice may actually be heard even though the video depicts a leader from a

different country who may be speaking.

In other instances, the people at the television station may show a clip

of a news event where a person is speaking; yet the voice that is heard is

that of the television anchor or reporter.

For television programs that are captioned in advance, one of the ways

that some captioning companies indicate that a person is speaking who is

off screen is by putting the text in italics.

However, it would not be possible to do that when a program is being

captioned “live” or in realtime. A realtime captioner will usually write

everything that is being said without indicating that the voice is coming

from someone who cannot be seen.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Will a deaf audiologist, with a CI, better understand

the needs of deaf person as opposed to a hearing

audiologist?

This will be the challenge facing Bill Raymond,

who is deaf and wears a CI and is becoming Australia’s

first deaf CI audiologist.

He is graduating from The University of Queensland

with a degree in Audiology.

Not sure, however, if Australia has deaf audiologists

that do not have a CI.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The state appeals court in Washington (state) ruled that

Regal, AMC, and Cinemark must do more to provide deaf

patrons with captions in movie houses. The court said:

it is a violation of state law to not make closed captioning

technology more available

