DeafDigest Blue – December 17, 2017

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The Tallahassee federal court settlement
will force the state to provide interpreters
for deaf prisoners. This settlement was 328 pages
long.
Deaf people of Spain are now able to watch theatrical
plays with captions on a screen near the stage platform.
Deaf users may not know it, but the technology
behind the text telephone has changed. Deaf people
may not even feel the change, either. This was
the focus of a press release issued by AT&T.
In Changchun, part of Northeast China’s Jilin province,
there is a cobblestone artist. It is Zhao Na,
who is deaf. She amazes residents and tourists
with her artistic designs on the cobblestones.
She is well paid for her work.
Ireland has finally given sign language official
recognition after several attempts in the past
by deaf groups.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AN UGLY DEAF INCIDENT AT MCDONALDS
A deaf husband and wife couple, both of them
anti-hearing extremists, walked into a local
McDonalds. They used ASL to order their food.
Of course, the woman behind the counter
did not understand ASL. She called for her manager
to help. Yes, the manager also did not understand
ASL.
It only made the deaf couple angrier and angrier.
At this point, another deaf couple entered McDonalds
and saw this incident. They were so embarrassed that
they quickly left the place.
DeafDigest does not know what happened afterwards.
But signing ASL with hearing people that does not
know ASL is the worst example of Deaf Extremism!
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was on the telephone
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
Taylor wants to see you
The hearing person actually said:
Tailor wants to see you
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WHY DID A DEAF GENERAL MANAGER QUIT HIS JOB?
A deaf man was a general manager of a pizza place,
which is part of a well-known pizza chain. He was the
top boss at the pizza place. Everybody reported to
him.
One day he quit. Why? He had no interpreter and
the job was stressful. Customers complaining. Kitchen
staff arguing. Waiters arguing. Health inspectors show
up without warning. Executives from the national
chain headquarters show up without warning. Truck
drivers arrive and complain about not being paid
for the deliveries, etc, etc.
Hearing managers face the same thing, but they
can communicate. The deaf manager, without interpreter,
was almost helpless in communications!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“There are television news programs where some of the people speaking are
from foreign countries (Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Pakistan, Syria, etc.).
English is not the language of these countries; however, the captioning is
in English. How is the captioner doing that?”
If a person does not hear the sound of a newscast, what he or she may not
realize is that there may be times when the video shown on the screen does
not match the sound that is being heard. In this case, an interpreter’s
voice may actually be heard even though the video depicts a leader from a
different country who may be speaking.
In other instances, the people at the television station may show a clip
of a news event where a person is speaking; yet the voice that is heard is
that of the television anchor or reporter.
For television programs that are captioned in advance, one of the ways
that some captioning companies indicate that a person is speaking who is
off screen is by putting the text in italics.
However, it would not be possible to do that when a program is being
captioned “live” or in realtime. A realtime captioner will usually write
everything that is being said without indicating that the voice is coming
from someone who cannot be seen.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Will a deaf audiologist, with a CI, better understand
the needs of deaf person as opposed to a hearing
audiologist?
This will be the challenge facing Bill Raymond,
who is deaf and wears a CI and is becoming Australia’s
first deaf CI audiologist.
He is graduating from The University of Queensland
with a degree in Audiology.
Not sure, however, if Australia has deaf audiologists
that do not have a CI.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The state appeals court in Washington (state) ruled that
Regal, AMC, and Cinemark must do more to provide deaf
patrons with captions in movie houses. The court said:
it is a violation of state law to not make closed captioning
technology more available
that section