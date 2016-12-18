DeafDigest Blue – December 18, 2016

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

a deaf girl with rough and tough hearing women

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-gir l-against-women-in-rough-sport /

Dedication – from DeafDigest Sports

a dedication

DeafDigest Sports dedicates this edition to John Jackson

that departed us this past Sunday.

He was a tall man, about 6’6, played for these powerful

Little Rock Association of the Deaf basketball teams

that won three national tournaments during the fifties.

He was impossible to stop in the paint, making it easier

for the three Nutt Brothers (Clyde, Houston and Fay)

to make their outside shots during these tense-filled

games in the fifties against stronger deaf opponents.

Legend has it that during a high school game with

Arkansas School for the Deaf, he caused a near

riot by lifting a short player above his shoulders

for an easy tip-in basket. It was said that he

forced the rules to be changed to prohibit this

type of stunt!

He has been enshrined into the Deaf Basketball

Hall of Fame, was also one of the 15 best

deaf basketball players named by sports

writer Art Kruger (1900-1950’s era)

Top stories about the deaf:

The Australian Football League must provide

for interpreters at the Grand Final (same as our Super Bowl). A group of deaf fans filed

a complaint with the Australian Human Rights Commission. It led to a ruling that interpreters

must be provided.

In an effort to help deaf Brazilians understand

their Amazon heritage, the Inclusive Theatre

has been using Brazilian Sign Language during

museum visits and tours.

Caroline Solomon, Gallaudet biology professor,

will be awarded for her work by the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography.

Parents of deaf children have accused a Cook

County (Illinois) bus driver of dropping off

children at wrong bus stops. Even when the

children told the driver the drop off address was wrong, they were still “pushed”

off the bus. Legal action is pending.

The Davis Children’s Nutcracker, an annual

Holiday Season show in Davis, CA, has

featured a deaf child in the program for

the first time in 40 years this show

has been shown.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SPANISH SIGN LANGUAGE OR SPANISH GESTURAL LANGUAGE?

Spanish Sign Language same as Spanish Gestural

Language?

Madrid is a city popular with tourists – the French,

the Italian, the Dutch and from many other countries.

Many Spanish people do not use English as second language.

There is a lot of communication struggles between tourists

and waiters, police officers, shop merchants, etc.

This is where the deaf are equal to these hearing

tourists – because all of them share communication

problems!

Lip reading tale

A hearing woman was chatting with a deaf woman

The deaf woman thought the hearing woman said:

Let’s make some cookies

She actually said:

Let’s bake some cookies

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SIGN LANGUAGE COMMON ON MADRID STREETS!

Spanish hearing people do not use sign language,

but they gesture all the time. They even gesture much

more than the Italians!

DeafDigest editor, walking through Madrid sidewalks,

was often confused. Many times he saw a lot of gesturing

that was almost the same as sign language. After watching

them he realized they were hearing and not deaf

Did DeafDigest editor see a deaf person? Yes, but not

in Madrid, but in Toledo, a beautiful tourist town, nearly

60 miles away.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Realtime captioners, CART providers, and court reporters use the same

basic skills to do their jobs. Even though you may know that they

all use the steno machine to perform their functions, what you may

not realize is that they may be performing more than one of these

jobs at the present time.

You may think a person is only a court reporter, a CART provider, or

a captioner. However, the fact is that a court reporter may go to

court and act as a court reporter at a trial during the day, and that

same person may go home that night and put on his or her headphones

and be the one who captions your 11 o’clock local news. The CART

provider in a college class this morning may be the court reporter in

a deposition being taken at a law firm this afternoon.

Although many captioners, CART providers, and court reporters

specialize in a single area, there are some who work in combinations

or even all of these professions.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

This coming December 21st will be something special

for us, the deaf.

Liberty University will play against Lipscomb University

in a NCAA-I basketball game.

Just another NCAA-I basketball game? Not quite.

Dwight Brewington, who is deaf, plays for Liberty

University. Ryan Daniel, who also is deaf, plays for

Lipscomb University.

They are transfers from another NCAA-I basketball

schools; Dwight from Providence and Ryan from Auburn.

Do not be surprised if Ryan overtowers and overleaps on

Dwight’s layup attempt. Dwight is 6′ 5 but Ryan is nearly

7 foot tall.

And who knows, both teams may meet each other during

the annual March Madness.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A restaurant waiter, not deaf, was written up in a

newspaper story. He was asked what was his memorable

moment as a waiter. He said one night a group of four

deaf men, all of them drunk, sat down at his table.

While ordering food, they behaved obnoxiously, making

inappropriate comments. The waiter hated serving

that deaf group. But when they left, and paid their

check – surprise, the tip was very big!

