DeafDigest Blue – December 18, 2016

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dedication – from DeafDigest Sports
a dedication
DeafDigest Sports dedicates this edition to John Jackson
that departed us this past Sunday.
He was a tall man, about 6’6, played for these powerful
Little Rock Association of the Deaf basketball teams
that won three national tournaments during the fifties.
He was impossible to stop in the paint, making it easier
for the three Nutt Brothers (Clyde, Houston and Fay)
to make their outside shots during these tense-filled
games in the fifties against stronger deaf opponents.
Legend has it that during a high school game with
Arkansas School for the Deaf, he caused a near
riot by lifting a short player above his shoulders
for an easy tip-in basket. It was said that he
forced the rules to be changed to prohibit this
type of stunt!
He has been enshrined into the Deaf Basketball
Hall of Fame, was also one of the 15 best
deaf basketball players named by sports
writer Art Kruger (1900-1950’s era)
…………………………
Top stories about the deaf:
The Australian Football League must provide
for interpreters at the Grand Final (same as our Super Bowl). A group of deaf fans filed
a complaint with the Australian Human Rights Commission. It led to a ruling that interpreters
must be provided.
In an effort to help deaf Brazilians understand
their Amazon heritage, the Inclusive Theatre
has been using Brazilian Sign Language during
museum visits and tours.
Caroline Solomon, Gallaudet biology professor,
will be awarded for her work by the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography.
Parents of deaf children have accused a Cook
County (Illinois) bus driver of dropping off
children at wrong bus stops. Even when the
children told the driver the drop off address was wrong, they were still “pushed”
off the bus. Legal action is pending.
The Davis Children’s Nutcracker, an annual
Holiday Season show in Davis, CA, has
featured a deaf child in the program for
the first time in 40 years this show
has been shown.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SPANISH SIGN LANGUAGE OR SPANISH GESTURAL LANGUAGE?
Spanish Sign Language same as Spanish Gestural
Language?
Madrid is a city popular with tourists – the French,
the Italian, the Dutch and from many other countries.
Many Spanish people do not use English as second language.
There is a lot of communication struggles between tourists
and waiters, police officers, shop merchants, etc.
This is where the deaf are equal to these hearing
tourists – because all of them share communication
problems!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/g
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Lip reading tale
A hearing woman was chatting with a deaf woman
The deaf woman thought the hearing woman said:
Let’s make some cookies
She actually said:
Let’s bake some cookies
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SIGN LANGUAGE COMMON ON MADRID STREETS!
Spanish hearing people do not use sign language,
but they gesture all the time. They even gesture much
more than the Italians!
DeafDigest editor, walking through Madrid sidewalks,
was often confused. Many times he saw a lot of gesturing
that was almost the same as sign language. After watching
them he realized they were hearing and not deaf
Did DeafDigest editor see a deaf person? Yes, but not
in Madrid, but in Toledo, a beautiful tourist town, nearly
60 miles away.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/s
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Realtime captioners, CART providers, and court reporters use the same
basic skills to do their jobs. Even though you may know that they
all use the steno machine to perform their functions, what you may
not realize is that they may be performing more than one of these
jobs at the present time.
You may think a person is only a court reporter, a CART provider, or
a captioner. However, the fact is that a court reporter may go to
court and act as a court reporter at a trial during the day, and that
same person may go home that night and put on his or her headphones
and be the one who captions your 11 o’clock local news. The CART
provider in a college class this morning may be the court reporter in
a deposition being taken at a law firm this afternoon.
Although many captioners, CART providers, and court reporters
specialize in a single area, there are some who work in combinations
or even all of these professions.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
This coming December 21st will be something special
for us, the deaf.
Liberty University will play against Lipscomb University
in a NCAA-I basketball game.
Just another NCAA-I basketball game? Not quite.
Dwight Brewington, who is deaf, plays for Liberty
University. Ryan Daniel, who also is deaf, plays for
Lipscomb University.
They are transfers from another NCAA-I basketball
schools; Dwight from Providence and Ryan from Auburn.
Do not be surprised if Ryan overtowers and overleaps on
Dwight’s layup attempt. Dwight is 6′ 5 but Ryan is nearly
7 foot tall.
And who knows, both teams may meet each other during
the annual March Madness.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A restaurant waiter, not deaf, was written up in a
newspaper story. He was asked what was his memorable
moment as a waiter. He said one night a group of four
deaf men, all of them drunk, sat down at his table.
While ordering food, they behaved obnoxiously, making
inappropriate comments. The waiter hated serving
that deaf group. But when they left, and paid their
check – surprise, the tip was very big!
