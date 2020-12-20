DeafDigest Blue – December 20, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
WeGo, in competition with Uber and Lyft, has developed
an app to help deaf passengers hail rides.
……….
Elliot Miller, who is deaf and is a Gaming Designer,
was interviewed – on how to make the games accessible
for the deaf. What was disappointing during the interview
that he only touched briefly on captions, instead
focusing on the auditory aspects – meaning, making sound
louder for the deaf.
……….
The 911 text dispatch center in Denton county
(Texas) said that too many people do not know
that emergency texting exists despite being
around for some five years!
……..
The Office for Civil Rights, under Department of
Health and Human Services, has proposed a change
of rules to allow deaf patients to discuss
private health confidentiality matters with
medical people via relay service.
………
The deaf of Hollywood have been protesting
the casting of Henry Zaga, not deaf, as a
fake-deaf actor in the The Stand on the
CBS All-Access network. It has happened too
many times in the past and Hollywood changes
just very slowly.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF, NOT DEAD
You type in “deaf” in your computer word
processing software.
The automatic-spelling correction changes
it to “dead”.
It can be so embarrassing!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-auto-speller/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
Washington, DC charges five cents to bag your
groceries in plastic bags.
The deaf person thought the check out person asked:
Do you want to pay?
The check out person actually asked:
Do you want a bag?
You nod yes, not realizing the word was bag and
not pay! Before you realize it, five cents
has been added to your grocery bill!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HOW IMPORTANT IS HANDWRITING?
How important is Deaf Handwriting? Also, how
important is Hearing Handwriting?
Very important! If handwriting is lousy and
hard to read, no matter if it is Deaf Handwriting
or Hearing Handwriting, then communication by
note and pen is dead!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/handwriting-is-very-important-for-deaf/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we celebrate the holidays, it might be fun to look at how some of our
holiday terms are written in steno and a couple potential mistakes that
could happen if captioners and court reporters aren’t careful.
The mistaken sentence translated as:
“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Chris Massey.”
This should read:
“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Christmasy.”
Another mistaken sentence:
“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hannah Cabell collar for her
dog.”
This should read:
“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hanukkah bell collar for her
dog.”
HAP/PEU/HAPB/TPHU/KA/-RBGS/PHER/REU/KREUS/PHAS/-RBGS/HAP/PEU/KWAPBZ/SA/-RBGS/APBD/HAP/PEU/TPHAOU/KWRAOER/-FPLT
In English the steno reads:
Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, and Happy New Year
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
the Old Kentish Sign Language may become extinct some day.
What is the big deal? Well, the roots of the ASL that we
use, came from British’s Old Kentish Sign Language.
Why is it dying? Because the British Sign Language is
“killing” it off!
This issue was raised by the online linguistics journal
Ethnologue, the Unesco Atlas of the World’s Languages
in Danger and the conservation biologist Professor William
Sutherland, himself not deaf.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A 111-text emergency service for the deaf in New Zealand
still needs more tweaking, according to a newspaper
story.
It will not work beyond the scope of a neighborhood
because of the mobile network limitations.
And the cut off time is two minutes. If the police does not
respond within two minutes then the deaf household must
find a different way of making an emergency call.
