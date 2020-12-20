DeafDigest Blue – December 20, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

WeGo, in competition with Uber and Lyft, has developed

an app to help deaf passengers hail rides.

……….

Elliot Miller, who is deaf and is a Gaming Designer,

was interviewed – on how to make the games accessible

for the deaf. What was disappointing during the interview

that he only touched briefly on captions, instead

focusing on the auditory aspects – meaning, making sound

louder for the deaf.

……….

The 911 text dispatch center in Denton county

(Texas) said that too many people do not know

that emergency texting exists despite being

around for some five years!

……..

The Office for Civil Rights, under Department of

Health and Human Services, has proposed a change

of rules to allow deaf patients to discuss

private health confidentiality matters with

medical people via relay service.

………

The deaf of Hollywood have been protesting

the casting of Henry Zaga, not deaf, as a

fake-deaf actor in the The Stand on the

CBS All-Access network. It has happened too

many times in the past and Hollywood changes

just very slowly.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF, NOT DEAD

You type in “deaf” in your computer word

processing software.

The automatic-spelling correction changes

it to “dead”.

It can be so embarrassing!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-auto-speller/

Lip reading tale

Washington, DC charges five cents to bag your

groceries in plastic bags.

The deaf person thought the check out person asked:

Do you want to pay?

The check out person actually asked:

Do you want a bag?

You nod yes, not realizing the word was bag and

not pay! Before you realize it, five cents

has been added to your grocery bill!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HOW IMPORTANT IS HANDWRITING?

How important is Deaf Handwriting? Also, how

important is Hearing Handwriting?

Very important! If handwriting is lousy and

hard to read, no matter if it is Deaf Handwriting

or Hearing Handwriting, then communication by

note and pen is dead!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/handwriting-is-very-important-for-deaf/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we celebrate the holidays, it might be fun to look at how some of our

holiday terms are written in steno and a couple potential mistakes that

could happen if captioners and court reporters aren’t careful.

The mistaken sentence translated as:

“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Chris Massey.”

This should read:

“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Christmasy.”

Another mistaken sentence:

“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hannah Cabell collar for her

dog.”

This should read:

“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hanukkah bell collar for her

dog.”

HAP/PEU/HAPB/TPHU/KA/-RBGS/PHER/REU/KREUS/PHAS/-RBGS/HAP/PEU/KWAPBZ/SA/-RBGS/APBD/HAP/PEU/TPHAOU/KWRAOER/-FPLT

In English the steno reads:

Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, and Happy New Year

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

the Old Kentish Sign Language may become extinct some day.

What is the big deal? Well, the roots of the ASL that we

use, came from British’s Old Kentish Sign Language.

Why is it dying? Because the British Sign Language is

“killing” it off!

This issue was raised by the online linguistics journal

Ethnologue, the Unesco Atlas of the World’s Languages

in Danger and the conservation biologist Professor William

Sutherland, himself not deaf.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A 111-text emergency service for the deaf in New Zealand

still needs more tweaking, according to a newspaper

story.

It will not work beyond the scope of a neighborhood

because of the mobile network limitations.

And the cut off time is two minutes. If the police does not

respond within two minutes then the deaf household must

find a different way of making an emergency call.

