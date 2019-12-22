DeafDigest Blue – December 22, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

The Deaf Refugee Advocacy, an agency in Rochester, NY

was praised in a newspaper story for helping deaf

refugees settle in USA and learn ASL.

Transport for London, which oversees rapid transit

lines in the metro area, said it plans to make

rides fully accessible to the deaf.

Palm Springs Community Police Academy (CA) will be

providing interpreters for deaf participants.

A $4.6 mil grant was given to Gallaudet University

to help improve technology access for the deaf

David Buxton, a deaf British man, plans a legal

action over refusal of the British government to

provide him with interpreters during his campaign

for a MP seat.

THE DEAF HAIRSTYLIST’S BEST FRIEND

We have a few deaf hairstylists. Some of them

are great and earn a lot of money in tips from

happy customers.

For one deaf hairstylist, what is her best

friend?

Is it an interpreter? No. Is it deaf customers?

No. Is it a boss that is easy to read lips? No.

The best friend is the hairstyling magazines.

She would show the magazine to the hearing

customers and ask them to point to the picture

of the hairstyle they want!

This is communication in pictures.

Lip reading tale

A deaf teenager was talking with a hearing

teenager in a city neighborhood.

A hearing bully walked through both of them.

The deaf teenager thought the hearing teenager

said:

This is Matty

The hearing teenager actually said:

This is Manny

SIGN LANGUAGE ON TENNIS COURT

Belgium had two famous hearing tennis players –

Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters.

Belgium has 3 languages – Dutch, French and German.

Justine spoke French. Kim spoke Dutch. They met

each other for the first time at the age of 10.

When they were on the same doubles team, they

had to communicate with each other in sign language.

Both women are now older and they both can

speak English, and they have stopped signing to

each other!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we celebrate the holidays, it might be fun to look at how some of our

holiday terms are written in steno and a couple potential mistakes that

could happen if captioners and court reporters aren’t careful.

The mistaken sentence translated as:

“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Chris Massey.”

This should read:

“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Christmasy.”

Another mistaken sentence:

“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hannah Cabell collar for her

dog.”

This should read:

“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hanukkah bell collar for her

dog.”

HAP/PEU/HAPB/TPHU/KA/-RBGS/PHER/REU/KREUS/PHAS/-RBGS/HAP/PEU/KWAPBZ/SA/APBD/HAP/PEU/TPHAOU/KWRAOER/-FPLT

In English the steno reads:

Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, and Happy New Yea

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The off-Broadway production of “The Heart is a Lonely

Hunter” has closed. It started on December 3rd, amid

much controversy over the casting of a hearing actor

for a deaf role.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

There is a proposal in Portland, OR to require TV’s

mounted in public places to always show captions.

