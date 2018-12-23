DeafDigest Blue – December 23, 2018

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

Employment ads web site:

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

This week's ASL videos in youtube

Top stories about the deaf:

The Colorado Department of Human Resources has

established the Rural Interpreting Service Project

Pilot. The goal is to provide rural deaf with

interpreters upon need.

An infant hearing screening coordinator said

in a newspaper interview:

If we can find hearing loss before six months,

we can get the hearing impaired to perform exactly

the same as their peers for the rest of their life

Exactly?

Music-goers were more interested in a Coda daughter

interpreting the music at a rock concert for her

deaf father. This went on in Canada, and it

hit the news everywhere.

In a new first, Gallaudet has a new intern – in

Deaf Studies from CSUN!

A soldier, coming home from his tour of duty,

stopped by Michigan School for the Deaf for

a surprise visit with his deaf brother.

*Media Coordinator*

New position opening at H3 World TV. Nonprofit media organization seek

media coordinator with past experience of managing media/production

projects, knowledge of journalism and management capabilities. This

full-time position involves news editorial, writing and editing,

coordinating crew members on current affairs, deaf events and sports

productions, social media and website. Canadian employer prefers position

to be based at headquarters in Toronto, Canada but may consider other

settings. For further information or to express interest, send cover

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE DEAFLYMPICS AND THE DEAF CULTURE

We have the Deaflympics, where the best deaf athletes

from all over the world compete against each other

in many different sports.

Does Deaflympics help improve Deaf Culture? Yes and no!

A high percentage of participants in Deaflympics are

oralists, late-deafened, hard of hearing that function as

hearing, etc, etc.

These people are most likely not part of Deaf Community.

And when the Deaflympics is over, they go back to their

own worlds!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

a real bad situation is this:

you ask someone for a favor

the hearing friend swings his head back and forth,

as to say no but with a smile, and saying something

you just miss what he said:

sure!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

VOTING MACHINE FOR DEAF

Diebold is the name of the company that makes

voting machines. In many cities and towns, we use

the voting machines to vote for candidates in

elections.

Diebold is strange. This company built a machine

that has voice instructions for the deaf!

Why do deaf people need to hear voice instructions?

DeafDigest does not understand why.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we celebrate this holiday season, it is fun to occasionally reflect on

our lives and the people whose lives we have touched, like George Bailey

did in the movie “Itâ€™s a Wonderful Life

Realtime captioners and court reporters use their talents and skills to

touch the lives of many people on a daily basis. Without them, things

would be very different for people who rely upon their services.

If court reporters were not in the courtroom, there would be no record of

the important proceedings that take place. They preserve the record for

appeals and provide a vital service for judges, attorneys, and people

involved in litigation.

If CART captioners were not in the classrooms, meetings, offices, and

other places where they provide services, many people with a hearing loss

would not be able to participate in the activities that are very important

to their lives.

If broadcast captioners were not available to cover news, sports, and

other live broadcasts, people around the world would miss information that

is necessary to function in this ever-changing world in which we live.

These people touch the lives of millions of people every day. It truly is

a wonderful life.

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Hey, Black Panther, please step forward and

reveal your true identity!

Marvel Comics’ first Black Superhero has

become a female. And no longer Black, it has

become a Hispanic Native American. And now

this – a Deaf Comic Book character!

She is to debut with the Black Panther #1

edition due to hit the magazine stands on

February 4, 2009.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Hong Kong has 100,000 deaf residents. How many interpreters

does this tiny municipality have? Just ten. This was the

focus of a recent newspaper story.

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

DeafDigest

Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

