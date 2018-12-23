DeafDigest Blue – December 23, 2018
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
Top stories about the deaf:
The Colorado Department of Human Resources has
established the Rural Interpreting Service Project
Pilot. The goal is to provide rural deaf with
interpreters upon need.
An infant hearing screening coordinator said
in a newspaper interview:
If we can find hearing loss before six months,
we can get the hearing impaired to perform exactly
the same as their peers for the rest of their life
Exactly?
Music-goers were more interested in a Coda daughter
interpreting the music at a rock concert for her
deaf father. This went on in Canada, and it
hit the news everywhere.
In a new first, Gallaudet has a new intern – in
Deaf Studies from CSUN!
A soldier, coming home from his tour of duty,
stopped by Michigan School for the Deaf for
a surprise visit with his deaf brother.
*Media Coordinator*
New position opening at H3 World TV. Nonprofit media organization seek
media coordinator with past experience of managing media/production
projects, knowledge of journalism and management capabilities. This
full-time position involves news editorial, writing and editing,
coordinating crew members on current affairs, deaf events and sports
productions, social media and website. Canadian employer prefers position
to be based at headquarters in Toronto, Canada but may consider other
settings. For further information or to express interest, send cover
letter, resume/CV and portfolio to: mailto:opportunities@h3world.tv
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE DEAFLYMPICS AND THE DEAF CULTURE
We have the Deaflympics, where the best deaf athletes
from all over the world compete against each other
in many different sports.
Does Deaflympics help improve Deaf Culture? Yes and no!
A high percentage of participants in Deaflympics are
oralists, late-deafened, hard of hearing that function as
hearing, etc, etc.
These people are most likely not part of Deaf Community.
And when the Deaflympics is over, they go back to their
own worlds!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
a real bad situation is this:
you ask someone for a favor
the hearing friend swings his head back and forth,
as to say no but with a smile, and saying something
you just miss what he said:
sure!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
VOTING MACHINE FOR DEAF
Diebold is the name of the company that makes
voting machines. In many cities and towns, we use
the voting machines to vote for candidates in
elections.
Diebold is strange. This company built a machine
that has voice instructions for the deaf!
Why do deaf people need to hear voice instructions?
DeafDigest does not understand why.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we celebrate this holiday season, it is fun to occasionally reflect on
our lives and the people whose lives we have touched, like George Bailey
did in the movie “Itâ€™s a Wonderful Life
Realtime captioners and court reporters use their talents and skills to
touch the lives of many people on a daily basis. Without them, things
would be very different for people who rely upon their services.
If court reporters were not in the courtroom, there would be no record of
the important proceedings that take place. They preserve the record for
appeals and provide a vital service for judges, attorneys, and people
involved in litigation.
If CART captioners were not in the classrooms, meetings, offices, and
other places where they provide services, many people with a hearing loss
would not be able to participate in the activities that are very important
to their lives.
If broadcast captioners were not available to cover news, sports, and
other live broadcasts, people around the world would miss information that
is necessary to function in this ever-changing world in which we live.
These people touch the lives of millions of people every day. It truly is
a wonderful life.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Hey, Black Panther, please step forward and
reveal your true identity!
Marvel Comics’ first Black Superhero has
become a female. And no longer Black, it has
become a Hispanic Native American. And now
this – a Deaf Comic Book character!
She is to debut with the Black Panther #1
edition due to hit the magazine stands on
February 4, 2009.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Hong Kong has 100,000 deaf residents. How many interpreters
does this tiny municipality have? Just ten. This was the
focus of a recent newspaper story.
