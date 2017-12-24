DeafDigest Blue – December 24, 2017

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/ugly-deaf-incident-at-mcdonalds/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-general-manager-of-pizza-chain/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/famous-deaf-people/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/psychology-of-deafness/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— questions CDI’s hate http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/hearing-aid-of-future/

ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling

We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.

Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from videos, using Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service.

These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.

Description of work

— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the fingerspelling you see in each video.

— All work is done on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the project are paid for each video they complete.

— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and from anywhere.

How do you start?

1. Create an account as a worker on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk at: https://www.mturk.com/worker

2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project

3. Complete a short training

4. Begin annotating videos

Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at mailto:asl.fingerspelling.project@gmail.com

Top stories about the deaf:

AOL’s AIM is no more. Many deaf people will remember

that AIM gave them access to text relay service

until it was stopped three years ago.

A way around in setting up high school ASL class

was described in a newspaper story. Students at

Brookline High School (MA) wanted to take ASL

classes. Because of logistics issues, it was not

possible. A way around was found – to have the

Brookline Adult Education program set up the

class! It means classes at night instead of

at daytime, but no one was complaining.

The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf/Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,

which sits on an island off Portland, is worried.

Declining enrollment has led to deterioration

of its empty buildings. As a result the school

is now seeking tenants that can fill up the

empty buildings. The island is not that really

isolated because a public bridge, off a highway,

leads cars across.

Always a story about deafness and genes from

time to time. The latest concerns a team

of British researchers working on the TMC1 mutation on mice – goal is to delay

progressive deafness for as long as possible

in humans.

The New African Magazine ran a list of 100

Most Influential Africans of 2017. One of them

is Haben Girma, a deaf-blind Harvard Law

School graduate.

TO KNOW NOTHING ABOUT THE FAMOUS DEAF

Who is Dummy Hoy? A famous baseball player.

Who is Beethoven? A famous musical composer.

Who is Thomas Edison? A famous inventor.

We have many other famous deaf people.

Is this an old story to us?

No, because many hearing people and also

many deaf people never heard of these famous

deaf people !

This is a shame.

This week's ASL video in youtube

TWO GROUPS OF PSYCHOLOGISTS OF THE DEAF

Psychologists always disagree on many

things.

It is the same with psychologists that work with the deaf.

One group of psychologists working with the

deaf would look on the deaf from a cultural

point of view.

Another group of psychologists that work with the deaf look on the deaf from

a medical and audiological point of view!

Lip reading tale

A hearing fisherman was chatting with a deaf fisherman.

The deaf fisherman thought the hearing person said:

We can fish for mike on these waters

The hearing fisherman actually said:

We can fish for pike on these waters

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we celebrate this holiday season, it is fun to occasionally reflect on our lives and the people whose lives we have touched, like George Bailey did in the movie “Itâ€™s a Wonderful Life.”

Realtime captioners and court reporters use their talents and skills to touch the lives of many people on a daily basis. Without them, things would be very different for people who rely upon their services.

If court reporters were not in the courtroom, there would be no record of the important proceedings that take place. They preserve the record for appeals and provide a vital service for judges, attorneys, and people involved in litigation.

If CART captioners were not in the classrooms, meetings, offices, and other places where they provide services, many people with a hearing loss would not be able to participate in the activities that are very important to their lives.

If broadcast captioners were not available to cover news, sports, and other live broadcasts, people around the world would miss information that is necessary to function in this ever-changing world in which we live.

These people touch the lives of millions of people every day. It truly is a wonderful life.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The recent weeks have been good to Gallaudet

University.

Few weeks ago Gallaudet has been taken off the

MCHE probationary status, and is on track towards

eventual reaccreditation.

And now this, for the umpteenth time in recent

years, Gallaudet has been the million dollar

beneficiary of an estate of a deceased.

Virginia May Binns, not deaf, who passed away

last year, has bequeathed six million dollars

towards Gallaudet. How and to what extent

she named Gallaudet as one of the beneficiaries

in her will? Some said it was her acquaintance

with a deaf neighbor, both of whom shared

their loves for dogs.

At any rate the money will be earmarked for

Gallaudet’s language and communications needs.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Legal Aid in the United Kingdom, because of tightening

finances, has had its budget cut. As a consequence, there is no

more legal money for the legal aid division of the Royal

Association for Deaf people. This has seriously impacted on

the British deaf in need of legal assistance.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

that section