DeafDigest Blue – December 24, 2017
ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling
We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.
Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from videos, using Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service.
These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.
Description of work
— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the fingerspelling you see in each video.
— All work is done on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the project are paid for each video they complete.
— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and from anywhere.
How do you start?
1. Create an account as a worker on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk at: https://www.mturk.com/worker
2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project
3. Complete a short training
4. Begin annotating videos
Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at mailto:asl.fingerspelling.project@gmail.com
Top stories about the deaf:
AOL’s AIM is no more. Many deaf people will remember
that AIM gave them access to text relay service
until it was stopped three years ago.
A way around in setting up high school ASL class
was described in a newspaper story. Students at
Brookline High School (MA) wanted to take ASL
classes. Because of logistics issues, it was not
possible. A way around was found – to have the
Brookline Adult Education program set up the
class! It means classes at night instead of
at daytime, but no one was complaining.
The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf/Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,
which sits on an island off Portland, is worried.
Declining enrollment has led to deterioration
of its empty buildings. As a result the school
is now seeking tenants that can fill up the
empty buildings. The island is not that really
isolated because a public bridge, off a highway,
leads cars across.
Always a story about deafness and genes from
time to time. The latest concerns a team
of British researchers working on the TMC1 mutation on mice – goal is to delay
progressive deafness for as long as possible
in humans.
The New African Magazine ran a list of 100
Most Influential Africans of 2017. One of them
is Haben Girma, a deaf-blind Harvard Law
School graduate.
READ WHAT THEY SAY
TO KNOW NOTHING ABOUT THE FAMOUS DEAF
Who is Dummy Hoy? A famous baseball player.
Who is Beethoven? A famous musical composer.
Who is Thomas Edison? A famous inventor.
We have many other famous deaf people.
Is this an old story to us?
No, because many hearing people and also
many deaf people never heard of these famous
deaf people !
This is a shame.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TWO GROUPS OF PSYCHOLOGISTS OF THE DEAF
Psychologists always disagree on many
things.
It is the same with psychologists that work with the deaf.
One group of psychologists working with the
deaf would look on the deaf from a cultural
point of view.
Another group of psychologists that work with the deaf look on the deaf from
a medical and audiological point of view!
Lip reading tale
A hearing fisherman was chatting with a deaf fisherman.
The deaf fisherman thought the hearing person said:
We can fish for mike on these waters
The hearing fisherman actually said:
We can fish for pike on these waters
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we celebrate this holiday season, it is fun to occasionally reflect on our lives and the people whose lives we have touched, like George Bailey did in the movie “Itâ€™s a Wonderful Life.”
Realtime captioners and court reporters use their talents and skills to touch the lives of many people on a daily basis. Without them, things would be very different for people who rely upon their services.
If court reporters were not in the courtroom, there would be no record of the important proceedings that take place. They preserve the record for appeals and provide a vital service for judges, attorneys, and people involved in litigation.
If CART captioners were not in the classrooms, meetings, offices, and other places where they provide services, many people with a hearing loss would not be able to participate in the activities that are very important to their lives.
If broadcast captioners were not available to cover news, sports, and other live broadcasts, people around the world would miss information that is necessary to function in this ever-changing world in which we live.
These people touch the lives of millions of people every day. It truly is a wonderful life.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The recent weeks have been good to Gallaudet
University.
Few weeks ago Gallaudet has been taken off the
MCHE probationary status, and is on track towards
eventual reaccreditation.
And now this, for the umpteenth time in recent
years, Gallaudet has been the million dollar
beneficiary of an estate of a deceased.
Virginia May Binns, not deaf, who passed away
last year, has bequeathed six million dollars
towards Gallaudet. How and to what extent
she named Gallaudet as one of the beneficiaries
in her will? Some said it was her acquaintance
with a deaf neighbor, both of whom shared
their loves for dogs.
At any rate the money will be earmarked for
Gallaudet’s language and communications needs.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The Legal Aid in the United Kingdom, because of tightening
finances, has had its budget cut. As a consequence, there is no
more legal money for the legal aid division of the Royal
Association for Deaf people. This has seriously impacted on
the British deaf in need of legal assistance.
