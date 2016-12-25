DeafDigest Blue – December 25, 2016

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

pioneer with deaf mental health services

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

a deaf basketball player with a big time college

team during the early fifties

http://deafdigest.com/university-of-kentucky-had-a-deaf-player/

This just in –

George Collins, a former Superintendent of the closed Nebraska School for the Deaf, died unexpectedly of a heart attack. He served during the early eighties,

these years of turmoil which eventually led to

the state closure of the school.

Top stories about the deaf:

The Rhode Island Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

has helped install equipment accommodations at the

State House for deaf visitors.

The FCC has agreed to change from old deaf

technology to better deaf technology with

these wireless devices. This would help

911 centers deal with deaf emergency messages.

Rebecca Adam, a deaf Australian woman, who is

licensed to practice law, said in an interview

that she has never been able to serve as

an attorney. She said anti-deaf discrimination

is pretty much bad in the Australian legal

field.

SIGNS, the all-deaf restaurant in Toronto,

has closed up for good. Restaurant critics

said food was not that great and the restaurant theme kept on changing, perplexing

the patrons.

Deaf leaders of Scotland are hosting a

conference, with the objective of

placing deaf needs on the minds of the parliamentarians.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MORE HEARING ATTORNEYS HOPE TO HELP THE DEAF?

Are we seeing more and more hearing attorneys

that hope to help the deaf win lawsuits?

Why? Many attorneys lose hearing business because

of bad economy? Or attorneys think ADA will help them

win lawsuits for the deaf?

This is a good question!

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-attorneys-and-the-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person and a deaf person were talking

about eating at the fast food outlet – Zayby’s

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

I didn’t like the salad

The hearing person actually said:

I didn’t like the zalad

(zalad is the the salad that Zayby’s serve)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EVERYONE UPSET ABOUT A LOST FILE

A deaf person works in an office; he is the only

deaf person in the office. No one communicates with him.

One day, an important “file” was missing. Everyone in

the office got upset about it and they ran all over,

looking for that missing file; going through file cabinets;

going through “in and out” mailboxes; going through

piles of paperwork on all desks.

That deaf person happened to have that “missing”

file – but no one in the office asked him about it –

until about two hours later!

Why?

This week's ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-employee-and-missing-file/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

With computer-aided transcription (CAT), more and more court

reporters found things that they wrote on their steno machines

that would not translate with the correct spelling when written

phonetically.

New ways of writing had to be developed.

One of the things reporters found they had to change was how

they wrote certain vowel sounds.

What is a reporter to do with the words “pare,” “pair,” and

“pear”?

Before using the computer to translate their notes, most court

reporters wrote them all the same. Even after using the computer,

many reporters still found it easier to just let the computer

translate it as “pare/pair/pear,” and then pick 1, 2, or 3 when

editing the transcript.

Some reporters found they could write “pair” differently, but

they chose to let the computer translate “pare/pear,” and then

the reporter would choose between those two words when editing

the transcript.

It can still be a challenge for even the best court reporter or

captioner when writing at over 200 words a minute to remember

how to differentiate among these words.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A pop quiz for all of us. Here it goes:

Question:

Who is the largest landowner at the Farmers Market that

sits next to the Gallaudet campus?

Answer:

Gallaudet University is the largest landowner with 3.8

acres; runner up is DC government with 3.0 acres.

Other landowners own smaller parcels on the Farmers

Market complex.

Why is this the issue? Sang Oh Choi, not deaf, despite

owning just 2.5 acres, has grandiose plans to demolish the

Farmers Market and to convert to a 24-acre complex of

condominiums, restaurants, a hotel and a smaller warehouse

sector. He wishes to buy out all remaining landowners.

Gallaudet planning to sell its 3.8 acre plot to Choi?

No, according to a Gallaudet officer that was quoted in

the Washington Times.

editor’s note:

Times have changed. There is Union Market, across

the street from Gallaudet, which is already popular

with Gallaudet people. Also Gallaudet has

partnered with outside entities to change the

face of Gallaudet’s 6th Street campus, plus

parts of the old Farmers’ market.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The European Commission has a new project – to ensure that

the deaf and the disabled Europeans will achieve a barrier-free

quality of life. To achieve this goal, input from the

non-disabled is being sought. The goal is to gather all the

information right up to February 29, 2012 and then to move

on with the information.

editor’s note:

Hope this holds true. Europe is in a state of turmoil for many reasons, including the

Brexit. How and to what extent would it

impact on the lives of Deaf Europeans

remains to be seen!

that section