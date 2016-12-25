DeafDigest Blue – December 25, 2016
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
a deaf basketball player with a big time college
team during the early fifties
http://deafdigest.com/university-of-kentucky-had-a-deaf-player/
This just in –
George Collins, a former Superintendent of the closed Nebraska School for the Deaf, died unexpectedly of a heart attack. He served during the early eighties,
these years of turmoil which eventually led to
the state closure of the school.
Top stories about the deaf:
The Rhode Island Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
has helped install equipment accommodations at the
State House for deaf visitors.
The FCC has agreed to change from old deaf
technology to better deaf technology with
these wireless devices. This would help
911 centers deal with deaf emergency messages.
Rebecca Adam, a deaf Australian woman, who is
licensed to practice law, said in an interview
that she has never been able to serve as
an attorney. She said anti-deaf discrimination
is pretty much bad in the Australian legal
field.
SIGNS, the all-deaf restaurant in Toronto,
has closed up for good. Restaurant critics
said food was not that great and the restaurant theme kept on changing, perplexing
the patrons.
Deaf leaders of Scotland are hosting a
conference, with the objective of
placing deaf needs on the minds of the parliamentarians.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MORE HEARING ATTORNEYS HOPE TO HELP THE DEAF?
Are we seeing more and more hearing attorneys
that hope to help the deaf win lawsuits?
Why? Many attorneys lose hearing business because
of bad economy? Or attorneys think ADA will help them
win lawsuits for the deaf?
This is a good question!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-attorneys-and-the-deaf/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing person and a deaf person were talking
about eating at the fast food outlet – Zayby’s
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
I didn’t like the salad
The hearing person actually said:
I didn’t like the zalad
(zalad is the the salad that Zayby’s serve)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EVERYONE UPSET ABOUT A LOST FILE
A deaf person works in an office; he is the only
deaf person in the office. No one communicates with him.
One day, an important “file” was missing. Everyone in
the office got upset about it and they ran all over,
looking for that missing file; going through file cabinets;
going through “in and out” mailboxes; going through
piles of paperwork on all desks.
That deaf person happened to have that “missing”
file – but no one in the office asked him about it –
until about two hours later!
Why?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-employee-and-missing-file/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
With computer-aided transcription (CAT), more and more court
reporters found things that they wrote on their steno machines
that would not translate with the correct spelling when written
phonetically.
New ways of writing had to be developed.
One of the things reporters found they had to change was how
they wrote certain vowel sounds.
What is a reporter to do with the words “pare,” “pair,” and
“pear”?
Before using the computer to translate their notes, most court
reporters wrote them all the same. Even after using the computer,
many reporters still found it easier to just let the computer
translate it as “pare/pair/pear,” and then pick 1, 2, or 3 when
editing the transcript.
Some reporters found they could write “pair” differently, but
they chose to let the computer translate “pare/pear,” and then
the reporter would choose between those two words when editing
the transcript.
It can still be a challenge for even the best court reporter or
captioner when writing at over 200 words a minute to remember
how to differentiate among these words.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A pop quiz for all of us. Here it goes:
Question:
Who is the largest landowner at the Farmers Market that
sits next to the Gallaudet campus?
Answer:
Gallaudet University is the largest landowner with 3.8
acres; runner up is DC government with 3.0 acres.
Other landowners own smaller parcels on the Farmers
Market complex.
Why is this the issue? Sang Oh Choi, not deaf, despite
owning just 2.5 acres, has grandiose plans to demolish the
Farmers Market and to convert to a 24-acre complex of
condominiums, restaurants, a hotel and a smaller warehouse
sector. He wishes to buy out all remaining landowners.
Gallaudet planning to sell its 3.8 acre plot to Choi?
No, according to a Gallaudet officer that was quoted in
the Washington Times.
editor’s note:
Times have changed. There is Union Market, across
the street from Gallaudet, which is already popular
with Gallaudet people. Also Gallaudet has
partnered with outside entities to change the
face of Gallaudet’s 6th Street campus, plus
parts of the old Farmers’ market.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The European Commission has a new project – to ensure that
the deaf and the disabled Europeans will achieve a barrier-free
quality of life. To achieve this goal, input from the
non-disabled is being sought. The goal is to gather all the
information right up to February 29, 2012 and then to move
on with the information.
editor’s note:
Hope this holds true. Europe is in a state of turmoil for many reasons, including the
Brexit. How and to what extent would it
impact on the lives of Deaf Europeans
remains to be seen!
