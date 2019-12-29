DeafDigest Blue – December 29, 2019

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

There was a story in India of a deaf man that

not only sells products from his cart but

supervises other cart-pushers, encouraging

them to meet their own sales quotas.

A group of hearing architecture students at

Drury University (Missouri) designed and

built a Deaf Home for a deaf person who was

previously homeless.

Arkansas State Rep. Charlene Fite has been

praised for on-going work for the deaf, and

just received an honor for that reason.

Interpreters in the Netherlands are complaining

that speeches from King Willem-Alexander are

very difficult to interpret because of his

vague and conflicting comments that even

hearing people cannot understand!

The mother of a deaf girl was held by ICE

and sent back to Mexico, leaving the

deaf girl behind!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer,

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WHY DO MANY DEAF PEOPLE RETIRE FROM JOBS?

Many deaf people work for many years and then

retire?

Why do they retire? Because they want to relax

and enjoy life? Maybe. Because they can live

comfortably from their retirement pensions and

social security? Maybe.

But for many of them the #1 reason they retire

is that they’re fed up with their hearing bosses

picking on them!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing man and his deaf friend were talking all about

these old-time famous TV sitcoms.

The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:

I loved the Pork character that was played by Robin Williams

The hearing friend actually said:

I loved the Mork character that was played by Robin Williams

note:

this refers to the famous TV sitcom – Mork & Mindy that was

played in the late seventies and early eighties

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A RECENT DEAF CONVENTION

A deaf convention took place recently. There were no

laptops, no paging devices, no computers. Many deaf people

spent time in the lobby chatting with each other.

No laptops, no paging devices, no computers? Are we talking

about 1940 or 1950?

No. The power was out at the hotel. So instead of using

computers, laptops and pagers, deaf people just chatted with

each other.

Which is better? 1950 without electronic devices, but

making face to face friends or 2010 with electronic devices

but not making face to face friends?

You decide!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we begin 2020, it is the time of year when many people make New Year’s

resolutions. For some court reporters and realtime captioners, their

resolutions are to practice their steno writing so that they can increase

their speed and accuracy.

Some people look at captioners as if they were machines. They might think

that all realtime captioners write the same way. But that is not true.

Writing on a steno machine is a skill that must be developed and worked

at. You must practice it and stay in shape in the same way someone must

follow an exercise program for their body.

There are dictation drills and finger exercises that increase your

dexterity and speed. Students who are studying steno must learn to reduce

hesitation and increase their ability to concentrate for long periods of

time.

Just like people who exercise their body, people practicing on the steno

machine should keep a positive outlook and look to the future for the

goals they want to achieve. Above all else, they should try to make it fun

and something they enjoy doing, so that they will stick with their new

“exercise program” in the coming year.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

It was reported that Matt Hamill, our deaf UFC fighter,

was badly beaten by illegal blows by Jon Jones, but won

via disqualification. Jones, who originally accepted the

disqualification loss, had second thoughts and filed

an appeal with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The commission, however, turned down the appeal and

Hamill’s win via disqualification stood.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Joseph Sargent, probably the best friend in Hollywood

among the deaf actors, passed away. While he was not

deaf, he did much for the deaf. He co-founded the Deaf

West Theater. He directed the movie “Love is never

Silent” which is considered to be the best deaf movie

ever. And not afraid of controversy, he directed

the movie – Sweet Nothing in My Ear, which starred

Marlee Matlin. It was about a deaf-hearing couple

having a hard time deciding about a CI or not for their

deaf son. DeafDigest wishes there were more Joseph

Sargents in Hollywood.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-