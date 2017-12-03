DeafDigest Blue – December 3, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Hearing-owned businesses in Jacksonville, Illinois

were involved in a panel with the deaf community

to learn on how to best serve their needs.

Because a long time ASL teacher retired, leaving

University of Illinois shorthanded, the university

is revising its ASL curriculum, not admitting

any more new ASL students but finishing up the

courses with upperclass students.

In a rush to beat the Brexit, there is a push to

have British Sign Language recognized as an

official minority language.

Minnesota has a Somali deaf community yet there

is only one interpreter that serves them, according

to a newspaper story.

The city of Miami (Florida) reached agreement

with the United States District Court to

have all of its videos captioned on the city

web site.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE DOCTOR’S MASK

We have a few deaf physicians. All of them are afraid

of the masks that surgeons use while in the operating

room.

It is impossible for a deaf doctor to lipread other

doctors if masks hide their lips.

For one deaf doctor, he was surprised when other

doctors told him that in the operating room they don’t

talk about the operation itself, but talk about sports,

dogs, weather, politics, etc!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A deaf man was chatting with a hearing man

The deaf man thought hearing man said:

I took my Bill this morning

The hearing man actually said:

I took my pill this morning

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A COMMUNICATIONS DEVICE BEFORE THE TTY

The first TTY was manufactured in 1964, but the

TTY network did not grow until the early 1970’s.

We, the deaf, had a good communications device,

but it was not too popular. The high cost of leasing

the device prevented many deaf people from using it.

The device was the Electrowriter. It was almost

like a TTY, except that the caller would write out

his message on an electronic pad with his electronic

pen. The Electrowriter on the other end of the telephone

line would copy the handwritten message. And

communications would go on back and forth.

Yes, if the writer had a lousy penmanship, it

would be hard to read the message!

Gallaudet University used this Electrowriter

network in a few offices on the campus.

The popularity of the TTY immediately killed

the Electrowriter.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

a picture of electrowriter is at:

http://deafdigest.com/pre-tty-electrical-deaf-communications-device/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Can someone work as a court reporter and a realtime captioner at the same

time? This is a question that I have been asked a number of times.

Most realtime captioners actually started their careers as court reporters

and have transitioned to their new professions. Some do it gradually by

working in both jobs at the same time. Some just decide they are going to

change jobs and make a quick change.

Even though court reporters and captioners use the same basic skills,

there is a very different mindset that one must have in each position. For

court reporters, the main objective is to make a verbatim record. The

reporter must focus on getting something phonetic for every single word

that is said.

For realtime captioners, the main objective is communication access. The

captioner canâ€™t just write words phonetically and prepare a transcript

later. The words must translate so that the people reading the screens can

understand what is being said.

Some court reporters can successfully work as realtime captioners at the

same time, but it takes a lot of skill and concentration to focus on what

to write in certain circumstances.

For example, if the name of the fictional character “Stephen Dedalus” were

to be said and it was not already loaded in a computer dictionary, a court

reporter would just write the name phonetically, and it might come up as

“dead lust.” A captioner would either have to fingerspell the name or find

another way to communicate to the audience what was said.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Jane K. Fernandes, whose selection by the trustees

as the new Gallaudet president caused so much unrest

on the campus last year, has been recommended for a

new position.

University of North Carolina at Asheville chancellor

Anne Ponder has chosen Fernandes for the provost

position.

This appointment is subject to approval by the

university board of trustees.

UNC-Asheville is a public university with 3,400

students under the sprawling University of North

Carolina system,

Any deaf students there? Possibly a handful, and

their needs are the same as those at Gallaudet – meaning

interpreters and captions.

A small private university for the deaf; a bigger

public university. Two different landscapes. Two

different campus cultures; two different sets of

challenges.

note:

she has since, then moved on the presidency of

Guilford College, again in North Carolina

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

What happens if a person’s inner ear implant has a

dead battery? Just pull it out, throw out the old

battery and put in a new battery and then put the

implant back in the inner ear? No way! A Stanford

University team of surgeons, neuroscientists and

electrical engineers, worked together on a

self-charging implant.

