DeafDigest Blue – December 3, 2017
Top stories about the deaf:
Hearing-owned businesses in Jacksonville, Illinois
were involved in a panel with the deaf community
to learn on how to best serve their needs.
Because a long time ASL teacher retired, leaving
University of Illinois shorthanded, the university
is revising its ASL curriculum, not admitting
any more new ASL students but finishing up the
courses with upperclass students.
In a rush to beat the Brexit, there is a push to
have British Sign Language recognized as an
official minority language.
Minnesota has a Somali deaf community yet there
is only one interpreter that serves them, according
to a newspaper story.
The city of Miami (Florida) reached agreement
with the United States District Court to
have all of its videos captioned on the city
web site.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE DOCTOR’S MASK
We have a few deaf physicians. All of them are afraid
of the masks that surgeons use while in the operating
room.
It is impossible for a deaf doctor to lipread other
doctors if masks hide their lips.
For one deaf doctor, he was surprised when other
doctors told him that in the operating room they don’t
talk about the operation itself, but talk about sports,
dogs, weather, politics, etc!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A deaf man was chatting with a hearing man
The deaf man thought hearing man said:
I took my Bill this morning
The hearing man actually said:
I took my pill this morning
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A COMMUNICATIONS DEVICE BEFORE THE TTY
The first TTY was manufactured in 1964, but the
TTY network did not grow until the early 1970’s.
We, the deaf, had a good communications device,
but it was not too popular. The high cost of leasing
the device prevented many deaf people from using it.
The device was the Electrowriter. It was almost
like a TTY, except that the caller would write out
his message on an electronic pad with his electronic
pen. The Electrowriter on the other end of the telephone
line would copy the handwritten message. And
communications would go on back and forth.
Yes, if the writer had a lousy penmanship, it
would be hard to read the message!
Gallaudet University used this Electrowriter
network in a few offices on the campus.
The popularity of the TTY immediately killed
the Electrowriter.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
a picture of electrowriter is at:
http://deafdigest.com/pre-tty-electrical-deaf-communications-device/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Can someone work as a court reporter and a realtime captioner at the same
time? This is a question that I have been asked a number of times.
Most realtime captioners actually started their careers as court reporters
and have transitioned to their new professions. Some do it gradually by
working in both jobs at the same time. Some just decide they are going to
change jobs and make a quick change.
Even though court reporters and captioners use the same basic skills,
there is a very different mindset that one must have in each position. For
court reporters, the main objective is to make a verbatim record. The
reporter must focus on getting something phonetic for every single word
that is said.
For realtime captioners, the main objective is communication access. The
captioner canâ€™t just write words phonetically and prepare a transcript
later. The words must translate so that the people reading the screens can
understand what is being said.
Some court reporters can successfully work as realtime captioners at the
same time, but it takes a lot of skill and concentration to focus on what
to write in certain circumstances.
For example, if the name of the fictional character “Stephen Dedalus” were
to be said and it was not already loaded in a computer dictionary, a court
reporter would just write the name phonetically, and it might come up as
“dead lust.” A captioner would either have to fingerspell the name or find
another way to communicate to the audience what was said.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Jane K. Fernandes, whose selection by the trustees
as the new Gallaudet president caused so much unrest
on the campus last year, has been recommended for a
new position.
University of North Carolina at Asheville chancellor
Anne Ponder has chosen Fernandes for the provost
position.
This appointment is subject to approval by the
university board of trustees.
UNC-Asheville is a public university with 3,400
students under the sprawling University of North
Carolina system,
Any deaf students there? Possibly a handful, and
their needs are the same as those at Gallaudet – meaning
interpreters and captions.
A small private university for the deaf; a bigger
public university. Two different landscapes. Two
different campus cultures; two different sets of
challenges.
note:
she has since, then moved on the presidency of
Guilford College, again in North Carolina
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
What happens if a person’s inner ear implant has a
dead battery? Just pull it out, throw out the old
battery and put in a new battery and then put the
implant back in the inner ear? No way! A Stanford
University team of surgeons, neuroscientists and
electrical engineers, worked together on a
self-charging implant.
