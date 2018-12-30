DeafDigest Blue – December 30, 2018
Top stories about the deaf:
A newspaper story brought difficulties that
deaf people face during emergencies – the last
to know what is going on, the last to know what
procedures are taking place, and the interpreters
not being around.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court (India)
had five employment slots reserved for the deaf.
Because of the lobbying by a disabled applicant
who was not deaf, the deaf-slot was given to him,
meaning future deaf applicants only can compete
for one less slot.
The Snohomish and King counties in Washington will
be providing Text-to-911 service.
Are old fashioned TTY machines still widely used
in Canada? DeafDigest does not know – but there
was an announcement that the deaf can use their
TTY machines to contact Air Canada regarding
information on their flights.
An advocate for the needs of the hard of hearing
said that their issues are different from the deaf.
Could they clearly lipread the person speaking to
them? How good are the lighting conditions when
trying to communicate with the hearing? How bad
is the background noise if one uses CI/hearing aid?
And are cell phone compatible with their hearing aids/
CI’s?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Many deaf people travel all over the world.
And when we travel we carry our passports and our
visas.
Deaflympics is coming up next month. We hope
there will be no passport and visa problems among
our deaf athletes when they arrive at Taiwan.
Some years back Australia hosted the World
Federation of the Deaf, but the government refused
to allow deaf delegates from some African and
Asian nations.
The government was afraid that some of these
delegates may sneak out and stay in Australia
after WFD has ended!
Yes, the WFD officers were very upset.
Lip reading tale
“Me too” and “I Do” should be easy to lipread
but for some deaf people, it can get quite
confusing!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DIFFERENT BASEBALL RULES IN JAPAN
In 1998, the USA national deaf baseball team
traveled to Japan to play 5 games against
Japanese national deaf baseball team.
When the Americans played their first game,
they were very shocked and upset.
The Japanese baseball team was not using
a real baseball; they were using a hard ball
covered by rubber. The American argued but
the Japanese players told them it is the
rules in Japan to use hard ball, not baseball.
The Americans, not used to hard ball, lost
first two games, but learned how to play with
it, and won the last 3 games to come home
to USA happy.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Although captioners and CART providers try to be as accurate as
possible, there are times when they make mistakes.
As we read through captioning errors, we have to always keep in mind
that stenocaptioners are primarily writing words phonetically, and
they are not typing out words “letter by letter.” As they are writing
phonetically, sometimes they stroke syllables that should be more
than one word, but the computer already knows these sounds as another
word, and it translates it incorrectly.
If a word doesn’t make sense, sometimes we need to mentally take the
syllables of the erroneous word apart in order to make it make
sense.
Some of examples of this would be:
– Steve Young is a fungi to be around
– The lawyer recommended that they Sudan Jones for damages
– We told our realtor we wanted to Seymour houses
– After her birdie attempt, on the hole for parquet came up two feet
short
These should be:
– Steve Young is a fun guy to be around
– The lawyer recommended that they sue Dan Jones for damages
– We told our realtor we wanted to see more houses
– After her birdie attempt, on the hole for par Kay came up two feet
short
