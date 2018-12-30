DeafDigest Blue – December 30, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

A newspaper story brought difficulties that

deaf people face during emergencies – the last

to know what is going on, the last to know what

procedures are taking place, and the interpreters

not being around.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court (India)

had five employment slots reserved for the deaf.

Because of the lobbying by a disabled applicant

who was not deaf, the deaf-slot was given to him,

meaning future deaf applicants only can compete

for one less slot.

The Snohomish and King counties in Washington will

be providing Text-to-911 service.

Are old fashioned TTY machines still widely used

in Canada? DeafDigest does not know – but there

was an announcement that the deaf can use their

TTY machines to contact Air Canada regarding

information on their flights.

An advocate for the needs of the hard of hearing

said that their issues are different from the deaf.

Could they clearly lipread the person speaking to

them? How good are the lighting conditions when

trying to communicate with the hearing? How bad

is the background noise if one uses CI/hearing aid?

And are cell phone compatible with their hearing aids/

CI’s?

Top monthly 2018 monthly news (January to June)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Many deaf people travel all over the world.

And when we travel we carry our passports and our

visas.

Deaflympics is coming up next month. We hope

there will be no passport and visa problems among

our deaf athletes when they arrive at Taiwan.

Some years back Australia hosted the World

Federation of the Deaf, but the government refused

to allow deaf delegates from some African and

Asian nations.

The government was afraid that some of these

delegates may sneak out and stay in Australia

after WFD has ended!

Yes, the WFD officers were very upset.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

“Me too” and “I Do” should be easy to lipread

but for some deaf people, it can get quite

confusing!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DIFFERENT BASEBALL RULES IN JAPAN

In 1998, the USA national deaf baseball team

traveled to Japan to play 5 games against

Japanese national deaf baseball team.

When the Americans played their first game,

they were very shocked and upset.

The Japanese baseball team was not using

a real baseball; they were using a hard ball

covered by rubber. The American argued but

the Japanese players told them it is the

rules in Japan to use hard ball, not baseball.

The Americans, not used to hard ball, lost

first two games, but learned how to play with

it, and won the last 3 games to come home

to USA happy.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Although captioners and CART providers try to be as accurate as

possible, there are times when they make mistakes.

As we read through captioning errors, we have to always keep in mind

that stenocaptioners are primarily writing words phonetically, and

they are not typing out words “letter by letter.” As they are writing

phonetically, sometimes they stroke syllables that should be more

than one word, but the computer already knows these sounds as another

word, and it translates it incorrectly.

If a word doesn’t make sense, sometimes we need to mentally take the

syllables of the erroneous word apart in order to make it make

sense.

Some of examples of this would be:

– Steve Young is a fungi to be around

– The lawyer recommended that they Sudan Jones for damages

– We told our realtor we wanted to Seymour houses

– After her birdie attempt, on the hole for parquet came up two feet

short

These should be:

– Steve Young is a fun guy to be around

– The lawyer recommended that they sue Dan Jones for damages

– We told our realtor we wanted to see more houses

– After her birdie attempt, on the hole for par Kay came up two feet

short

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

An interesting CI scorecard:

CI wins 325

CI defeats 0

This 325-0 record belongs to an attorney that has

fought insurance companies to pay for deaf clients’

implants.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A complaint by a newspaper in Pakistan – it said:

Pakistan has far too many people who are hearing-impaired

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

