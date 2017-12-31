DeafDigest Blue – December 31, 2017
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Year 2017 Top Monthly News
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf parole officer
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
ASL signers needed to help with a project about fingerspelling
We are researchers in the sign language linguistics lab at the University
of Chicago (Prof. Diane Brentari, Director), seeking ASL signers to help
us with research about fingerspelling in ASL.
Signers will be paid to help us annotate examples of fingerspelling from
videos, using Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service.
These annotations will contribute to a project working towards developing
software that can interpret fingerspelling automatically from videos.
Description of work
— As a worker on the project, you would watch videos in ASL and mark the
fingerspelling you see in each video.
— All work is done on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk service and workers on the
project are paid for each video they complete.
— This is a great way to earn some extra money, and can be done anytime and
from anywhere.
How do you start?
1. Create an account as a worker on Amazonâ€™s Mechanical Turk at:
2. Search for: ASL Fingerspelling Project
3. Complete a short training
4. Begin annotating videos
Have questions or want to learn more? Email us at
Top stories about the deaf:
A Chinese food delivery company, which hires many deaf
deliverymen, has come up with an app to help them
deal with hearing customers.
Ethiopia pretty much rejects deaf children, saying
they are cursed (for being deaf). As a result
they are not being accommodated on their educational
and counseling needs.
The CNN featured an issue, saying that ADA advances is
not enough. It said Where we’ve failed to live up to the
promise of the Americans with Disabilities,
A new law, effective January 1, 2018 will allow
Minnesota providers to train providers on how to
deal with late-deafened patients.
Deaf people in India are now allowed to take
exams in law if they wish to become attorneys.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
JOB TRAINING UNFAIR TO THE DEAF?
Sometimes a deaf employee is being trained to do a
complicated job task. A hearing employee trains the
deaf employee but gives up because of communication
problems.
But this same hearing employee shows patience with
a new hearing employee that is being trained for this
same complicated job task.
Is it fair to the deaf? No, but we now have ADA,
interpreters and job coaches. In the past we didnâ€™t.
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DONâ€™T ALWAYS ASSUME DEAF PERSON WANTS AN INTERPRETER!
A deaf employee told a hearing employee that he did not
want to attend an event.
The hearing employee told the deaf employee that they will
hire an interpreter for that event.
The deaf employee said â€œNo, because I will not attend the
event.â€�
The hearing employee did not listen and hired an interpreter.
The deaf employee did not show up. The hearing employee had to
pay the interpreter for nothing.
If a deaf employee says no, then hearing people must listen
and respect.
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A deaf child thought her hearing mother said, while in kitchen:
please bring me some flower
The hearing mother actually said:
please bring me some flour
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we begin 2018, it is the time of year when many people make New Year’s
resolutions. For some court reporters, CART captioners, and broadcast
captioners, their resolutions are to practice their steno writing so that
they can increase their speed and accuracy.
Some people look at captioners as if they were machines. They might think
that all realtime captioners write the same way. But that is not true.
Writing on a steno machine is a skill that must be developed and worked
at. You must practice it and stay in shape in the same way someone must
follow an exercise program for their body.
There are dictation drills and finger exercises that increase your
dexterity and speed. Students who are studying steno must learn to reduce
hesitation and increase their ability to concentrate for long periods of
time.
Just like people who exercise their body, people practicing on the steno
machine should keep a positive outlook and look to the future for the
goals they want to achieve. Above all else, they should try to make it fun
and something they enjoy doing so that they will stick with their new
“exercise program” in the coming year.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
What are the odds of a deaf-theme film winning
the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University 2008 Awards
for broadcast journalism?
In the case of the film “Through Deaf Eyes,”
it was 40 to 1 odds. 510 films were submitted
and only 13 were selected for the awards.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
If a person has a Usher syndrome gene, then he may need to know
what causes it – before deciding to go for a CI or to reject CI.
This was the issue raised in a deaf medical posting.
that section