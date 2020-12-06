DeafDigest Blue – December 6, 2020
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/embarrassed-in-kitchen/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-with-body-language/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-ceo-firing-deaf-employee/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafsociallife/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A newspaper story was headlined as follows:
Not all disabilities are visible, but everyone has at least one
For years we have known that deafness is one of the world’s
most invisible disability.
……….
Worst nightmare for a deaf patient in the
operating room? No interpreter plus staff
(surgeons, assistants and nurses) in wearing
unlipreadable masks). This tale was profiled
in a local newspaper. ADA? Yes, but for some
reason the hospital didn’t follow these
guidelines.
……….
The ACLU of Nebraska has ended its lawsuit against
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services
for discriminating against disabled prisoners.
One of the reasons was that a sign language
interpreter was given to one of the deaf
prisoners.
……..
said a job recruiter in a newspaper interview:
You can understand why deaf people in corporate
America have to jump through many hoops to get to
where they want to be, professionally
………
An interpreting nightmare took place during a
traffic stop. The police officer, who should
have known better, asked the deaf driver’s
8-year old daughter, sitting in the backseat,
serve as interpreter. The hearing daughter
then went into a crying fit, forcing the
deaf mother to FaceTime her mother to serve
as interpreter!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF CEO SHOCKED BY FIRING
This is a true story. DeafDigest will not mention who
the person is or what agency it was.
A deaf CEO was not happy about a deaf employee. He and the
deaf deputy CEO both agreed that the employee should be
fired.
The CEO wanted to be careful with words to inform the
employee that he was to be fired during a private meeting
between CEO, deputy CEO and the employee.
During that private meeting, the CEO had to go to the
restroom. When he came back, the employee was already
fired by the deputy CEO (without CEO’s permission).
The CEO was angry about it and also fired deputy CEO!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-ceo-firing-deaf-employee/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
President-elect Biden will be bringing two dogs
and a cat to the White House.
A deaf friend thought a hearing friend said:
Biden is bringing a rescued dog to the White House
The hearing friend actually said:
Biden is bringing a rescue dog to the White House
note:
A rescue dog is not the same as a rescued dog, unless
the rescued dog has been trained to become a rescue
dog.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DIFFERENT DEAF SOCIAL LIFE
We have our own Deaf Social life. Some of us
go to deaf clubs, some go to deaf churches,
some go to deaf sporting events, some go to school
alumni reunions, etc.
Some deaf people do not go out and have a
social life. Yes, they have a social life but it is
different. They work at Gallaudet or NTID or at
schools for the deaf where there are many deaf
employees. When they work all day with their deaf
friends, it becomes their daily social life.
It is the same with deaf people at factories
where many other deaf people work there, too.
On weekends, they stay home because they get
tired of seeing the same old deaf faces every
day at work!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafsociallife/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In reading through captioning errors, we have been looking at vowels and
vowel sounds. We have seen that many captioners write the steno AOU for
the long “u” sound or spelling.
Most captioners would write the steno AO for the “oo” sound or spelling.
Sometimes errors can occur in differentiating between those two sounds or
spellings, especially when captioners must do that at speeds over 200
words per minute.
Some examples of this would be:
The average gasoline and diesel fool prices fell this week.
He was driving an old book.
For her healthy lifestyle, she wanted everything poor and natural.
These should be:
The average gasoline and diesel fuel prices fell this week.
He was driving an old Buick.
For her healthy lifestyle, she wanted everything pure and natural.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Are deaf referees better than hearing referees?
This is what researchers at University of Sheffield
in England are saying.
They are saying that the deaf eyes observe much better
than hearing eyes and therefore are capable of making
better calls.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Is it language evolution when deaf children gesture out their
body language signs to express their comments?
Dougal Sutherland, not deaf and student at Swarthmore
College (PA), brought up this possibility.
While he is a Computer Science major, he also minors
in math AND in Linguistics. He feels that body language
signs is the first step towards a more formal sign language
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-