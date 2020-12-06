DeafDigest Blue – December 6, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

A newspaper story was headlined as follows:

Not all disabilities are visible, but everyone has at least one

For years we have known that deafness is one of the world’s

most invisible disability.

……….

Worst nightmare for a deaf patient in the

operating room? No interpreter plus staff

(surgeons, assistants and nurses) in wearing

unlipreadable masks). This tale was profiled

in a local newspaper. ADA? Yes, but for some

reason the hospital didn’t follow these

guidelines.

……….

The ACLU of Nebraska has ended its lawsuit against

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

for discriminating against disabled prisoners.

One of the reasons was that a sign language

interpreter was given to one of the deaf

prisoners.

……..

said a job recruiter in a newspaper interview:

You can understand why deaf people in corporate

America have to jump through many hoops to get to

where they want to be, professionally

………

An interpreting nightmare took place during a

traffic stop. The police officer, who should

have known better, asked the deaf driver’s

8-year old daughter, sitting in the backseat,

serve as interpreter. The hearing daughter

then went into a crying fit, forcing the

deaf mother to FaceTime her mother to serve

as interpreter!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF CEO SHOCKED BY FIRING

This is a true story. DeafDigest will not mention who

the person is or what agency it was.

A deaf CEO was not happy about a deaf employee. He and the

deaf deputy CEO both agreed that the employee should be

fired.

The CEO wanted to be careful with words to inform the

employee that he was to be fired during a private meeting

between CEO, deputy CEO and the employee.

During that private meeting, the CEO had to go to the

restroom. When he came back, the employee was already

fired by the deputy CEO (without CEO’s permission).

The CEO was angry about it and also fired deputy CEO!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-ceo-firing-deaf-employee/

Lip reading tale

President-elect Biden will be bringing two dogs

and a cat to the White House.

A deaf friend thought a hearing friend said:

Biden is bringing a rescued dog to the White House

The hearing friend actually said:

Biden is bringing a rescue dog to the White House

note:

A rescue dog is not the same as a rescued dog, unless

the rescued dog has been trained to become a rescue

dog.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DIFFERENT DEAF SOCIAL LIFE

We have our own Deaf Social life. Some of us

go to deaf clubs, some go to deaf churches,

some go to deaf sporting events, some go to school

alumni reunions, etc.

Some deaf people do not go out and have a

social life. Yes, they have a social life but it is

different. They work at Gallaudet or NTID or at

schools for the deaf where there are many deaf

employees. When they work all day with their deaf

friends, it becomes their daily social life.

It is the same with deaf people at factories

where many other deaf people work there, too.

On weekends, they stay home because they get

tired of seeing the same old deaf faces every

day at work!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafsociallife/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In reading through captioning errors, we have been looking at vowels and

vowel sounds. We have seen that many captioners write the steno AOU for

the long “u” sound or spelling.

Most captioners would write the steno AO for the “oo” sound or spelling.

Sometimes errors can occur in differentiating between those two sounds or

spellings, especially when captioners must do that at speeds over 200

words per minute.

Some examples of this would be:

The average gasoline and diesel fool prices fell this week.

He was driving an old book.

For her healthy lifestyle, she wanted everything poor and natural.

These should be:

The average gasoline and diesel fuel prices fell this week.

He was driving an old Buick.

For her healthy lifestyle, she wanted everything pure and natural.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Are deaf referees better than hearing referees?

This is what researchers at University of Sheffield

in England are saying.

They are saying that the deaf eyes observe much better

than hearing eyes and therefore are capable of making

better calls.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Is it language evolution when deaf children gesture out their

body language signs to express their comments?

Dougal Sutherland, not deaf and student at Swarthmore

College (PA), brought up this possibility.

While he is a Computer Science major, he also minors

in math AND in Linguistics. He feels that body language

signs is the first step towards a more formal sign language

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

