DeafDigest Blue – December 8, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Harvard, after facing a lawsuit, has agreed

to caption all of its videos.

An activist said the ADA was a joke because

it took between 7-10 years for it to be

effective after it was signed into law.

Takudzwa Phiri, a deaf Zimbabwean woman,

finished runner up at the Deaf Africa

that took place at Seychelles. She traveled

to that country alone. Trying to return

home, she missed her flight, confused at

the airport. No one was around to help

and direct her to the right connection!

Upset countrymates are trying to help

her reach home.

The DC Office on Deaf and Hard of Hearing

may be nearing reality as the city council

is favorable towards this concept.

The Baltimore Business Journal ran a piece saying that

accessibility is important to future of businesses.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE DOCTOR’S MASK

We have a few deaf physicians. All of them are afraid

of the masks that surgeons use while in the operating

room.

It is impossible for a deaf doctor to lipread other

doctors if masks hide their lips.

For one deaf doctor, he was surprised when other

doctors told him that in the operating room they don’t

talk about the operation itself, but talk about sports,

dogs, weather, politics, etc!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-doctors-afraid-of-surgical -mask/

Lip reading tale

Introducing a new employee, the deaf person

thought the boss said:

This is Kevin Little

The boss actually said:

This is Kevin Liddle

IGNORING A DEAF ACQUAINTANCE

A deaf man works in customer service at his place

of employment.

He contacts many hearing employees through

email. He has never met these employees in

person but they know him, and they know he is deaf.

Suddenly one day, one employee shows up

at the office and says hi to everyone, hugs everyone

and chats with everyone.

But this friendly hearing employee ignores

the deaf person!

Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/i gnoring-a-deaf-employee-2/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When people see me providing CART services, I am frequently asked how someone

becomes a CART captioner or broadcast captioner and how long it takes.

Realtime captioners use the same basic skills as court reporters, so you would

attend a school that teaches court reporting. The National Court Reporters

Association has a list of NCRA-certified schools and participating programs.

You can get that information on their website at www.ncra.org.

There are also Facebook and other online groups of court reporting students

where you may find recommendations of court reporting schools and programs.

As far as how long it will take you to get through court reporting school, that

is a more difficult question to answer. Every person is different. First you

will learn the shorthand theory, and then you will spend time building your

speed. It is essentially up to you how long it will take. It may take between

two to five years, depending on how quickly you gain steno speed.

The programs in the schools are set up so that you must pass one speed to

progress to the next higher speed. For example, you must pass tests at 100 words

a minute in order to progress to the next class at 120 words per minute. If that

takes you six weeks or six months, it is totally up to you. Most schools require

that you pass tests at 225 words a minute in order to complete your training.

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A proposed bill in New Zealand is making the deaf community

upset. It has been proposed that hearing people, injured in

place of employment and becoming deaf as a result, be entitled

to lifetime compensation equal to six percent loss of their work

income. This would leave deaf employees out in the cold because

injured deaf workers are still deaf after the injury and not

subject to such compensation.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

It was reported that the Seattle Public Schools

do not have someone responsible for overseeing

the needs of deaf students. Rather it has been

divided among teachers, already overloaded with

their own duties and responsibilities.

