DeafDigest Blue – December 8, 2019
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/l
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
http://deafdigest.com/videos/i
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Top stories about the deaf:
Harvard, after facing a lawsuit, has agreed
to caption all of its videos.
An activist said the ADA was a joke because
it took between 7-10 years for it to be
effective after it was signed into law.
Takudzwa Phiri, a deaf Zimbabwean woman,
finished runner up at the Deaf Africa
that took place at Seychelles. She traveled
to that country alone. Trying to return
home, she missed her flight, confused at
the airport. No one was around to help
and direct her to the right connection!
Upset countrymates are trying to help
her reach home.
The DC Office on Deaf and Hard of Hearing
may be nearing reality as the city council
is favorable towards this concept.
The Baltimore Business Journal ran a piece saying that
accessibility is important to future of businesses.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,
letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV
– for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE DOCTOR’S MASK
We have a few deaf physicians. All of them are afraid
of the masks that surgeons use while in the operating
room.
It is impossible for a deaf doctor to lipread other
doctors if masks hide their lips.
For one deaf doctor, he was surprised when other
doctors told him that in the operating room they don’t
talk about the operation itself, but talk about sports,
dogs, weather, politics, etc!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Lip reading tale
Introducing a new employee, the deaf person
thought the boss said:
This is Kevin Little
The boss actually said:
This is Kevin Liddle
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
IGNORING A DEAF ACQUAINTANCE
A deaf man works in customer service at his place
of employment.
He contacts many hearing employees through
email. He has never met these employees in
person but they know him, and they know he is deaf.
Suddenly one day, one employee shows up
at the office and says hi to everyone, hugs everyone
and chats with everyone.
But this friendly hearing employee ignores
the deaf person!
Why?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/i
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When people see me providing CART services, I am frequently asked how someone
becomes a CART captioner or broadcast captioner and how long it takes.
Realtime captioners use the same basic skills as court reporters, so you would
attend a school that teaches court reporting. The National Court Reporters
Association has a list of NCRA-certified schools and participating programs.
You can get that information on their website at www.ncra.org.
There are also Facebook and other online groups of court reporting students
where you may find recommendations of court reporting schools and programs.
As far as how long it will take you to get through court reporting school, that
is a more difficult question to answer. Every person is different. First you
will learn the shorthand theory, and then you will spend time building your
speed. It is essentially up to you how long it will take. It may take between
two to five years, depending on how quickly you gain steno speed.
The programs in the schools are set up so that you must pass one speed to
progress to the next higher speed. For example, you must pass tests at 100 words
a minute in order to progress to the next class at 120 words per minute. If that
takes you six weeks or six months, it is totally up to you. Most schools require
that you pass tests at 225 words a minute in order to complete your training.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A proposed bill in New Zealand is making the deaf community
upset. It has been proposed that hearing people, injured in
place of employment and becoming deaf as a result, be entitled
to lifetime compensation equal to six percent loss of their work
income. This would leave deaf employees out in the cold because
injured deaf workers are still deaf after the injury and not
subject to such compensation.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
It was reported that the Seattle Public Schools
do not have someone responsible for overseeing
the needs of deaf students. Rather it has been
divided among teachers, already overloaded with
their own duties and responsibilities.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest
Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+