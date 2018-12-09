DeafDigest Blue – December 9, 2018

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

Employment ads web site:

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

This week's ASL videos in youtube

Top stories about the deaf:

The iQIYI, China’s online entertainment

service provider, has come up with sign language

Artificial Intelligence app. China has several

sign languages; not sure if that app covers

it all?

Deaf candidate Chris Haulmark did not win the

election for the Kansas Representative

legislative seat, collecting 48 percent of the

votes.

Batimon Nongsteng has become India’s first

deaf officer of a local voting station.

Her job is to settle voting eligibility issues

and polling problems.

“The Quiet Man” is a video game popular with

hearing gamers. The programmers designed

the game to disable the sound – as a level

playing field for all hearing gamers because

the main video game character is deaf! The

gamers must see, not hear, the action on the

screen.

A deaf-friendly bus has been introduced in

Adelaide, Australia, on a trial basis. It has

a sign language robot that would inform

deaf passengers of bus stops.

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

This week's ASL video in youtube

IRONY ABOUT CLARKE SCHOOL

Clarke School for the Deaf is one of the

world’s most famous oral schools for the deaf.

Many years ago, Grace Goodhue taught at

Clarke. She then married Calvin Coolidge,

who became the president of USA.

There was a newspaper story that was

written up about Coolidge’s wife teaching

at Clarke. The story said that she taught

at a school for the “deaf and dumb.”

The dictionary says “dumb” means a person

cannot use speech at all!

The newspaper reporter did not understand

the word “dumb”!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

an angry DeafDigest subscriber wanted these

lip reading tales stopped, saying these were

absurd.

Absurd? Well, one time DeafDigest editor was

in a shopping mall food court, with his deaf

friends, and wanted to order a steak sub.

He pointed to the menu. The sandwich-maker

said something so very unlipreadable. The

editor then asked a Coda child that was in

the group, to ask what the sandwich-maker

was saying.

He was simply saying:

Do you want ketchup?

He could have pointed to the ketchup or wrote

it down on a piece of paper, but he didn’t

and it caused a small incident.

So much for “absurd” lipreading tales!

This week's ASL video in youtube

A DIFFERENT KIND OF SIGN LANGUAGE

Many deaf people use sign language. Not every

deaf person uses ASL as their sign language.

Many immigrant deaf people use their home nation

sign language that we, the Americans, do not

understand.

And also, there are many deaf people that teach

themselves sign language. We also often do not

understand these self-taught sign languages.

Self-taught sign languages create problems for

interpreters and social workers that work with

the deaf!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Many people occasionally type “teh” when they really want to type “the.”

Sometimes stenocaptioners also make fingering errors. Because captioners

do not type one key at a time, but instead they write whole words or

phrases at one time, their errors look different from the errors of

someone typing on a computer keyboard.

If a stenocaptioner realizes that he or she made a mistake, it can be

corrected immediately. The usual method for a captioner to correct an

error is to hit the asterisk key, and that will delete the immediately

prior stroke. However, if the captioner has already entered two or three

more strokes after the mistake, it is usually too late to go back and

correct it.

If a captioner realizes that he or she made a mistake two or more strokes

previously, what most captioners do is enter a dash stroke (–) and

attempt to rewrite the wrong words. This is also the same method most

stenocaptioners use to indicate a mistake or change of thought by the

speaker, so you may not be able to tell if it was the captioner’s mistake

or the speaker’s mistake.

If you see captioning that reads, “They did an analysis of the fail

youâ€™re rate among — failure rate among students at the university,”

that would probably be a correction to a fingering error by the captioner.

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Raghab Bir Joshi, a deaf member of the legislative

body in Nepal, has issued a demand – that schools for

the deaf be established in every Nepalese district.

Not sure how his fellow legislators will act on

this request. This is an interesting issue because

the nation has banned private education!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A new Officer of the British Empire, anointed by

Queen Elizabeth, is Fr Cyril Axelrod, the deaf priest.

He becomes the first deafblind person to earn this

huge honor.

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

DeafDigest

Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

