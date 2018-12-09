DeafDigest Blue – December 9, 2018
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
The iQIYI, China’s online entertainment
service provider, has come up with sign language
Artificial Intelligence app. China has several
sign languages; not sure if that app covers
it all?
Deaf candidate Chris Haulmark did not win the
election for the Kansas Representative
legislative seat, collecting 48 percent of the
votes.
Batimon Nongsteng has become India’s first
deaf officer of a local voting station.
Her job is to settle voting eligibility issues
and polling problems.
“The Quiet Man” is a video game popular with
hearing gamers. The programmers designed
the game to disable the sound – as a level
playing field for all hearing gamers because
the main video game character is deaf! The
gamers must see, not hear, the action on the
screen.
A deaf-friendly bus has been introduced in
Adelaide, Australia, on a trial basis. It has
a sign language robot that would inform
deaf passengers of bus stops.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
IRONY ABOUT CLARKE SCHOOL
Clarke School for the Deaf is one of the
world’s most famous oral schools for the deaf.
Many years ago, Grace Goodhue taught at
Clarke. She then married Calvin Coolidge,
who became the president of USA.
There was a newspaper story that was
written up about Coolidge’s wife teaching
at Clarke. The story said that she taught
at a school for the “deaf and dumb.”
The dictionary says “dumb” means a person
cannot use speech at all!
The newspaper reporter did not understand
the word “dumb”!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
an angry DeafDigest subscriber wanted these
lip reading tales stopped, saying these were
absurd.
Absurd? Well, one time DeafDigest editor was
in a shopping mall food court, with his deaf
friends, and wanted to order a steak sub.
He pointed to the menu. The sandwich-maker
said something so very unlipreadable. The
editor then asked a Coda child that was in
the group, to ask what the sandwich-maker
was saying.
He was simply saying:
Do you want ketchup?
He could have pointed to the ketchup or wrote
it down on a piece of paper, but he didn’t
and it caused a small incident.
So much for “absurd” lipreading tales!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DIFFERENT KIND OF SIGN LANGUAGE
Many deaf people use sign language. Not every
deaf person uses ASL as their sign language.
Many immigrant deaf people use their home nation
sign language that we, the Americans, do not
understand.
And also, there are many deaf people that teach
themselves sign language. We also often do not
understand these self-taught sign languages.
Self-taught sign languages create problems for
interpreters and social workers that work with
the deaf!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Many people occasionally type “teh” when they really want to type “the.”
Sometimes stenocaptioners also make fingering errors. Because captioners
do not type one key at a time, but instead they write whole words or
phrases at one time, their errors look different from the errors of
someone typing on a computer keyboard.
If a stenocaptioner realizes that he or she made a mistake, it can be
corrected immediately. The usual method for a captioner to correct an
error is to hit the asterisk key, and that will delete the immediately
prior stroke. However, if the captioner has already entered two or three
more strokes after the mistake, it is usually too late to go back and
correct it.
If a captioner realizes that he or she made a mistake two or more strokes
previously, what most captioners do is enter a dash stroke (–) and
attempt to rewrite the wrong words. This is also the same method most
stenocaptioners use to indicate a mistake or change of thought by the
speaker, so you may not be able to tell if it was the captioner’s mistake
or the speaker’s mistake.
If you see captioning that reads, “They did an analysis of the fail
youâ€™re rate among — failure rate among students at the university,”
that would probably be a correction to a fingering error by the captioner.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Raghab Bir Joshi, a deaf member of the legislative
body in Nepal, has issued a demand – that schools for
the deaf be established in every Nepalese district.
Not sure how his fellow legislators will act on
this request. This is an interesting issue because
the nation has banned private education!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A new Officer of the British Empire, anointed by
Queen Elizabeth, is Fr Cyril Axelrod, the deaf priest.
He becomes the first deafblind person to earn this
huge honor.
