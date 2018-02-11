DeafDigest Blue – February 11, 2018
Top stories about the deaf:
Michele Handley is the new director of the
Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf.
She will start work in a month and recently
had a greet-meet with the school via video.
The Newfoundland School for the Deaf no
longer exists. But while the school existed
there was a staff member whose role was to
follow up on students that graduated and
moved on. This was the story in a newspaper.
The National Archives is now trying to accommodate deaf people that want to do
research into historical material.
In an effort to steer deaf teenagers towards
the law-abiding path, a group of deaf students
in Kansas visited a local prison to get an
idea of what life is like behind the bars!
That prison, incidentally, has had deaf
inmates in the past.
The American Society For Deaf Children has
appointed Rachel Coleman as the new Executive
Director.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DISAPPOINTED IN A DEAF COMMUNITY
A deaf leader retired from his job in one city and moved
to a new city. He made new friends with the deaf people
in the new city.
This leader was very disappointed. He thought the deaf
people would fight for important needs – interpreters,
employment, education of the deaf, better social
services, etc.
The deaf people were only interested in one thing –
better captions at movie houses and did not care about
other important needs!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
VIBRATIONS AND THE DEAF
Evelyn Glennie is deaf and is the world’s best
musical percussionist.
Her trick is to take off her shoes while
performing on the stage.
She feels the vibrations much better without
her shoes!
Lip reading tale
a bar hired a deaf bartender who depended on lipreading
The deaf bartender thought the hearing patron said:
Please pour me some jerry
The hearing patron actually said:
Please pour me some sherry
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, has designated February 10-17 as the 2018 National Court Reporting & Captioning Week. The week-long event will highlight the many aspects of court reporting and captioning that make it a viable profession, including good salaries, flexibility, interesting venues, and the increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available in the field.
Court reporters, captioners, and court reporting schools around the country will also participate by hosting an array of activities, including visits to high schools to showcase the profession, Veterans History Project interviews, media outreach, and more. Professionals in the field will use these opportunities to demonstrate how the stenographic machine works to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. NCRA members will also share their stories with the public about how they became involved in the profession, the interesting events they have reported on, and why their career choice has proven to be one of the best decisions theyâ€™ve made.
Career information about the court reporting and captioning professions can be found at DiscoverSteno.org.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Pepsi Super Bowl or the Pepsi Super
Bowl Hypocrisy? It is your choice.
The Pepsi ran a deaf-related commercial,
but many deaf people missed it because it
aired earlier in the day.
Yes, Pepsi captioned the game itself,
but would not caption their very own
commercials!
If we all switched to Coca Cola, then
would they do better than Pepsi next
year?
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Unequal treatment between deaf sign language patients
and hard of hearing patients in hospitals in Wales
was a big issue that was aired on a recent TV expose.
