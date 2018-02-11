DeafDigest Blue – February 11, 2018

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Michele Handley is the new director of the

Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf.

She will start work in a month and recently

had a greet-meet with the school via video.

The Newfoundland School for the Deaf no

longer exists. But while the school existed

there was a staff member whose role was to

follow up on students that graduated and

moved on. This was the story in a newspaper.

The National Archives is now trying to accommodate deaf people that want to do

research into historical material.

In an effort to steer deaf teenagers towards

the law-abiding path, a group of deaf students

in Kansas visited a local prison to get an

idea of what life is like behind the bars!

That prison, incidentally, has had deaf

inmates in the past.

The American Society For Deaf Children has

appointed Rachel Coleman as the new Executive

Director.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DISAPPOINTED IN A DEAF COMMUNITY

A deaf leader retired from his job in one city and moved

to a new city. He made new friends with the deaf people

in the new city.

This leader was very disappointed. He thought the deaf

people would fight for important needs – interpreters,

employment, education of the deaf, better social

services, etc.

The deaf people were only interested in one thing –

better captions at movie houses and did not care about

other important needs!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

VIBRATIONS AND THE DEAF

Evelyn Glennie is deaf and is the world’s best

musical percussionist.

Her trick is to take off her shoes while

performing on the stage.

She feels the vibrations much better without

her shoes!

Lip reading tale

a bar hired a deaf bartender who depended on lipreading

The deaf bartender thought the hearing patron said:

Please pour me some jerry

The hearing patron actually said:

Please pour me some sherry

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, has designated February 10-17 as the 2018 National Court Reporting & Captioning Week. The week-long event will highlight the many aspects of court reporting and captioning that make it a viable profession, including good salaries, flexibility, interesting venues, and the increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available in the field.

Court reporters, captioners, and court reporting schools around the country will also participate by hosting an array of activities, including visits to high schools to showcase the profession, Veterans History Project interviews, media outreach, and more. Professionals in the field will use these opportunities to demonstrate how the stenographic machine works to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. NCRA members will also share their stories with the public about how they became involved in the profession, the interesting events they have reported on, and why their career choice has proven to be one of the best decisions theyâ€™ve made.

Career information about the court reporting and captioning professions can be found at DiscoverSteno.org.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Pepsi Super Bowl or the Pepsi Super

Bowl Hypocrisy? It is your choice.

The Pepsi ran a deaf-related commercial,

but many deaf people missed it because it

aired earlier in the day.

Yes, Pepsi captioned the game itself,

but would not caption their very own

commercials!

If we all switched to Coca Cola, then

would they do better than Pepsi next

year?

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Unequal treatment between deaf sign language patients

and hard of hearing patients in hospitals in Wales

was a big issue that was aired on a recent TV expose.

that section