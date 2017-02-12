DeafDigest Blue – February 12, 2017

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/australi an-dj-getting-help/

Top stories about the deaf:

There have been no complaints, yet so far, about

the ASL national anthem signer on TV during

the Super Bowl. So far, so good.

How much money is being spent on equipment

to help the deaf? This question was asked of

leaders in Wales, and they gave a shrug,

no clue on how much was spent!

The Malaysian Federation of the Deaf

published and distributed five new

sign language books for use by students

that attend classes at over 20 schools.

Idaho legislators have passed the

interpreter licensing bill – and it moves

to the next step before hopefully reaching

the governor’s desk for his signature.

The Marlborough Police Department (MA)

has hosted a meet and greet event for its

deaf residents.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING PEOPLE MAY LOOK THE SAME

Do hearing people look the same to a deaf person?

A hearing person may be too talkative with junk

conversation or tells lies all the time or is not

a honest person, etc?

A hearing person would listen and know if

it is a good person or a bad person.

But for a deaf person, it is often difficult

to find out!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/h earing-fool-deaf/

Lip reading tale

hearing woman talking with a pregnant deaf woman

The deaf woman thought hearing woman said:

What germ are you?

She actually said:

What term are you?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EASY CONFUSION OVER HEARING EAR DOG

DeafDigest editor has a dog, as a pet, not as a

Hearing Ear dog.

Many years ago, a deaf woman, who hated

Hearing Ear dogs, confronted DeafDigest editor

and mocked him for having a Hearing Ear Dog.

DeafDigest editor told the woman that she

was wrong because she confused two different

people with the same first name – Barry. The

other Barry had a Hearing Ear Dog, which

made it confusing!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/h earing-ear-dog-deaf-confusion/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

National Court Reporting and Captioning Week will be celebrated February 11-18, 2017. This awareness week is a nationwide effort to recognize the contributions of stenographic court reporters and captioners to society and to showcase the career opportunities that exist in the court reporting and captioning fields.

This week will be filled with promotional events and marketing efforts nationwide, including a grassroots social media campaign, presentations at high schools across the country about court reporting and captioning career opportunities, and community demonstrations such as producing transcripts of veterans’ oral histories. NCRA hosted the first National Court Reporting and Captioning Week in 2013.

Captioning is a growing profession with many wonderful people who provide captioning for daily television broadcasts. Not many people realize that it is a profession, let alone how it is facilitated.

CART captioners do wonderful work to help better the lives of millions of Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing by providing captioning in real time for live sporting and theater events, church services, movie houses, classrooms, and many other venues.

For more information, visit NCRA.org. Career information about the court reporting profession can be found at crTakeNote.com.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Some of the nation’s best collegiate debating teams

(sorry, none from either at Gallaudet, CSUN or NTID)

will congregate at the National Ethics Bowl.

One of the topics to be debated is:

Should a deaf couple use a sperm donor who’s likely to

give them a deaf child?

We do need a deaf debating team to offer us a

Deaf Perspective on this hot issue as opposed to

listening to a Hearing Perspective.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind was written up in

a newspaper story. Depending on how readers wish to

interpret the story, the school is thriving, serving

1,400 deaf and hard of hearing students. Or the

school is suffering from a low enrollment, only 85

students on the Gooding campus. Thriving because the

school is #1 source of reference for deaf students

that reside hundreds of miles away from the Gooding

campus. Suffering because the Gooding campus enrollment

numbers is just too low.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

