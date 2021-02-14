DeafDigest Blue – February 14, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
A hearing actress, in a past DeafWest play, said in
a newspaper interview that working with a deaf actor
meant one thing – they both have to depend on each
other on the stage with their lines!
……….
There are already complains that the Clubhouse, another
communications app, is totally useless for the deaf.
……….
A new group, Writers on Zoom, has announced an
online conference for writers on how to improve
their writing craft. It said that writers that
want to write about the deaf are welcome to join.
What is troubling is that the announcement said
nothing about sign language or captions to accommodate
interested deaf participants!
……….
Edison’s deafness has been well known over
the years, but what is the extent of his
hearing loss? A historian said he eventually
became deaf in one ear and partially deaf
in the other ear.
……….
A sad scene – a non-signing Coda had to
bring a white board to communicate with
a deaf mother, living at assisted living
facility – had to be apart from each
other due to social distancing rules.
……….
This week's ASL video in youtube
Many people visit Gallaudet University.
What is one of the most popular places for visitors
on the campus?
It is the old Gallaudet swimming pool on the first
floor of the Ole Jim (Alumni House).
Gallaudet shut down the swimming pool during the
fifties. but it was never torn down.
One can see a small part of the pool through thick
glass. It is located in the Ole Jim meeting room.
If the door is closed, you have to wait till the meeting
ends to look at the pool.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A deaf friend was watching the Super Bowl on TV with
his hearing friend.
During one play, the hearing fan pointed at one
player.
The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:
He is emotion
The hearing fan actually said:
He is in motion
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
GIVING FREE HEARING AIDS
Derrick Coleman, the past Super Bowl football player, who
is deaf, gave free hearing aids to several deaf students.
DeafDigest hopes these deaf students will use the
hearing aids.
Many years ago, a famous baseball player came to a
school for the deaf, to give a free hearing aid for a
hard of hearing student from a poor family.
What did that student do? Put the hearing aid in
his bedroom cabinet drawer and never used it!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we have been looking at how stenocaptioners write vowels, we have seen
that many captioners use the steno AO for the “oo” sound or spelling, AOE
for the long “e” sound, AOU for the long “u” sound, and AOEU for the long
“i” sound.
Because these letters are all depressed at the same time, like chords on a
piano, there is a chance that a captioner could miss one of the keys or
accidentally depress an extra key, and then an error would occur.
Some examples of this would be:
This game was presented by the National Feeble League.
He received fry tickets for the event.
She said she didn’t fool good today.
These should be:
This game was presented by the National Football League.
He received free tickets for the event.
She said she didn’t feel good today.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The state of Texas is broke, and has been warning
people about possible budget cuts. Such funding
issues may impact on Texas School for the Deaf.
This school, by law, is obligated to accept students
from referring districts. Still, the school may have
to put a cap on enrollment size, and it technically
may break the law!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Deaf people that rely on body language gestures
to communicate may have problems understanding
math – especially numbers higher than three.
This was the study that was published by the
National Academy of Sciences. The title was
“Number Without a Language Model”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
