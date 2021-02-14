DeafDigest Blue – February 14, 2021

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/gesturelanguage/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/bitter-deaf-student-at-college/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/old-gallaudet-swimming-pool/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/free-hearing-aids-for-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A hearing actress, in a past DeafWest play, said in

a newspaper interview that working with a deaf actor

meant one thing – they both have to depend on each

other on the stage with their lines!

……….

There are already complains that the Clubhouse, another

communications app, is totally useless for the deaf.

……….

A new group, Writers on Zoom, has announced an

online conference for writers on how to improve

their writing craft. It said that writers that

want to write about the deaf are welcome to join.

What is troubling is that the announcement said

nothing about sign language or captions to accommodate

interested deaf participants!

……….

Edison’s deafness has been well known over

the years, but what is the extent of his

hearing loss? A historian said he eventually

became deaf in one ear and partially deaf

in the other ear.

……….

A sad scene – a non-signing Coda had to

bring a white board to communicate with

a deaf mother, living at assisted living

facility – had to be apart from each

other due to social distancing rules.

……….

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Many people visit Gallaudet University.

What is one of the most popular places for visitors

on the campus?

It is the old Gallaudet swimming pool on the first

floor of the Ole Jim (Alumni House).

Gallaudet shut down the swimming pool during the

fifties. but it was never torn down.

One can see a small part of the pool through thick

glass. It is located in the Ole Jim meeting room.

If the door is closed, you have to wait till the meeting

ends to look at the pool.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/old-gallaudet-swimming-pool/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf friend was watching the Super Bowl on TV with

his hearing friend.

During one play, the hearing fan pointed at one

player.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

He is emotion

The hearing fan actually said:

He is in motion

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

GIVING FREE HEARING AIDS

Derrick Coleman, the past Super Bowl football player, who

is deaf, gave free hearing aids to several deaf students.

DeafDigest hopes these deaf students will use the

hearing aids.

Many years ago, a famous baseball player came to a

school for the deaf, to give a free hearing aid for a

hard of hearing student from a poor family.

What did that student do? Put the hearing aid in

his bedroom cabinet drawer and never used it!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/free-hearing-aids-for-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we have been looking at how stenocaptioners write vowels, we have seen

that many captioners use the steno AO for the “oo” sound or spelling, AOE

for the long “e” sound, AOU for the long “u” sound, and AOEU for the long

“i” sound.

Because these letters are all depressed at the same time, like chords on a

piano, there is a chance that a captioner could miss one of the keys or

accidentally depress an extra key, and then an error would occur.

Some examples of this would be:

This game was presented by the National Feeble League.

He received fry tickets for the event.

She said she didn’t fool good today.

These should be:

This game was presented by the National Football League.

He received free tickets for the event.

She said she didn’t feel good today.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The state of Texas is broke, and has been warning

people about possible budget cuts. Such funding

issues may impact on Texas School for the Deaf.

This school, by law, is obligated to accept students

from referring districts. Still, the school may have

to put a cap on enrollment size, and it technically

may break the law!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Deaf people that rely on body language gestures

to communicate may have problems understanding

math – especially numbers higher than three.

This was the study that was published by the

National Academy of Sciences. The title was

“Number Without a Language Model”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-