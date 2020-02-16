DeafDigest Blue – February 16, 2020

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

Sam Goodbody, a deaf apprentice electrician,

was recognized as one of British’s top

apprentices in an awards ceremony at

the House of Commons.

The AV Translation Center and the Institute for

the Languages of Finland reached agreement

on subtitling standards for the benefit of

the deaf.

A fire has destroyed a deaf school in Zaire;

classrooms have been moved around to other

school buildings and authorities said a new

building will not be finished until 2024.

It was announced that a new deaf app will help

deaf voters understand the voting process.

There is some talk about Kentucky Department

of Education giving up management of Kentucky

School for the Deaf. Suggestion is that the

local Danville board of education could do the

job better.

A BIG SHOCK FOR TWO DEAF BROTHERS

A BIG SHOCK FOR TWO DEAF BROTHERS

Two deaf brothers graduated from an oral school. They

did not know sign language. Their deaf parents were oralists,

and never used sign language at home.

Both brothers went to Gallaudet where they became

ASL experts. They came home for the summer months from

Gallaudet.

At home, both brothers got the biggest shock of their

lives.

The big shock was that their deaf parents finally

used ASL at home! They were hiding their ASL from their

sons for many years. They felt safe using ASL when their

sons went to Gallaudet.

Lip reading tale

Lip reading tale

A hearing father and a deaf son, both basketball

fans, were watching a game.

The father pointed at one player on the floor.

The deaf son thought the hearing father said:

He is blind

The hearing father actually said:

He has blood

(face bloodied by rough action)

THE GEICO CAVEMAN ADS ARE FALSE

THE GEICO CAVEMAN ADS ARE FALSE

When we watch TV we laugh at these famous

GEICO caveman ads.

These ads are false. In these ads, the Cavemen

use voice to communicate with each other.

During the Stone Age, the early Cavemen used sign

language to communicate with each other for

many years.

The GEICO ads should have used sign language

Cave Men!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Before court reporters started using computer-aided translation

(CAT), they would usually dictate or type their notes or use a person

who was a note reader to transcribe their notes. Most court reporters

at that time were taught to primarily use the asterisk key in the

center of the keyboard only to indicate that they had made a

mistake.

As CAT became more popular, more and more reporters found another use

for the asterisk key. They could use it to slightly alter their

steno outlines to eliminate words that would be written the same

because they sounded the same. For instance, the words “pat” and

“Pat” would have been written the same on the steno machine because

they sound the same. Since all steno keys are capital letters, there

is no way to simply capitalize a word on the steno keyboard.

Some reporters found that they could add an asterisk to their steno,

and that could eliminate conflicts. In this circumstance, “pat”

could be written as PAT, and “Pat” could be written as PA*T.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A while back controversy swirled over Netflix’s captioning

issues. Netflix is now saying that their future HD streaming

videos will be captioned. Do we trust or believe Netflix?

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Greensburg City Council in Pennsylvania

has agreed to pay an interpreter at the rate

of $60.00 per hour for its next council

meeting at the request of a parent of a

deaf child. Two interesting things – the parent

is not a city resident, and while the parent

requested an interpreter, she did not explain

why. Not wanting to get entangled into a

lawsuit, the council agreed to this request!

