DeafDigest Blue – February 18, 2018

agreement between Big 3 national deaf organizations

Top stories about the deaf:

The Kenya Society for the Deaf has told police

officers to arrest parents who refuse to send

their deaf children to deaf schools.

A new bill is in the works in South Dakota

to create an advisory board under Department

of Education to help place deaf students

at mainstreamed programs across the state.

Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, not deaf, was named by

Microsoft as the Chief Diversity Officer.

In her long career, she has worked with the

deaf in different capacities.

Garden of Stones is a tourist attraction in

Iran. It was created by Darvish Khan Esfandiyarpour

beginning in 1961 and continuously built over

the years. He owned the land and was able

to do what he wanted to do with it. He is deaf.

The Ireland’s Got Talent TV program will feature

Irish Sign Language choir. Two of the three

family siblings are deaf and the third one,

not deaf, is fluent.

KICKED OUT OF A RESTAURANT

KICKED OUT OF A RESTAURANT

This is a true story. A deaf woman, who is oral, entered an

ethnic restaurant in a small town.

She walked to the counter to order food. There was a communication

problem. The restaurant owner, an immigrant from Asia, could not

understand the speech spoken by the oral woman. And also, the oral

woman could not read the lips of the immigrant woman.

As a result, the immigrant woman ordered the oral deaf woman

out of the restaurant !

DeafDigest wonders why the oral woman would not point to the

menu to order the food she wanted?

DEAF ATTORNEYS BEFORE ADA AND AFTER ADA

DEAF ATTORNEYS BEFORE ADA AND AFTER ADA

Before we had ADA, we had few deaf attorneys.

But after the ADA was passed we have many deaf

attorneys.

Why? Because law schools, before ADA, refused

to provide interpreters. After the ADA was passed,

these law schools had to provide interpreters!

This is why many young deaf attorneys thank

ADA.

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was having a conversation with

a deaf person

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

Cadillac

The hearing person actually said:

Cat likes it

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As the 2018 National Court Reporting and Captioning Week comes to a close,

we can look back and celebrate memorable moments from across the country.

This awareness week took place February 10-17, 2018.

Court reporters have had, and do have, a large impact on capturing history

for posterity. Captioners do wonderful work to help better the lives for

millions of Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing by providing

captioning in real time for live sporting and theater events, church

services, movie houses, and many other venues.

Included below are some fun and interesting facts about the court

reporting profession. We invite you to visit DiscoverSteno.org and

CaptioningMatters.org for more information.

— Capturing the record of important proceedings dates back to the

fourth century B.C.

— The ampersand (&) is one of the earliest forms of shorthand.

— There are official court reporters who are employees of the

court, freelance court reporters, broadcast captioners, and CART

captioners (Communications Access Realtime Translationâ€”often employed in

classroom settings to assist students who are deaf and hard of hearing).

— In an emergency, broadcast captioners can provide vital

information to 48 million Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing

— Court reporters and captioners use cutting-edge technology to

bring the spoken word accurately to text in real time.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The crackdown on workers brought in from

other nations has impacted on Circus Chimera.

For past several years this circus has employed

a group of deaf men from Mexico, all entering the

USA on work visas.

Not any more. Instead of being productive

North Americans, they are sitting home in

Mexico.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In Hawaii, deaf people are up in arms over proposed

cuts in living assistance and with interpreter

referral service.

that section