DeafDigest Blue – February 18, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:
The Kenya Society for the Deaf has told police
officers to arrest parents who refuse to send
their deaf children to deaf schools.
A new bill is in the works in South Dakota
to create an advisory board under Department
of Education to help place deaf students
at mainstreamed programs across the state.
Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, not deaf, was named by
Microsoft as the Chief Diversity Officer.
In her long career, she has worked with the
deaf in different capacities.
Garden of Stones is a tourist attraction in
Iran. It was created by Darvish Khan Esfandiyarpour
beginning in 1961 and continuously built over
the years. He owned the land and was able
to do what he wanted to do with it. He is deaf.
The Ireland’s Got Talent TV program will feature
Irish Sign Language choir. Two of the three
family siblings are deaf and the third one,
not deaf, is fluent.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
KICKED OUT OF A RESTAURANT
This is a true story. A deaf woman, who is oral, entered an
ethnic restaurant in a small town.
She walked to the counter to order food. There was a communication
problem. The restaurant owner, an immigrant from Asia, could not
understand the speech spoken by the oral woman. And also, the oral
woman could not read the lips of the immigrant woman.
As a result, the immigrant woman ordered the oral deaf woman
out of the restaurant !
DeafDigest wonders why the oral woman would not point to the
menu to order the food she wanted?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF ATTORNEYS BEFORE ADA AND AFTER ADA
Before we had ADA, we had few deaf attorneys.
But after the ADA was passed we have many deaf
attorneys.
Why? Because law schools, before ADA, refused
to provide interpreters. After the ADA was passed,
these law schools had to provide interpreters!
This is why many young deaf attorneys thank
ADA.
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was having a conversation with
a deaf person
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
Cadillac
The hearing person actually said:
Cat likes it
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As the 2018 National Court Reporting and Captioning Week comes to a close,
we can look back and celebrate memorable moments from across the country.
This awareness week took place February 10-17, 2018.
Court reporters have had, and do have, a large impact on capturing history
for posterity. Captioners do wonderful work to help better the lives for
millions of Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing by providing
captioning in real time for live sporting and theater events, church
services, movie houses, and many other venues.
Included below are some fun and interesting facts about the court
reporting profession. We invite you to visit DiscoverSteno.org and
CaptioningMatters.org for more information.
— Capturing the record of important proceedings dates back to the
fourth century B.C.
— The ampersand (&) is one of the earliest forms of shorthand.
— There are official court reporters who are employees of the
court, freelance court reporters, broadcast captioners, and CART
captioners (Communications Access Realtime Translationâ€”often employed in
classroom settings to assist students who are deaf and hard of hearing).
— In an emergency, broadcast captioners can provide vital
information to 48 million Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing
— Court reporters and captioners use cutting-edge technology to
bring the spoken word accurately to text in real time.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The crackdown on workers brought in from
other nations has impacted on Circus Chimera.
For past several years this circus has employed
a group of deaf men from Mexico, all entering the
USA on work visas.
Not any more. Instead of being productive
North Americans, they are sitting home in
Mexico.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In Hawaii, deaf people are up in arms over proposed
cuts in living assistance and with interpreter
referral service.
that section