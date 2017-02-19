DeafDigest Blue – February 19, 2017
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dedication
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Anne Carson,
Greenwich, CT, that departed us. When TTYs became
popular in the deaf community during the sixties
and seventies, she made it a point to teach the
town police officers on how to use it to
communicate with the deaf. Going one up,
she baked cakes and brought these to the police
station several times a year. To honor for her services, the police headquarters named
the breakroom after her.
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf prisoner in Louisiana field a discrimination lawsuit
against the Livingston Parish Prison, saying his rights
were violated because of his deafness.
Buses in Regina (in Canada) will be outfitted with
visual displays, telling deaf passengers of names
of upcoming stops.
The British government voted to require broadcasters
to set up captions on their programs.
There is a push in Australia to allow the deaf to
serve on juries. Current law says outsiders cannot
be in the jury room, and that includes interpreters.
Aiken Public Safety officers (South Carolina) have
been trained on how to better deal with the deaf
during traffic stops.
READ WHAT THEY SAY
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BADGE THAT SAYS DEAF
Some deaf people wear badges that say
this word DEAF.
They want to warn hearing people that
they must communicate with notes or by
easy gestures.
Worth it? Many deaf people prefer to
be invisible!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-bad
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Lip reading tale
There are two restaurants in Washington, DC that are lipread almost the same.
One is Badeo
Other one is Bar Deco
a nightmare for lipreaders!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING LOVE – DEAF HATE
DeafDigest editor taught at a deaf school many
years ago.
The school had an assistant principal. He was
deaf.
Hearing people loved him. Deaf people hated him.
Deaf principal – but two different opinions
about him?
Interesting!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/p
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Although broadcast and CART captioners try to be as accurate as possible, there are times when they make mistakes.
As we read through captioning errors, we have to always keep in mind that stenocaptioners are primarily writing words phonetically, and they are not typing out words letter by letter. As they are writing phonetically, sometimes they stroke syllables that should be more than one word, but the computer already knows these sounds as another word, and it translates it incorrectly.
If a word doesn’t make sense, sometimes we need to mentally take the syllables of the erroneous word apart in order to make it make sense.
Some of examples of this would be: “Ben McAdoo is a fungi to be around.”
“The lawyer recommended that they Sudan Jones for damages.”
“We told our realtor we wanted to Seymour houses.”
“After her birdie attempt, on the hole for parquet came up two feet short.”
These should be: “Ben McAdoo is a fun guy to be around.”
“The lawyer recommended that they sue Dan Jones for damages.”
“We told our realtor we wanted to see more houses.”
“After her birdie attempt, on the hole for par Kay came up two feet short.”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
While AgBell has appointed an executive search team
to find a new Executive Director/CEO, a transition team
has been formed to oversee the current operations.
Said one AgBell member:
Hopefully we will end up with the best candidate
DeafDigest hopes that AgBell will hire a deaf person
to become its next Executive Director/CEO.
AgBell was founded in 1890 but did not elect its
first deaf president (H. Latham Breunig) until the
late 1970’s.
The glass ceiling blocking deaf candidates have
been long lifted at Gallaudet and at NTID and even
at one prominent oral school for the deaf. Not yet
at AgBell.
Hearing Loss Association and the NAD never
had glass ceiling restrictions.
Of course, the deaf person must be qualified,
no questions about it. DeafDigest is sure we have
plenty of qualified deaf candidates everywhere.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Some time ago a father of a deaf son was clocking car
speeds in front of his house. He was afraid a speeding
car may hit his deaf son that is playing in front
of the house. The father was advised that if there
were car accidents because of quick stops to avoid
the radar, then there may be law suits against him!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
