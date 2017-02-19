DeafDigest Blue – February 19, 2017

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/h earing-fool-deaf/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/h earing-ear-dog-deaf-confusion/

This week's ASL videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/p rincipal-love-hate/

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

— waste of money for hiring deaf movie consultant

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/room-nam ed-after-deaf-woman/

Dedication

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Anne Carson,

Greenwich, CT, that departed us. When TTYs became

popular in the deaf community during the sixties

and seventies, she made it a point to teach the

town police officers on how to use it to

communicate with the deaf. Going one up,

she baked cakes and brought these to the police

station several times a year. To honor for her services, the police headquarters named

the breakroom after her.

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf prisoner in Louisiana field a discrimination lawsuit

against the Livingston Parish Prison, saying his rights

were violated because of his deafness.

Buses in Regina (in Canada) will be outfitted with

visual displays, telling deaf passengers of names

of upcoming stops.

The British government voted to require broadcasters

to set up captions on their programs.

There is a push in Australia to allow the deaf to

serve on juries. Current law says outsiders cannot

be in the jury room, and that includes interpreters.

Aiken Public Safety officers (South Carolina) have

been trained on how to better deal with the deaf

during traffic stops.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BADGE THAT SAYS DEAF

Some deaf people wear badges that say

this word DEAF.

They want to warn hearing people that

they must communicate with notes or by

easy gestures.

Worth it? Many deaf people prefer to

be invisible!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-bad ge/

Lip reading tale

There are two restaurants in Washington, DC that are lipread almost the same.

One is Badeo

Other one is Bar Deco

a nightmare for lipreaders!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING LOVE – DEAF HATE

DeafDigest editor taught at a deaf school many

years ago.

The school had an assistant principal. He was

deaf.

Hearing people loved him. Deaf people hated him.

Deaf principal – but two different opinions

about him?

Interesting!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/p rincipal-love-hate/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Although broadcast and CART captioners try to be as accurate as possible, there are times when they make mistakes.

As we read through captioning errors, we have to always keep in mind that stenocaptioners are primarily writing words phonetically, and they are not typing out words letter by letter. As they are writing phonetically, sometimes they stroke syllables that should be more than one word, but the computer already knows these sounds as another word, and it translates it incorrectly.

If a word doesn’t make sense, sometimes we need to mentally take the syllables of the erroneous word apart in order to make it make sense.

Some of examples of this would be: “Ben McAdoo is a fungi to be around.”

“The lawyer recommended that they Sudan Jones for damages.”

“We told our realtor we wanted to Seymour houses.”

“After her birdie attempt, on the hole for parquet came up two feet short.”

These should be: “Ben McAdoo is a fun guy to be around.”

“The lawyer recommended that they sue Dan Jones for damages.”

“We told our realtor we wanted to see more houses.”

“After her birdie attempt, on the hole for par Kay came up two feet short.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

While AgBell has appointed an executive search team

to find a new Executive Director/CEO, a transition team

has been formed to oversee the current operations.

Said one AgBell member:

Hopefully we will end up with the best candidate

DeafDigest hopes that AgBell will hire a deaf person

to become its next Executive Director/CEO.

AgBell was founded in 1890 but did not elect its

first deaf president (H. Latham Breunig) until the

late 1970’s.

The glass ceiling blocking deaf candidates have

been long lifted at Gallaudet and at NTID and even

at one prominent oral school for the deaf. Not yet

at AgBell.

Hearing Loss Association and the NAD never

had glass ceiling restrictions.

Of course, the deaf person must be qualified,

no questions about it. DeafDigest is sure we have

plenty of qualified deaf candidates everywhere.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Some time ago a father of a deaf son was clocking car

speeds in front of his house. He was afraid a speeding

car may hit his deaf son that is playing in front

of the house. The father was advised that if there

were car accidents because of quick stops to avoid

the radar, then there may be law suits against him!

that section