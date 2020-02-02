DeafDigest Blue – February 2, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

500 students at University of Maryland signed

a petition to have the university create a new

major in sign language. Not sure if it is for

those interested in interpreting or for those

that want to teach sign language?

Salisbury, a city of some 45,000 people in Great

Britain, has a goal. It is to become Europe’s

most deaf friendly city. This project is being

led by a group of deaf students, and they have

secured funding and sponsorships.

Two bills have been introduced in Nebraska

legislature, both wanting to offer access to ASL

to students that want to use it.

The Crocker Art Museum, in California, will be

exhibiting paintings by legendary deaf artist

Granville Redmond. Altogether Redmond’s 80

paintings will be shown at a special exhibit

through May 17th.

Canada’s major Internet Service Providers,

in a joint press release, announced videos

in ASL and LSQ that would help the deaf-blind

use the internet more effectively.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BIG MAN IN FRANCE BUT NOT IN USA

A deaf American, with strong interest in deaf theater

and in deaf arts, moved to France.

In USA, he was not well known among the deaf in the

Deaf Theater/Deaf Arts community.

In France, he suddenly became very popular and was

a big leader in the French Deaf Theater/Deaf Arts community.

After about 10 years in France, he moved back to USA

and again became “unknown”. The French deaf people continue

to miss his leadership because there was no one there to

replace him!

Lip reading tale

A male walked between a deaf man and a hearing man

that were chatting in the hallway.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Erin

The hearing person actually said:

This is Aaron

A SERIOUS IDENTITY PROBLEM

A very hard of hearing person, who signs ASL

smoothly, has a problem.

Is he deaf like us because of his smooth

signing ASL? Or is he hard of hearing because

he can use the voice telephone easily. Or is

he hearing because he socializes easily with

hearing people?

Deaf or hard of hearing or hearing – a serious

identity problem!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Have you heard someone make this statement?

“I have a friend who is a court reporter. I think I will just have her

come in and provide CART at this meeting.”

Yes, some court reporters do provide CART. However, there are many court

reporters who cannot or will not provide CART.

What some people may not realize is that not all court reporters use

realtime translation in their job. Many of them take down the proceedings

on their steno machine and then later translate their steno on a computer.

In this way, only the court reporter sees what comes up on the computer

screen.

Some court reporters may write words and phrases like “did you go,” “dug,”

and “Doug” the same. When they prepare the transcript, they simply put in

the appropriate words. However, if someone is reading their screen, it may

be very difficult for an untrained person to figure out what is being

said.

Other court reporters may have a real fear of letting anyone see what they

write, and they may be very uncomfortable allowing someone to read their

output.

If you need a CART captioner for a meeting, it would be a good idea to ask

the court reporters if they feel that they are qualified to provide CART.

You really do want someone who is trained in CART. Do not assume that

every court reporter can do it.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The late Douglas Burke founded the SouthWest Collegiate

Institute for the Deaf. It was his dream and his vision.

He shared his vision during the early eighties with

DeafDigest editor, whom at that time, was the TDI executive

director.

The SWCID, in paying homage to Burke’s efforts, has

named the administration building, The Douglas Burke Education

and Administration Building. It was part of the SWCID 30 year

anniversary celebrations.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has ordered

its TV stations to raise the standards of captions.

People were complaining on how shoddy these captions

were.

