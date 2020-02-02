DeafDigest Blue – February 2, 2020
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
500 students at University of Maryland signed
a petition to have the university create a new
major in sign language. Not sure if it is for
those interested in interpreting or for those
that want to teach sign language?
Salisbury, a city of some 45,000 people in Great
Britain, has a goal. It is to become Europe’s
most deaf friendly city. This project is being
led by a group of deaf students, and they have
secured funding and sponsorships.
Two bills have been introduced in Nebraska
legislature, both wanting to offer access to ASL
to students that want to use it.
The Crocker Art Museum, in California, will be
exhibiting paintings by legendary deaf artist
Granville Redmond. Altogether Redmond’s 80
paintings will be shown at a special exhibit
through May 17th.
Canada’s major Internet Service Providers,
in a joint press release, announced videos
in ASL and LSQ that would help the deaf-blind
use the internet more effectively.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BIG MAN IN FRANCE BUT NOT IN USA
A deaf American, with strong interest in deaf theater
and in deaf arts, moved to France.
In USA, he was not well known among the deaf in the
Deaf Theater/Deaf Arts community.
In France, he suddenly became very popular and was
a big leader in the French Deaf Theater/Deaf Arts community.
After about 10 years in France, he moved back to USA
and again became “unknown”. The French deaf people continue
to miss his leadership because there was no one there to
replace him!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A male walked between a deaf man and a hearing man
that were chatting in the hallway.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
This is Erin
The hearing person actually said:
This is Aaron
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SERIOUS IDENTITY PROBLEM
A very hard of hearing person, who signs ASL
smoothly, has a problem.
Is he deaf like us because of his smooth
signing ASL? Or is he hard of hearing because
he can use the voice telephone easily. Or is
he hearing because he socializes easily with
hearing people?
Deaf or hard of hearing or hearing – a serious
identity problem!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Have you heard someone make this statement?
“I have a friend who is a court reporter. I think I will just have her
come in and provide CART at this meeting.”
Yes, some court reporters do provide CART. However, there are many court
reporters who cannot or will not provide CART.
What some people may not realize is that not all court reporters use
realtime translation in their job. Many of them take down the proceedings
on their steno machine and then later translate their steno on a computer.
In this way, only the court reporter sees what comes up on the computer
screen.
Some court reporters may write words and phrases like “did you go,” “dug,”
and “Doug” the same. When they prepare the transcript, they simply put in
the appropriate words. However, if someone is reading their screen, it may
be very difficult for an untrained person to figure out what is being
said.
Other court reporters may have a real fear of letting anyone see what they
write, and they may be very uncomfortable allowing someone to read their
output.
If you need a CART captioner for a meeting, it would be a good idea to ask
the court reporters if they feel that they are qualified to provide CART.
You really do want someone who is trained in CART. Do not assume that
every court reporter can do it.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The late Douglas Burke founded the SouthWest Collegiate
Institute for the Deaf. It was his dream and his vision.
He shared his vision during the early eighties with
DeafDigest editor, whom at that time, was the TDI executive
director.
The SWCID, in paying homage to Burke’s efforts, has
named the administration building, The Douglas Burke Education
and Administration Building. It was part of the SWCID 30 year
anniversary celebrations.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has ordered
its TV stations to raise the standards of captions.
People were complaining on how shoddy these captions
were.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-