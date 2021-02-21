DeafDigest Blue – February 21, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf customer was not allowed to enter a store

because she was wearing the wrong kind of mask –

a see through mask instead of a regular mask!

This incident was posted on a tweet.

A dispute is going on between the public schools

and New Mexico School for the Deaf concerning

funding of deaf students. Legislators on

both sides of this issue feel trapped.

The “cancel” culture is on us. Do something

wrong and angry people will demand that

the culture behind the issue be cancelled out.

A music critic said that Ancient Greek, Latin,

Italian, French or German be cancelled out

when trying to learn classic music. Sign

Language? This critic said it should be

saved, not cancelled!

Facebook has shut down the news media

in Australia because of an ongoing

dispute over content rights. As a result

the deaf community have been cut off from

access to sign language news.

All languages are right languages. In that

category is the Black American Sign Language.

There is a movement to push this sign language

into the mainstream.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF LOST IN FRANCE; HEARING LOST IN FRANCE

Learning the bus system, the metro subway system, the railroad

system in France can be a big challenge.

Which is better – to be deaf in France and to depend on eyes to

follow directions, or to be hearing in France and to depend on

ears to follow directions?

No difference. Hearing people get lost in France; same as with the

deaf!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-in-france/

Lip reading tale

A deaf person thought that hearing person asked:

Do you have time?

The hearing person actually asked:

Do you have dime?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A FUSSY DEAF UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN PARIS

At the deaf school in Paris, the administrator told DeafDigest

editor a story.

They are proud of one of their graduates, who is attending a big

university in France. But that student is fussy.

He refuses French Sign Language interpreters. He also refuses CART

services.

What does he prefer? A notetaker that goes with him to every class

in the university!

Weird? Possibly.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/fussy-deaf-university-student/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we have been looking at vowels and vowel sounds, we have seen that most

stenocaptioners write the “ow” sound with the steno OU, and they write the

“oy” sound with the steno OEU.

Fingering mistakes can happen, and captioners can either miss a letter or

add one when it shouldn’t be there. If they do, they can get a totally

different word than they meant to write.

Some examples of this would be:

He dried off with a large beach toil.

She did not want the water in the pot to bowel over.

The politician was being cow about his intentions.

These should be:

He dried off with a large beach towel.

She did not want the water in the pot to boil over.

The politician was being coy about his intentions.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Martha Harris, not deaf, had been serving on the

board of Ohio School for the Deaf for two years,

and had two years to go on a 4-year term. She came

to the next board meeting only to be told she was

no longer on the board. As a result, she has filed

a lawsuit. The state said her seat was “open”

because the past governor did not fill out the

necessary paperwork for the Ohio Senate Clerk

to have it confirmed! And while she was attending

meetings for two years, she was considered to be

an unofficial member. But no one told her that.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

This just in – Jaromir Ruda, the chairperson of the cancelled

Winter Deaflympics, has been arrested by the Slovakian police

just as when he was trying to cross the border that separated

Hungary from Slovakia.

