DeafDigest Blue – February 21, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf customer was not allowed to enter a store
because she was wearing the wrong kind of mask –
a see through mask instead of a regular mask!
This incident was posted on a tweet.
……….
A dispute is going on between the public schools
and New Mexico School for the Deaf concerning
funding of deaf students. Legislators on
both sides of this issue feel trapped.
……….
The “cancel” culture is on us. Do something
wrong and angry people will demand that
the culture behind the issue be cancelled out.
A music critic said that Ancient Greek, Latin,
Italian, French or German be cancelled out
when trying to learn classic music. Sign
Language? This critic said it should be
saved, not cancelled!
……….
Facebook has shut down the news media
in Australia because of an ongoing
dispute over content rights. As a result
the deaf community have been cut off from
access to sign language news.
……….
All languages are right languages. In that
category is the Black American Sign Language.
There is a movement to push this sign language
into the mainstream.
……….
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF LOST IN FRANCE; HEARING LOST IN FRANCE
Learning the bus system, the metro subway system, the railroad
system in France can be a big challenge.
Which is better – to be deaf in France and to depend on eyes to
follow directions, or to be hearing in France and to depend on
ears to follow directions?
No difference. Hearing people get lost in France; same as with the
deaf!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-in-france/
Lip reading tale
A deaf person thought that hearing person asked:
Do you have time?
The hearing person actually asked:
Do you have dime?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A FUSSY DEAF UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN PARIS
At the deaf school in Paris, the administrator told DeafDigest
editor a story.
They are proud of one of their graduates, who is attending a big
university in France. But that student is fussy.
He refuses French Sign Language interpreters. He also refuses CART
services.
What does he prefer? A notetaker that goes with him to every class
in the university!
Weird? Possibly.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/fussy-deaf-university-student/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we have been looking at vowels and vowel sounds, we have seen that most
stenocaptioners write the “ow” sound with the steno OU, and they write the
“oy” sound with the steno OEU.
Fingering mistakes can happen, and captioners can either miss a letter or
add one when it shouldn’t be there. If they do, they can get a totally
different word than they meant to write.
Some examples of this would be:
He dried off with a large beach toil.
She did not want the water in the pot to bowel over.
The politician was being cow about his intentions.
These should be:
He dried off with a large beach towel.
She did not want the water in the pot to boil over.
The politician was being coy about his intentions.
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Martha Harris, not deaf, had been serving on the
board of Ohio School for the Deaf for two years,
and had two years to go on a 4-year term. She came
to the next board meeting only to be told she was
no longer on the board. As a result, she has filed
a lawsuit. The state said her seat was “open”
because the past governor did not fill out the
necessary paperwork for the Ohio Senate Clerk
to have it confirmed! And while she was attending
meetings for two years, she was considered to be
an unofficial member. But no one told her that.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
This just in – Jaromir Ruda, the chairperson of the cancelled
Winter Deaflympics, has been arrested by the Slovakian police
just as when he was trying to cross the border that separated
Hungary from Slovakia.
