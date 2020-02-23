DeafDigest Blue – February 23, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Savannah (SC) Police Department is now using communication

cards to help better communicate with the deaf.

Extraordinary Wall of Silence, a British deaf play, was

praised by a hearing critic in a newspaper story for

showing Deaf Culture while at the same time telling

hearing people the difficulties of being deaf.

The Linden Police Station, in Zaire, is asking

for volunteer interpreters to help with the deaf

communications. No certified interpreters around?

New York Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr, in a newspaper

interview, praised captioning as a vital skill that

would help the deaf follow what is going on in the

state legislature.

The M&M Limousine Service, in Des Plaines, IL, was

ordered to pay a deaf applicant $30,000 as

settlement for refusing him a job interview.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DISABLED STUDENT SERVICES AT HEARING COLLEGES

A deaf student in high school has two choices –

to attend Gallaudet or NTID or CSUN. The second

choice is to attend a hearing college.

Those attending Gallaudet or NTID or CSUN – no problem

with interpreters.

Those wanting to attend hearing college may have a

hard time looking on the web sites for the colleges’

disabled student services! Most hearing colleges do not

have a full web site explaining their interpreting

services or CART services. These colleges know about

ADA requiring interpreters or CART, but do not want

to tell the deaf about it!

Why? These services are very expensive.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

note:

times have changed. More colleges use web sites to explain

services offered to deaf and disabled students. Not perfect,

but still getting there

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

On a hearing-deaf date, a divorced hearing woman

was chatting with her deaf date.

The deaf date thought the hearing woman said:

I married Arthur Plend and then divorced him

The hearing woman actually said:

I married Arthur Blend and then divorced him

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF PLANTS AND HEARING PLANTS

Do we have Deaf Plants and Hearing Plants?

Yes, we do.

The Hearing Plants have chemicals that help communicate

with other Hearing Plants.

Some other plants do not have chemicals and cannot

communicate. These are Deaf Plants!

This is not a joke. Biologists say that plants use

chemical language to communicate with each other.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When I have worked at different events as a court reporter or a CART

captioner, oftentimes people have approached me who have never seen a

steno machine up close.

They usually ask how the machine works, and one of the first comments many

people make when they see the machine for the first time is that there are

no letters on the keys. The tops of the keys are blank. They wonder how we

know which keys are which.

People who use the steno machine must memorize what all the keys are.

There are 22 keys on the machine. We use combinations of letters to make

other letters.

We don’t depress one key at a time, like you would on a typewriter or

computer keyboard, but we stroke multiple keys at once, much like chords

on a piano. A captioner must memorize what combinations of keys must be

depressed in order to make up the phonetic sounds that occur in the

English language.

Writing whole words and phrases in a single stroke is a very important

factor in being able to reach the high speeds necessary to be court

reporters and realtime captioners.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Is White House captioning or not captioning their

web videos? This was the complaint raised by some

deaf advocates. Some days these videos were

captioned whereas on other days these weren’t.

DeafDigest is not sure why is it that?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

College professors in Ireland have been accused

by a deaf activists for rejecting the presence

of deaf students in their classrooms!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-