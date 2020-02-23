DeafDigest Blue – February 23, 2020
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Employment ads web site:
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Savannah (SC) Police Department is now using communication
cards to help better communicate with the deaf.
Extraordinary Wall of Silence, a British deaf play, was
praised by a hearing critic in a newspaper story for
showing Deaf Culture while at the same time telling
hearing people the difficulties of being deaf.
The Linden Police Station, in Zaire, is asking
for volunteer interpreters to help with the deaf
communications. No certified interpreters around?
New York Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr, in a newspaper
interview, praised captioning as a vital skill that
would help the deaf follow what is going on in the
state legislature.
The M&M Limousine Service, in Des Plaines, IL, was
ordered to pay a deaf applicant $30,000 as
settlement for refusing him a job interview.
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DISABLED STUDENT SERVICES AT HEARING COLLEGES
A deaf student in high school has two choices –
to attend Gallaudet or NTID or CSUN. The second
choice is to attend a hearing college.
Those attending Gallaudet or NTID or CSUN – no problem
with interpreters.
Those wanting to attend hearing college may have a
hard time looking on the web sites for the colleges’
disabled student services! Most hearing colleges do not
have a full web site explaining their interpreting
services or CART services. These colleges know about
ADA requiring interpreters or CART, but do not want
to tell the deaf about it!
Why? These services are very expensive.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
note:
times have changed. More colleges use web sites to explain
services offered to deaf and disabled students. Not perfect,
but still getting there
Lip reading tale
On a hearing-deaf date, a divorced hearing woman
was chatting with her deaf date.
The deaf date thought the hearing woman said:
I married Arthur Plend and then divorced him
The hearing woman actually said:
I married Arthur Blend and then divorced him
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF PLANTS AND HEARING PLANTS
Do we have Deaf Plants and Hearing Plants?
Yes, we do.
The Hearing Plants have chemicals that help communicate
with other Hearing Plants.
Some other plants do not have chemicals and cannot
communicate. These are Deaf Plants!
This is not a joke. Biologists say that plants use
chemical language to communicate with each other.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When I have worked at different events as a court reporter or a CART
captioner, oftentimes people have approached me who have never seen a
steno machine up close.
They usually ask how the machine works, and one of the first comments many
people make when they see the machine for the first time is that there are
no letters on the keys. The tops of the keys are blank. They wonder how we
know which keys are which.
People who use the steno machine must memorize what all the keys are.
There are 22 keys on the machine. We use combinations of letters to make
other letters.
We don’t depress one key at a time, like you would on a typewriter or
computer keyboard, but we stroke multiple keys at once, much like chords
on a piano. A captioner must memorize what combinations of keys must be
depressed in order to make up the phonetic sounds that occur in the
English language.
Writing whole words and phrases in a single stroke is a very important
factor in being able to reach the high speeds necessary to be court
reporters and realtime captioners.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Is White House captioning or not captioning their
web videos? This was the complaint raised by some
deaf advocates. Some days these videos were
captioned whereas on other days these weren’t.
DeafDigest is not sure why is it that?
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
College professors in Ireland have been accused
by a deaf activists for rejecting the presence
of deaf students in their classrooms!
Employment ads web site is at:
