DeafDigest Blue – February 24, 2019

The Grand Island police (Nebraska) is trying to

set up a registry of deaf residents that live

in the city. In case of emergencies the

police would know who the deaf residents are.

There has been an upsurge in ADA lawsuits against

art schools for not giving accommodations to

art students that are deaf. It said the lawsuits

increased because of the White House not wanting

to draw up compliance guidelines.

Luxembourg is one of the smallest nations in the

world – and on an annual average, six deaf babies

are born every year, according to a newspaper story.

The KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society in

South Africa is broke. A high level employee

embezzled the society funds.

The Center for Hearing and Speech and Texas Childrens

Center are working together to help improve hearing

service among deaf babies.

H3 Network Media Alliance Broadcasting in Sign Language

120 Eglinton Ave, East, Suite 500

Toronto, ON M4P 1E2

Canada www.H3world.tv

MEDIA CREW OPENINGS – DEAFLYMPICS, Dec 2019

Deaflympics Winter Games Valtellina & Valchiavenna, Italy 12-21 December

2019

H3 World TV is seeking people to serve on its upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV

news coverage of Deaflympics Winter Games.

We are seeking writers, signers, and TV media/production people with passion

and experience in media, writing, social media, and knowledge of deaf sports

for pre/during/post production of international daily TV bulletins:

— Producer – Coordinate, manage and support all members of production

team, direct all SportsDeaf special coverage of Deaflympics, manage

equipment, and ownership of captioning process.

— Signer/Writer – Research, compile, interview, write, report and present

news stories in front of video camera and captioning transcripts. Must be

experienced in International Sign.

— Signer/Publicist – Research, compile, interview, write, report and

presents news stories in front of video camera, and coordinate all

advance, on-site and post-event social media activities. Must be

experienced in International Sign.

— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, captioning, art director

and file uploading.

— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, animation and technical

support

— Writer/Production Assistant – research, compile, write stories and merge

caption transcripts and photography.

We consider candidates from anywhere in the world. English knowledge for

email communication is preferred.

Timetable Project is done in two phases: 1) Intensive pre-production work

begins immediately and continues until end of event, and 2) travel to work

in Italy in December 2019. All crew members report to Producer and must

meet deadlines. Completion of all pre-production work assigned by Producer

during Phase 1 is requirement to Phase 2.

All positions pay stipends in CAD currency, internships or meet specific

academic or community service requirements. For all crew members in Phase

2, we cover costs of travel to Italy, on-site transportation between

venues, shared accommodations and per diems.

Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. Submit application

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ILLEGAL DRUG AND DEAFNESS

Opium, marijuana and heroin are illegal drugs. Yet, many

years ago, some doctors thought some of these illegal drugs

could help cure deafness!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

The General Motors CEO is Mary Barra.

Try lipreading that name.

Mary Mary

or

Barry Barry

or

Mary Barry

or

Barry Mary

This week’s ASL video in youtube

IMPORTANT HEARING PERSON IN MISSOURI

About 10 years ago Missouri was broke. The

state government employees were told they could

not get Blackberry pagers.

There was just one exception – the director of

Deaf Services for the Department of Mental Health

was allowed to have a Blackberry pager!

Why? So, deaf patients that need counseling

could email the director!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Although the basic keyboard layout of a steno machine has not changed in

this new digital age, there are many features about newer steno machines

that have changed.

Just as we have gone from manual to electric typewriters to computer

keyboards, there also have been changes in the stroke depth, tension

adjustments, and keyboard pressure for steno machines.

With older steno machines, the keys had to be depressed hard enough and

deep enough so that the keys would make contact with a ribbon that would

leave an ink imprint on the steno paper. Now there are new steno machines

where keys can barely be touched, and they still will make contact to

record the steno strokes.

The touch of a steno keyboard is still a very personal preference. Some

court reporters and captioners prefer longer, deeper strokes, while others

like a very light touch. Some steno machines are highly adjustable and can

adapt to both long and short strokes, while others have now eliminated

much of the up and down movement of the keys and require very little

pressure on the keyboard.

When purchasing a new steno machine, one of the main things that court

reporters or captioners consider is how the touch feels to them. Another

factor can be the cost. Top-of-the-line steno machines now can cost more

than $5,000

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Curtis Pride, who spent 11 seasons in the majors,

made his baseball coaching debut at Gallaudet

University. It was a success as he sweated out

a thrilling 10-8 win over Penn State-Berks, the

team that clobbered Gallaudet 22-10 last season.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A hearing man was teasing his deaf friend in Key West,

Florida. A tourist, seeing it all and not realizing

the teased person was deaf, got angry and punched the

hearing man! For that he was arrested by the police.

