DeafDigest Blue – February 24, 2019
This week's ASL videos in youtube
Top stories about the deaf:
The Grand Island police (Nebraska) is trying to
set up a registry of deaf residents that live
in the city. In case of emergencies the
police would know who the deaf residents are.
There has been an upsurge in ADA lawsuits against
art schools for not giving accommodations to
art students that are deaf. It said the lawsuits
increased because of the White House not wanting
to draw up compliance guidelines.
Luxembourg is one of the smallest nations in the
world – and on an annual average, six deaf babies
are born every year, according to a newspaper story.
The KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society in
South Africa is broke. A high level employee
embezzled the society funds.
The Center for Hearing and Speech and Texas Childrens
Center are working together to help improve hearing
service among deaf babies.
H3 Network Media Alliance Broadcasting in Sign Language
120 Eglinton Ave, East, Suite 500
Toronto, ON M4P 1E2
Canada www.H3world.tv
MEDIA CREW OPENINGS – DEAFLYMPICS, Dec 2019
Deaflympics Winter Games Valtellina & Valchiavenna, Italy 12-21 December
2019
H3 World TV is seeking people to serve on its upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV
news coverage of Deaflympics Winter Games.
We are seeking writers, signers, and TV media/production people with passion
and experience in media, writing, social media, and knowledge of deaf sports
for pre/during/post production of international daily TV bulletins:
— Producer – Coordinate, manage and support all members of production
team, direct all SportsDeaf special coverage of Deaflympics, manage
equipment, and ownership of captioning process.
— Signer/Writer – Research, compile, interview, write, report and present
news stories in front of video camera and captioning transcripts. Must be
experienced in International Sign.
— Signer/Publicist – Research, compile, interview, write, report and
presents news stories in front of video camera, and coordinate all
advance, on-site and post-event social media activities. Must be
experienced in International Sign.
— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, captioning, art director
and file uploading.
— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, animation and technical
support
— Writer/Production Assistant – research, compile, write stories and merge
caption transcripts and photography.
We consider candidates from anywhere in the world. English knowledge for
email communication is preferred.
Timetable Project is done in two phases: 1) Intensive pre-production work
begins immediately and continues until end of event, and 2) travel to work
in Italy in December 2019. All crew members report to Producer and must
meet deadlines. Completion of all pre-production work assigned by Producer
during Phase 1 is requirement to Phase 2.
All positions pay stipends in CAD currency, internships or meet specific
academic or community service requirements. For all crew members in Phase
2, we cover costs of travel to Italy, on-site transportation between
venues, shared accommodations and per diems.
Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. Submit application
online at http://h3world.tv/opportunities
ILLEGAL DRUG AND DEAFNESS
ILLEGAL DRUG AND DEAFNESS
Opium, marijuana and heroin are illegal drugs. Yet, many
years ago, some doctors thought some of these illegal drugs
could help cure deafness!
Lip reading tale
The General Motors CEO is Mary Barra.
Try lipreading that name.
Mary Mary
or
Barry Barry
or
Mary Barry
or
Barry Mary
IMPORTANT HEARING PERSON IN MISSOURI
IMPORTANT HEARING PERSON IN MISSOURI
About 10 years ago Missouri was broke. The
state government employees were told they could
not get Blackberry pagers.
There was just one exception – the director of
Deaf Services for the Department of Mental Health
was allowed to have a Blackberry pager!
Why? So, deaf patients that need counseling
could email the director!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Although the basic keyboard layout of a steno machine has not changed in
this new digital age, there are many features about newer steno machines
that have changed.
Just as we have gone from manual to electric typewriters to computer
keyboards, there also have been changes in the stroke depth, tension
adjustments, and keyboard pressure for steno machines.
With older steno machines, the keys had to be depressed hard enough and
deep enough so that the keys would make contact with a ribbon that would
leave an ink imprint on the steno paper. Now there are new steno machines
where keys can barely be touched, and they still will make contact to
record the steno strokes.
The touch of a steno keyboard is still a very personal preference. Some
court reporters and captioners prefer longer, deeper strokes, while others
like a very light touch. Some steno machines are highly adjustable and can
adapt to both long and short strokes, while others have now eliminated
much of the up and down movement of the keys and require very little
pressure on the keyboard.
When purchasing a new steno machine, one of the main things that court
reporters or captioners consider is how the touch feels to them. Another
factor can be the cost. Top-of-the-line steno machines now can cost more
than $5,000
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Curtis Pride, who spent 11 seasons in the majors,
made his baseball coaching debut at Gallaudet
University. It was a success as he sweated out
a thrilling 10-8 win over Penn State-Berks, the
team that clobbered Gallaudet 22-10 last season.
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A hearing man was teasing his deaf friend in Key West,
Florida. A tourist, seeing it all and not realizing
the teased person was deaf, got angry and punched the
hearing man! For that he was arrested by the police.
