DeafDigest Blue – February 25, 2018
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on sub/unsub and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— hating captioning devices
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
An optometrist has refused to provide an interpreter
for a deaf customer that needed help his vision.
This incident hit the newspapers. It took place in
Great Britain, which has no ADA.
Danny Aaluk, who is deaf, is the #1 artist/illustrator
in Nunavut, located in Canada’s newest and largest and
northernmost territory. With a population of just
30,000 people, everyone, including businesses, depend
on to do art work for them.
The Justice Department reached settlement with Atlantis
Events Inc, a cruise ship that had discriminated
against deaf vacationers.
Joseph N. Bartlett Jr, Upper Merion Township, PA,
not deaf, passed away. He was a chemist before becoming
a high school chemistry teacher. His obit said that he
had a deaf student in his class. Wanting to work with
the deaf student, he and the interpreter spent a lot of
time inventing signs for words in chemistry.
The South African parliament scolded TV producers
for not casting the deaf and the disabled in their
programs.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet athletic director job posting
if you are interested, go to:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!
CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a
caller says over the phone, letting you read everything
that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly
fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive
listening devices we offer, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE THREE SISTERS
Three sisters in a family were close to each other
in age. One was born deaf; the second one was born
hard of hearing; the third one was born hearing.
The deaf sister went to a residential school.
The hard of hearing sister went to a mainstreamed
program.
Years later these sisters reached into 30’s in
age. The hard of hearing sister lost her hearing and
became deaf. The hearing sister also lost her hearing
and has become deaf.
Genetics playing a funny game with these three
sisters? Hard to say. The father fought in the Vietnam
War where Agent Orange was used. He says it changed
his genes, thus causing deafness in his three
daughters. He is very bitter about it.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF BANQUET IN YEAR 1943
In 1943, a deaf organization hosted a banquet for
its members at a hotel conference room.
The hotel staff removed the carpeting for the banquet.
Why was the carpeting removed?
Because the hotel people knew that deaf people liked
to feel the vibrations with the music. With carpet,
vibrations are impossible.
Hotels won’t do it any more today!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
Two words – punish and banish can be confused with
each other while lipreading.
And even worse, both words almost mean the same as
each other
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Why are there going to be some mistakes in realtime captioning?
Some people do not understand that realtime captioning is actually being
done “live” as an event is taking place. The captions are displayed
immediately, and there is no time to proofread or correct an error.
Imagine if you were typing along on a keyboard as fast as you could type.
Even if you are an excellent typist, there will be some mistakes. Although
captioners do not use QWERTY keyboards, they may be writing on their steno
machine keyboards at top speeds for extended periods of time.
It is important that caption viewers learn how to distinguish between good
captioning and poor captioning. Even though there will always be some
mistakes in realtime captioning, caption viewers should not have to settle
for poor captioning. We must learn what an acceptable amount of errors
would be.
An occasional error in realtime captioning would be acceptable. When there
are many, many errors to the point that possibly you cannot even follow
what is going on, it is time to think about complaining to the television
station or programming distributor.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Word got around earlier in the week that
Shelley Beattie passed away at the age of 40,
cause of death not known.
In her short life, she accomplished the
following:
– nationally ranked female body builder
– professional participant in the early Gladiator
TV series (known as Siren)
– member of the all-female crew that competed in
the America’s Cup preliminaries
– winning several strongfemale athletic contests
After she stepped down from competition, she
became a spokesperson for a vitamin supplements
manufacturer. And then she stepped out of public
spotlight.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The Federal Office of Personnel Management has announced
a new set of regulations that would make hiring of the
deaf and the disabled much easier and much simpler.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section