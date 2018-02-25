DeafDigest Blue – February 25, 2018

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

An optometrist has refused to provide an interpreter

for a deaf customer that needed help his vision.

This incident hit the newspapers. It took place in

Great Britain, which has no ADA.

Danny Aaluk, who is deaf, is the #1 artist/illustrator

in Nunavut, located in Canada’s newest and largest and

northernmost territory. With a population of just

30,000 people, everyone, including businesses, depend

on to do art work for them.

The Justice Department reached settlement with Atlantis

Events Inc, a cruise ship that had discriminated

against deaf vacationers.

Joseph N. Bartlett Jr, Upper Merion Township, PA,

not deaf, passed away. He was a chemist before becoming

a high school chemistry teacher. His obit said that he

had a deaf student in his class. Wanting to work with

the deaf student, he and the interpreter spent a lot of

time inventing signs for words in chemistry.

The South African parliament scolded TV producers

for not casting the deaf and the disabled in their

programs.

This week's ASL video in youtube

THE THREE SISTERS

Three sisters in a family were close to each other

in age. One was born deaf; the second one was born

hard of hearing; the third one was born hearing.

The deaf sister went to a residential school.

The hard of hearing sister went to a mainstreamed

program.

Years later these sisters reached into 30’s in

age. The hard of hearing sister lost her hearing and

became deaf. The hearing sister also lost her hearing

and has become deaf.

Genetics playing a funny game with these three

sisters? Hard to say. The father fought in the Vietnam

War where Agent Orange was used. He says it changed

his genes, thus causing deafness in his three

daughters. He is very bitter about it.

This week's ASL video in youtube

A DEAF BANQUET IN YEAR 1943

In 1943, a deaf organization hosted a banquet for

its members at a hotel conference room.

The hotel staff removed the carpeting for the banquet.

Why was the carpeting removed?

Because the hotel people knew that deaf people liked

to feel the vibrations with the music. With carpet,

vibrations are impossible.

Hotels won’t do it any more today!

Lip reading tale

Two words – punish and banish can be confused with

each other while lipreading.

And even worse, both words almost mean the same as

each other

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Why are there going to be some mistakes in realtime captioning?

Some people do not understand that realtime captioning is actually being

done “live” as an event is taking place. The captions are displayed

immediately, and there is no time to proofread or correct an error.

Imagine if you were typing along on a keyboard as fast as you could type.

Even if you are an excellent typist, there will be some mistakes. Although

captioners do not use QWERTY keyboards, they may be writing on their steno

machine keyboards at top speeds for extended periods of time.

It is important that caption viewers learn how to distinguish between good

captioning and poor captioning. Even though there will always be some

mistakes in realtime captioning, caption viewers should not have to settle

for poor captioning. We must learn what an acceptable amount of errors

would be.

An occasional error in realtime captioning would be acceptable. When there

are many, many errors to the point that possibly you cannot even follow

what is going on, it is time to think about complaining to the television

station or programming distributor.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Word got around earlier in the week that

Shelley Beattie passed away at the age of 40,

cause of death not known.

In her short life, she accomplished the

following:

– nationally ranked female body builder

– professional participant in the early Gladiator

TV series (known as Siren)

– member of the all-female crew that competed in

the America’s Cup preliminaries

– winning several strongfemale athletic contests

After she stepped down from competition, she

became a spokesperson for a vitamin supplements

manufacturer. And then she stepped out of public

spotlight.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Federal Office of Personnel Management has announced

a new set of regulations that would make hiring of the

deaf and the disabled much easier and much simpler.

