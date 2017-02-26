DeafDigest Blue – February 26, 2017

Dedication

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Isaac O. Agboola,

Gallaudet dean of the School of Education, Business, and Human Services that departed us. He had been in ill health,

and in fact, just took medical leave of absence.

Top stories about the deaf:

For the first time in Ghanaian deaf history, the Ghana National Association of the Deaf

is publishing a directory of national

sign language.

Tsogo Sun, a hotel chain in South Africa,

has established a deaf chef program to train

deaf people to become chefs in their hotels.

No interpreter was present during a meeting

to discuss Civil Defense emergency plans

in New Zealand. Deaf people weren’t too

happy about it.

Indiana is not giving up as far as their

refusal to provide for an interpreter for

a deaf prisoner. As a result the ACLU

is teaming up with the Department of Justice to fight the state.

Not just deaf passengers on American

airflights that demand captions, the

deaf of Canada is demanding the

same thing. A deaf Canadian attorney

is fighting Air Canada to provide

captions.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FIGHTING OR PLAYING?

We often see dogs rough it up with each other. Are they

fighting or playing? Hint – look at dog’s tails and jaws.

We often see hearing people “rough” with each other.

Are they fighting or playing? Hearing people can tell by

listening to their voices – angry voice or playful

voice.

We, the deaf, often cannot tell if it is playing or

fighting!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-not-hear-fighting-voices/

Lip reading tale

A deaf fan and a hearing fan were talking about

football.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

This team likes to bliss

The hearing fan actually said:

This team likes to blitz

(in football, blitz means putting a higher number

of defensive players to rush the quarterback before

he could set off the pass)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HIRING A CONSULTANT IN A MOVIE FOR NOTHING

From time to time Hollywood people hire Deaf Consultant

to work with directors and producers in a big filming

that involves a deaf actor.

And sometimes hiring the consultant is a waste of time

and waste of money.

Why? Because when filming is finished, the film editors

may cut out scenes that involve deaf actors!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-actors-cut-out-of-movies/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Stenocaptioners and CART providers use what are called brief forms, which are abbreviations for a word or phrase, in order to be able to write quickly in steno. Even though captioners try very hard to be as accurate as possible, sometimes they make mistakes.

If the brief form isn’t in the captioner’s dictionary or if they slightly misstroke it, captioning errors can occur. Many times these types of errors occur with proper names or places, so if you’re trying to read through this type of error, try replacing the erroneous word with an appropriate name.

A few examples would be: “They went to Luxembourg and beverage.”

“President Kennedy told crutch to take his missiles and go home.” “The leaders were a Pittsburgh Pirate and adroit Tiger.”

These should be:

“They went to Luxembourg and Belgium.”

“President Kennedy told Khruschev to take his missiles and go home.”

“The leaders were a Pittsburgh Pirate and a Detroit Tiger.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Will the Supreme Court be soon fielding a

deaf-related case?

And if so, it is attached with an unusual

circumstance. It is so unusual that an attorney,

familiar with legal issues of the deaf and a

veteran administrator of an interpreting agency both

have never heard of it.

It involves a trial that took place 20 years ago.

A deaf person in the trial was attended to by an

interpreter.

The attorney, working the pending Supreme Court

case, is trying to locate that long forgotten interpreter.

This is strange; how would interpreters be expected

to remember an assignment that took place long time

ago? Busy interpreters pretty much have a hard time

remembering precisely what was interpreted yesterday,

let alone 20 years ago!

Is the attorney trying to challenge the

interpreter’s credentials and the clarity of his

signs at that time 20 years ago?

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The National Consortium of Interpreter Education Centers

and the Mano a Mano are working together to establish

a directory of interpreters that know sign language

other than just ASL. There are many deaf people that

know Spanish and need Spanish signing interpreters.

