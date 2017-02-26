DeafDigest Blue – February 26, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-bad
http://deafdigest.com/videos/p
This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— avoiding the word deaf http://deafdigest.com/collecti
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Try products from Harris Communications risk free for 30 days!
We carry an unbeatable selection of products for the Deaf,
including vibrating alarm clocks, door signalers, emergency
alerting products, books/media and much more! With so much
to choose from, deciding can be hard-but we’ve made
shopping easier by offering free shipping and returns.
Orders placed within the contiguous 48 states are shipped
for free. If you are not satisfied with your purchase
for any reason, return it within 30 days. We’ll give
you a full refund and even pay the shipping to send
it back.
Our knowledgeable customer service is here for you
during the first 30 days and beyond. Ask your toughest
questions- we’re dedicated to making sure you’re 100%
satisfied with your purchase.
Shop now: http://bit.ly/HarrisCommDDB16
Contact us at:
mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-pit
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dedication
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Isaac O. Agboola,
Gallaudet dean of the School of Education, Business, and Human Services that departed us. He had been in ill health,
and in fact, just took medical leave of absence.
Top stories about the deaf:
For the first time in Ghanaian deaf history, the Ghana National Association of the Deaf
is publishing a directory of national
sign language.
Tsogo Sun, a hotel chain in South Africa,
has established a deaf chef program to train
deaf people to become chefs in their hotels.
No interpreter was present during a meeting
to discuss Civil Defense emergency plans
in New Zealand. Deaf people weren’t too
happy about it.
Indiana is not giving up as far as their
refusal to provide for an interpreter for
a deaf prisoner. As a result the ACLU
is teaming up with the Department of Justice to fight the state.
Not just deaf passengers on American
airflights that demand captions, the
deaf of Canada is demanding the
same thing. A deaf Canadian attorney
is fighting Air Canada to provide
captions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Survey: Have You ever been arrested or taken to prison?
Survey conducted by Dr. Gabe Lomas, Western Connecticut
State University.
Do click on:
http://deafdigest.com/survey-h
also click to see the video at:
http://bit.ly/dhhcrimjust
Walmart gift cards given to survey participants
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-t
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/conta
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter! CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FIGHTING OR PLAYING?
We often see dogs rough it up with each other. Are they
fighting or playing? Hint – look at dog’s tails and jaws.
We often see hearing people “rough” with each other.
Are they fighting or playing? Hearing people can tell by
listening to their voices – angry voice or playful
voice.
We, the deaf, often cannot tell if it is playing or
fighting!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Lip reading tale
A deaf fan and a hearing fan were talking about
football.
The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:
This team likes to bliss
The hearing fan actually said:
This team likes to blitz
(in football, blitz means putting a higher number
of defensive players to rush the quarterback before
he could set off the pass)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HIRING A CONSULTANT IN A MOVIE FOR NOTHING
From time to time Hollywood people hire Deaf Consultant
to work with directors and producers in a big filming
that involves a deaf actor.
And sometimes hiring the consultant is a waste of time
and waste of money.
Why? Because when filming is finished, the film editors
may cut out scenes that involve deaf actors!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Stenocaptioners and CART providers use what are called brief forms, which are abbreviations for a word or phrase, in order to be able to write quickly in steno. Even though captioners try very hard to be as accurate as possible, sometimes they make mistakes.
If the brief form isn’t in the captioner’s dictionary or if they slightly misstroke it, captioning errors can occur. Many times these types of errors occur with proper names or places, so if you’re trying to read through this type of error, try replacing the erroneous word with an appropriate name.
A few examples would be: “They went to Luxembourg and beverage.”
“President Kennedy told crutch to take his missiles and go home.” “The leaders were a Pittsburgh Pirate and adroit Tiger.”
These should be:
“They went to Luxembourg and Belgium.”
“President Kennedy told Khruschev to take his missiles and go home.”
“The leaders were a Pittsburgh Pirate and a Detroit Tiger.”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Will the Supreme Court be soon fielding a
deaf-related case?
And if so, it is attached with an unusual
circumstance. It is so unusual that an attorney,
familiar with legal issues of the deaf and a
veteran administrator of an interpreting agency both
have never heard of it.
It involves a trial that took place 20 years ago.
A deaf person in the trial was attended to by an
interpreter.
The attorney, working the pending Supreme Court
case, is trying to locate that long forgotten interpreter.
This is strange; how would interpreters be expected
to remember an assignment that took place long time
ago? Busy interpreters pretty much have a hard time
remembering precisely what was interpreted yesterday,
let alone 20 years ago!
Is the attorney trying to challenge the
interpreter’s credentials and the clarity of his
signs at that time 20 years ago?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The National Consortium of Interpreter Education Centers
and the Mano a Mano are working together to establish
a directory of interpreters that know sign language
other than just ASL. There are many deaf people that
know Spanish and need Spanish signing interpreters.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-dig
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section