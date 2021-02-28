DeafDigest Blue – February 28, 2021

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-in-france/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/fussy-deaf-university-student/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/the-scared-pharmacist/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/no-ci-deaf-person/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Why is it assumed that all deaf people know sign

language? This was the complaint by a non-signing

hearing loss organization.

……….

The Supreme Court refused to take up the case

of a deaf woman accusing of being fired by Costco

in a job discrimination issue.

……….

University of Northern Colorado has published an ASL

legal on line-dictionary.

……….

Zoom has announced that free captions are offered

to its users. Hope it work out well for all

concerned.

……….

Max, who is deaf, has a new job – delivering pizzas

to customers’ homes. He is a working dog, not a working

human being! It was a story in newspapers across USA.

……….

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SCARING THE PHARMACIST

A deaf man has problems with a pharmacist

who is afraid to communicate with the deaf.

The pharmacist would use body language

to avoid the deaf person, write a very brief

2 or 3 word note and then walk away.

Tired of pharmacist avoiding the deaf

person, he took control. He barked at her

in loud voice, with facial expressions

and gestures.

It worked. The pharmacist no longer

avoided the deaf person!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/the-scared-pharmacist/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing football fan was talking about assistant

football coaches with a deaf football fan.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

Shook has become a new assistant coach at Maryland

The hearing fan actually said:

Zook has become a new assistant coach at Maryland

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SICK AND TIRED OF THIS CI QUESTION

A hearing stranger talks to a deaf person.

The deaf person tells the stranger he is deaf.

The stranger immediately asks the deaf person

if he has a CI.

The deaf person says no. The hearing stranger

scolds the deaf person for not having a CI.

This hearing person has the big nerve to

ask this question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/no-ci-deaf-person/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have been looking at different things to help us read through

captioning errors, and we have recently spent some time looking at how

stenocaptioners write vowels. Let’s take a look now at how they write

different consonants.

Captioners need to be able to write all the sounds in the English

language, but they do not have all the consonants available on the

keyboard. Therefore, they use combinations of letters to make other

letters.

The initial consonants on the keyboard are STKPWHR. Those letters are used

in various combinations to make all the sounds that words start with.

These are keys located on the left side of the keyboard, and the captioner

will use his/her left hand to depress them.

Some examples of how this works are:

TK is the steno for the letter D.

PW is the steno for the letter B.

HR is the steno for the letter L.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Royal National Institute for Deaf People Scotland

has complained that the deaf people are being

underserved at audiology departments, lacking the

support they deserve. And even worse, members of the

audiological staff do not communicate well with the

deaf patients.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Interpreting at the annual meeting of the American

Association for the Advancement of Science has become

a challenge for interpreter Maureen Wagner. These

sessions are heavy with terminology in science that

every day interpreters do not sign for these words.

Interpreters, not only must get advance copies of

the speeches and then to discuss with the deaf

participants their preferred signs and their preferred

sign language.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-