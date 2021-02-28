DeafDigest Blue – February 28, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Why is it assumed that all deaf people know sign
language? This was the complaint by a non-signing
hearing loss organization.
……….
The Supreme Court refused to take up the case
of a deaf woman accusing of being fired by Costco
in a job discrimination issue.
……….
University of Northern Colorado has published an ASL
legal on line-dictionary.
……….
Zoom has announced that free captions are offered
to its users. Hope it work out well for all
concerned.
……….
Max, who is deaf, has a new job – delivering pizzas
to customers’ homes. He is a working dog, not a working
human being! It was a story in newspapers across USA.
……….
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SCARING THE PHARMACIST
A deaf man has problems with a pharmacist
who is afraid to communicate with the deaf.
The pharmacist would use body language
to avoid the deaf person, write a very brief
2 or 3 word note and then walk away.
Tired of pharmacist avoiding the deaf
person, he took control. He barked at her
in loud voice, with facial expressions
and gestures.
It worked. The pharmacist no longer
avoided the deaf person!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/the-scared-pharmacist/
Lip reading tale
A hearing football fan was talking about assistant
football coaches with a deaf football fan.
The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:
Shook has become a new assistant coach at Maryland
The hearing fan actually said:
Zook has become a new assistant coach at Maryland
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SICK AND TIRED OF THIS CI QUESTION
A hearing stranger talks to a deaf person.
The deaf person tells the stranger he is deaf.
The stranger immediately asks the deaf person
if he has a CI.
The deaf person says no. The hearing stranger
scolds the deaf person for not having a CI.
This hearing person has the big nerve to
ask this question!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/no-ci-deaf-person/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have been looking at different things to help us read through
captioning errors, and we have recently spent some time looking at how
stenocaptioners write vowels. Let’s take a look now at how they write
different consonants.
Captioners need to be able to write all the sounds in the English
language, but they do not have all the consonants available on the
keyboard. Therefore, they use combinations of letters to make other
letters.
The initial consonants on the keyboard are STKPWHR. Those letters are used
in various combinations to make all the sounds that words start with.
These are keys located on the left side of the keyboard, and the captioner
will use his/her left hand to depress them.
Some examples of how this works are:
TK is the steno for the letter D.
PW is the steno for the letter B.
HR is the steno for the letter L.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Royal National Institute for Deaf People Scotland
has complained that the deaf people are being
underserved at audiology departments, lacking the
support they deserve. And even worse, members of the
audiological staff do not communicate well with the
deaf patients.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Interpreting at the annual meeting of the American
Association for the Advancement of Science has become
a challenge for interpreter Maureen Wagner. These
sessions are heavy with terminology in science that
every day interpreters do not sign for these words.
Interpreters, not only must get advance copies of
the speeches and then to discuss with the deaf
participants their preferred signs and their preferred
sign language.
