DeafDigest Blue – February 4, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

The Okanagan Valley Association of the Deaf (British

Columbia) has filed a lawsuit against St. John Ambulance

for refusing to provide interpreters in training courses

for the deaf.

An unemployed deaf truck driver was featured on TV,

asking employers to consider hiring him. He received

plenty of tips and advice from sympathetic British

public – but so far, still no job offer despite

six months of searching.

The Deaf Empowerment Awareness Foundation, Inc of

St Louis reached agreement with the Northeastern University’s Center for Atypical Language Interpreting

regarding interpreting needs of the deaf. This is

interesting since Missouri and Massachusetts

is a half continent apart!

Do think twice before working with Airbnb to have

hearing guests stay at a deaf property. A deaf

camp was vandalized by these guests. It is not

known if the deaf camp personnel will take

legal action.

The Cheesecake Factory had to pay $15,000 for refusing

to provide an interpreter for a deaf employee, who

was ultimately fired for making that request!

BETTER TO ADMIT DEAFNESS THAN TO ADMIT DIABETES?

BETTER TO ADMIT DEAFNESS THAN TO ADMIT DIABETES?

Paula Deen, hearing, is a famous hostess of her own

TV cooking shows. She just revealed to the world that

she has diabetes and that she hid it from public.

Many people are very angry at her – they think

she is a hypocrite for encouraging us to eat

“dangerous” food.

Many hearing people hide their hearing loss for

a long time – until they finally admit it. Are

people angry at them? No.

Angry at Paula? Yes. Not angry at a late-deafened

person? No.

Why? Good question!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

CHANGING ATTITUDE AMONG FEW DEAF PEOPLE

CHANGING ATTITUDE AMONG FEW DEAF PEOPLE

In the past, many deaf people (graduates from

Gallaudet, NTID and deaf schools) were proud people –

deaf, but successful at their jobs and at life.

Times have changed. After years of accepting their

deafness, some of them no longer accept it. Some of them

tell their friends:

I am not deaf

This is strange – because they went to Gallaudet

or NTID or deaf schools. And some of them participated

at few Deaflympics!

Changing times?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

a deaf man and a hearing man were talking about the past

“Restaurant Impossible” TV series.

The deaf man thought hearing man said:

I liked watching Tom Berry do the restaurant repairs

The hearing man actually said:

I liked watching Tom Bury do the restaurant repairs

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When talking about the writing speed of captioners, I have been asked questions similar to these: If our captioner has more speed and is able to write faster, will that eliminate the two-second delay in captioning after a word is said? If a captioner is really fast, will we be able to see the word immediately as it is said?

Unfortunately, the speed of the captioner has very little to do with the delay most people experience in broadcast captioning. That is more a function of the technology involved in the broadcast.

When you are watching your evening news in one city, the captioner may be located across the country in another city. When the news anchor says a word, that word must travel over a phone line across the country so that the captioner can then hear the word and write it on his or her steno machine.

After the captioner writes the word, the steno machine sends the word to a computer containing software that translates that word into English. That computer then sends that translated word via modem over a phone line to the encoder back at the television station in your home city, where that encoder then merges that word with the video signal being broadcast to your TV set.

The fact that this whole process results in only a couple-second delay in seeing the words after they are said still amazes me!

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Super Bowl is tomorrow. Should NTID/RIT

students, for the sake of nostalgia, root for

the New York Giants?

Why? Giants coach Tom Coughlin started his

coaching career, of all places, at RIT!

At that time in 1970, RIT started a football

team and several members on the team were NTID

students. Coughlin coached between 1971 and

1974 and compiled a 16-15-2 record.

One of Coughlin’s former deaf players said

the coach was tough but fair.

RIT no longer fields a football team,

having dropped it after the 1977 season.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

40 deaf and hard of hearing would-be truck drivers

are now allowed to drive trucks, thanks to the Federal

Motor Carrier Safety Administration waiving the

hearing tests for them! They, however, are not

home free, because they need to apply again for

exemptions in 2015. What this means is that they

must be accident-free and violations-free while

driving trucks.

note:

is the limit still at 40, or is it now unlimited?

