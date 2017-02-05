DeafDigest Blue – February 5, 2017

Dedication

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Jeff Sauer.

He departed us.

He coached the USA national deaf hockey team.

Top stories about the deaf:

Kumar Kothary, whose daughter is hearing, received a total

of $400,000 from the Ontario Disability Support Program for

claiming her deafness. He was arrested and is standing trial in Ontario.

Caseworkers that work with the deaf are supposed to

specialize in the needs of the deaf. They are

not supposed to work with hearing clients. This is

what an editorial in a Connecticut blog says.

The Nepal Prime Minister and Council of Ministers

said they have reviewed ways to meet the

needs of its deaf citizens.

In an effort to revive the dying Maritime Sign

Language, used by older deaf people of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, a project was

undertaken to create signs for 120 different

towns in these areas.

The Florida Department of Corrections has

asked a judge to tell the U.S. Department of Justice to stay out of the pending lawsuit

alleging state denial of rights of deaf

inmates.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ABUSIVE DEAF EMAIL MESSAGES

From time to time DeafDigest editor receives abusive

email messages from a few deaf people.

DeafDigest editor has noticed one thing – that these few

deaf people have serious problems with their life – in trouble

with law, problems making friends, problems with their spouses,

problems with their jobs, etc, etc.

Do happy deaf people send abusive emails? Or is it unhappy

deaf people that send abusive emails?

Don’t know – it is a good question!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-abusive-email-messages/

Lip reading tale

A deaf person thought hearing person said:

I’m angry

Hearing person actually said:

I’m hungry

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BIG KETCHUP HASSLE

You go to a fast food restaurant with your hearing

friend.

But before you enter the counter to place your order,

your hearing friend excuses himself to use his cell phone.

You point and gesture and tell the counter person that

you order a hamburger.

The counter person says something you do not understand,

and you tell him you are deaf. The counter person stubbornly

repeats the same thing and you continue to tell him you are

deaf.

So much hassle. You get tired of it – so you run to your

hearing friend and grab him towards the counter to find out

what the counter person was saying.

He was just asking – do you want ketchup? Frustrating

and embarrassing? Yes – but why didn’t the counter person

just point to a ketchup bottle and gesture at it?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/b ig-deaf-ketchup-hassle/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

What should a captioner do if a word isn’t in his or her computer dictionary?

The hard part about being a captioner is that you cannot be a total expert in all areas. No matter how good captioners are, they all run across situations where some unusual word is not in their dictionary.

A situation was brought to my attention where the words “carve telly” kept coming up in the captioning of a food show. One time the word “cavatelli” finally appeared. It was then realized that, all those times that “carve telly” came up, it should have been “cavatelli.”

When a word is not in a captioner’s dictionary, it can be a nightmare. Captioners usually write out complete words and syllables in each stroke. It is possible to spell out words letter by letter, but that is very slow compared to writing by syllables.

When a speaker is talking very fast and a word comes up that is not in the captioner’s dictionary, what can a captioner do? In this case, it appears that this captioner just kept writing the sounds phonetically, and “carve telly” came up.

Another option is to try to fingerspell the word letter by letter. If it is a long word, that can be another big problem. The captioner may not be able to keep up with what is being said because fingerspelling a long word is much, much slower.

The other choice for the captioner may be to use a synonym. In this case, the captioner possibly could have written “pasta” so that the viewers could understand what was going on.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

To honor this Super Bowl weekend, an all-time

Hollywood All-Pro team was announced.

The all-time tight end is Brian Murphy, who

“graduated” from Gallaudet University and played

for the Washington Sentinels.

Is that a joke? Yes and no. This “deaf” tight end

caught a winning pass for a touchdown in the movie

“The Replacements.”

This Hollywood All-Pro team consists of “best”

players that played in football movies and TV.

This poll was posted on the American University

on-line newsletter.

Unfortunately, this “deaf” Murphy was played

by a hearing actor. The producers apparently

never realized that Gallaudet has had many

great football players over the years and could

have selected just one of them for the “deaf”

deaf movie role.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Even though the FCC ordered churches to caption their

TV programs, there are still some churches that are

fighting back. They saying they will go broke if

they have to caption. Approximately 80 churches

are filing “financial-hardship exemptions”.

DeafDigest wonders how many of these churches have

millions of dollars in assets and are claiming

they are broke?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

that section