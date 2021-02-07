DeafDigest Blue – February 7, 2021
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
The previous White House would not make
accommodating the deaf and the disabled
a priority. This still-brand new White
House is making it a priority.
Susan Ruzenski is the new CEO of Helen Keller
Services, based both in Brooklyn and Long Island.
An activist said:
In the deaf community, we often drive far and near to
hang out with other deaf friends
It was in reference to the pandemic changing the
ways of life of the deaf.
In an interview deaf artist Christine Sun Kim
said:
Alexander Graham Bell is probably the biggest source
of trauma for the Deaf community in a historical sense
DeafDigest has a question – which trauma was worse –
Bell’s anti-ASL views or the 1880 Milan resolution
banning ASL in the classroom?
Is it Geico which produces funny commercials
or some other insurance company? There is
a casting call for a young deaf person to
appear in an upcoming insurance commercial.
SPANISH SIGN LANGUAGE OR SPANISH GESTURAL LANGUAGE?
Spanish Sign Language same as Spanish Gestural
Language?
Madrid is a city popular with tourists – the French,
the Italian, the Dutch and from many other countries.
Many Spanish people do not use English as second language.
There is a lot of communication struggles between tourists
and waiters, police officers, shop merchants, etc.
This is where the deaf are equal to these hearing
tourists – because all of them share communication
problems!
Lip reading tale
a deaf friend was chatting with a hearing friend
in the rural part of Maine.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I see booze there
The hearing person actually said:
I see moose there
TELLING A STUDENT NOT TO GO TO GALLAUDET OR NTID
Years ago, a principal of a deaf school hated
Gallaudet and NTID.
He told his best students, not to go to either
college but to go to a hearing college. He said it
is best for them.
One student wanted to go to a deaf college,
but the principal used heavy pressure on him
everyday, telling him to go to hearing college.
The stubborn student gave up and went to a
hearing college.
Was he happy? No, he was very bitter about
it. He became a board member of the deaf school
board of directors and used his powers to give
the principal very hard time!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading
organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and
legal videographers, has designated February 6-13 as the 2021 National
Court Reporting & Captioning Week.
The week-long event themed “All you need is love and steno” will highlight
the many aspects of court reporting and captioning that make it a viable
profession, including good salaries, flexibility, interesting venues, and
the increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the
growing number of employment opportunities available in the field.
Court reporters, captioners, and court reporting schools around the
country will also participate by hosting an array of activities, including
conducting Veterans History Project interviews to support the Library of
Congress Veterans History Project, volunteering to lead an NCRA A to Z
Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program, media outreach, and more.
Professionals in the field will use these opportunities to demonstrate how
the stenographic machine works to capture the spoken word and translate it
into written text in real time.
NCRA members will also share their stories with the public about how they
became involved in the profession, the interesting events they have
reported on, and why their career choice has proven to be one of the best
decisions they’ve made.
Career information about the court reporting and captioning professions
can be found at DiscoverSteno.org
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
If you are deaf and live somewhere in the northeastern
part of Pennsylvania and get into trouble, be prepared
if you are taken to Magisterial Judge Jonathan M Wilcox
for a hearing. He is fluent in ASL.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Years ago DeafDigest brought up the possibility of
a Deaf Robot, either as a joke or as a fact.
Well, a team of students at the Spring Creek Elementary
School (Florida) put together Lego pieces to come up
with a Deaf Robot. This robot is said to be capable
of communicating in sign language, and is ready to
stand competition with rival robots at a Lego contest.
It has something to do with motion sensors working
in concert with software for the signs to be made
possible.
