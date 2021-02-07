DeafDigest Blue – February 7, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

The previous White House would not make

accommodating the deaf and the disabled

a priority. This still-brand new White

House is making it a priority.

……….

Susan Ruzenski is the new CEO of Helen Keller

Services, based both in Brooklyn and Long Island.

……….

An activist said:

In the deaf community, we often drive far and near to

hang out with other deaf friends

It was in reference to the pandemic changing the

ways of life of the deaf.

……….

In an interview deaf artist Christine Sun Kim

said:

Alexander Graham Bell is probably the biggest source

of trauma for the Deaf community in a historical sense

DeafDigest has a question – which trauma was worse –

Bell’s anti-ASL views or the 1880 Milan resolution

banning ASL in the classroom?

……….

Is it Geico which produces funny commercials

or some other insurance company? There is

a casting call for a young deaf person to

appear in an upcoming insurance commercial.

……….

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SPANISH SIGN LANGUAGE OR SPANISH GESTURAL LANGUAGE?

Spanish Sign Language same as Spanish Gestural

Language?

Madrid is a city popular with tourists – the French,

the Italian, the Dutch and from many other countries.

Many Spanish people do not use English as second language.

There is a lot of communication struggles between tourists

and waiters, police officers, shop merchants, etc.

This is where the deaf are equal to these hearing

tourists – because all of them share communication

problems!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/gesturelanguage/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

a deaf friend was chatting with a hearing friend

in the rural part of Maine.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I see booze there

The hearing person actually said:

I see moose there

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TELLING A STUDENT NOT TO GO TO GALLAUDET OR NTID

Years ago, a principal of a deaf school hated

Gallaudet and NTID.

He told his best students, not to go to either

college but to go to a hearing college. He said it

is best for them.

One student wanted to go to a deaf college,

but the principal used heavy pressure on him

everyday, telling him to go to hearing college.

The stubborn student gave up and went to a

hearing college.

Was he happy? No, he was very bitter about

it. He became a board member of the deaf school

board of directors and used his powers to give

the principal very hard time!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/bitter-deaf-student-at-college/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading

organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and

legal videographers, has designated February 6-13 as the 2021 National

Court Reporting & Captioning Week.

The week-long event themed “All you need is love and steno” will highlight

the many aspects of court reporting and captioning that make it a viable

profession, including good salaries, flexibility, interesting venues, and

the increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the

growing number of employment opportunities available in the field.

Court reporters, captioners, and court reporting schools around the

country will also participate by hosting an array of activities, including

conducting Veterans History Project interviews to support the Library of

Congress Veterans History Project, volunteering to lead an NCRA A to Z

Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program, media outreach, and more.

Professionals in the field will use these opportunities to demonstrate how

the stenographic machine works to capture the spoken word and translate it

into written text in real time.

NCRA members will also share their stories with the public about how they

became involved in the profession, the interesting events they have

reported on, and why their career choice has proven to be one of the best

decisions they’ve made.

Career information about the court reporting and captioning professions

can be found at DiscoverSteno.org

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

If you are deaf and live somewhere in the northeastern

part of Pennsylvania and get into trouble, be prepared

if you are taken to Magisterial Judge Jonathan M Wilcox

for a hearing. He is fluent in ASL.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Years ago DeafDigest brought up the possibility of

a Deaf Robot, either as a joke or as a fact.

Well, a team of students at the Spring Creek Elementary

School (Florida) put together Lego pieces to come up

with a Deaf Robot. This robot is said to be capable

of communicating in sign language, and is ready to

stand competition with rival robots at a Lego contest.

It has something to do with motion sensors working

in concert with software for the signs to be made

possible.

