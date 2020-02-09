DeafDigest Blue – February 9, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Iowa Sen. Roby Smith has been accused in a scathing

newspaper editorial of wanting to eliminate the

license requirements for ASL interpreters in the

state.

Did Beethoven create his biggest symphony work while

deaf? A music historian disagrees, saying he was

hard of hearing at that time!

The British House of Commons has televised its

first BSL interpretation of Prime Minister’s Questions.

An agency serving the deaf said it is a welcome step

forward.

There was a discussion about the ADA Education and Reform

Act of 2017. At that time it was a resolution and nothing

else. If this Act is passed, then a deaf person would be

required to give a written notice of ADA violation –

instead of slapping business owners with surprise

lawsuits.

CVS (a pet shop chain in Great Britain) is establishing

a video relay for deaf customers. We do not see Petco

and Petsmart in USA offering this same service, but

again, British people love their dogs big time.

DISABILITY LAWS IN GREAT BRITAIN

In Great Britain, they have a law – Disability

Discrimination Act (DAA), which is almost same as our ADA.

An oral deaf woman asked for an oral interpreter for

her new job. The British government said no. She sued

the government and lost.

Why did she lose? The DAA allows government to say

no, if the cost of interpreter is too expensive!

The woman was earning about $78,000. The cost of

oral interpreters for her would be about $390,000

per year.

This is the reason why the British government said no!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was introducing a deaf friend to

another hearing person.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Mr. Tennis

The hearing person actually said:

This is Mr. Dennis

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DON’T TEASE THE DEAF

Many hearing kids are cruel, teasing the deaf and

making them feel bad.

One hearing kid did, and he was sorry for the rest

of his life.

The deaf kid’s father owned a big company that hired

many people. The father saw his deaf son being teased

and did not like it.

Years later the hearing kid grew up, graduated from

college and applied for a job at that big company.

The hearing kid did not get the job, and he was

sorry that he teased the deaf kid a lot in the past.

Too late!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

What should a captioner do if a word isn’t in his or her computer

dictionary?

The hard part about being a captioner is that you cannot be a total expert

in all areas. No matter how good captioners are, they all run across

situations where some unusual word is not in their dictionary.

A situation was brought to my attention where the words “carve telly” kept

coming up in the captioning of a food show. One time the word “cavatelli”

finally appeared. It was then realized that, all those times that “carve

telly” came up, it should have been “cavatelli.”

When a word is not in a captioner’s dictionary, it can be a nightmare.

Captioners usually write out complete words and syllables in each stroke.

It is possible to spell out words letter by letter, but that is very slow

compared to writing by syllables.

When a speaker is talking very fast and a word comes up that is not in the

captioner’s dictionary, what can a captioner do? In this case, it appears

that this captioner just kept writing the sounds phonetically, and “carve

telly” came up.

Another option is to try to fingerspell the word letter by letter. If it

is a long word, that can be another big problem. The captioner may not be

able to keep up with what is being said because fingerspelling a long word

is much, much slower.

The other choice for the captioner may be to use a synonym. In this case,

the captioner possibly could have written “pasta” so that the viewers

could understand what was going on.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Jack Holt who departed

us. After graduating from Ohio School for the Deaf, he took

engineering courses at Youngstown University and then

spent his lifetime at the Leetonia Tool Company, moving

up the ranks, becoming a plant superintendent and then as

company secretary/treasurer. This tool company, still

in business, delivers its products to many shops across

the country.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

60 percent of classroom interpreting understood

by the deaf? Acceptable or not acceptable?

Non-acceptance was the issue raised in a newspaper

article in Nebraska.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

