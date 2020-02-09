DeafDigest Blue – February 9, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
Iowa Sen. Roby Smith has been accused in a scathing
newspaper editorial of wanting to eliminate the
license requirements for ASL interpreters in the
state.
Did Beethoven create his biggest symphony work while
deaf? A music historian disagrees, saying he was
hard of hearing at that time!
The British House of Commons has televised its
first BSL interpretation of Prime Minister’s Questions.
An agency serving the deaf said it is a welcome step
forward.
There was a discussion about the ADA Education and Reform
Act of 2017. At that time it was a resolution and nothing
else. If this Act is passed, then a deaf person would be
required to give a written notice of ADA violation –
instead of slapping business owners with surprise
lawsuits.
CVS (a pet shop chain in Great Britain) is establishing
a video relay for deaf customers. We do not see Petco
and Petsmart in USA offering this same service, but
again, British people love their dogs big time.
DISABILITY LAWS IN GREAT BRITAIN
In Great Britain, they have a law – Disability
Discrimination Act (DAA), which is almost same as our ADA.
An oral deaf woman asked for an oral interpreter for
her new job. The British government said no. She sued
the government and lost.
Why did she lose? The DAA allows government to say
no, if the cost of interpreter is too expensive!
The woman was earning about $78,000. The cost of
oral interpreters for her would be about $390,000
per year.
This is the reason why the British government said no!
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was introducing a deaf friend to
another hearing person.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
This is Mr. Tennis
The hearing person actually said:
This is Mr. Dennis
DON’T TEASE THE DEAF
Many hearing kids are cruel, teasing the deaf and
making them feel bad.
One hearing kid did, and he was sorry for the rest
of his life.
The deaf kid’s father owned a big company that hired
many people. The father saw his deaf son being teased
and did not like it.
Years later the hearing kid grew up, graduated from
college and applied for a job at that big company.
The hearing kid did not get the job, and he was
sorry that he teased the deaf kid a lot in the past.
Too late!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
What should a captioner do if a word isn’t in his or her computer
dictionary?
The hard part about being a captioner is that you cannot be a total expert
in all areas. No matter how good captioners are, they all run across
situations where some unusual word is not in their dictionary.
A situation was brought to my attention where the words “carve telly” kept
coming up in the captioning of a food show. One time the word “cavatelli”
finally appeared. It was then realized that, all those times that “carve
telly” came up, it should have been “cavatelli.”
When a word is not in a captioner’s dictionary, it can be a nightmare.
Captioners usually write out complete words and syllables in each stroke.
It is possible to spell out words letter by letter, but that is very slow
compared to writing by syllables.
When a speaker is talking very fast and a word comes up that is not in the
captioner’s dictionary, what can a captioner do? In this case, it appears
that this captioner just kept writing the sounds phonetically, and “carve
telly” came up.
Another option is to try to fingerspell the word letter by letter. If it
is a long word, that can be another big problem. The captioner may not be
able to keep up with what is being said because fingerspelling a long word
is much, much slower.
The other choice for the captioner may be to use a synonym. In this case,
the captioner possibly could have written “pasta” so that the viewers
could understand what was going on.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Jack Holt who departed
us. After graduating from Ohio School for the Deaf, he took
engineering courses at Youngstown University and then
spent his lifetime at the Leetonia Tool Company, moving
up the ranks, becoming a plant superintendent and then as
company secretary/treasurer. This tool company, still
in business, delivers its products to many shops across
the country.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
60 percent of classroom interpreting understood
by the deaf? Acceptable or not acceptable?
Non-acceptance was the issue raised in a newspaper
article in Nebraska.
