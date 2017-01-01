DeafDigest Blue – January 1, 2017

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

In Bahawalpur, Pakistan, a crowd of deaf people

stormed a government building. They claimed

that hirinq quotas, with set asides, for deaf applicants, isn’t working. And that

employers ignore these mandated hiring

quotas.

The first International Forum for Deaf

in Arabic nations too place recently

in Cairo, Egypt.

Ambrose Murangira, the CEO of the

Uganda National Association of the Deaf said

that the deaf is the last to be hired

and the first to be fired.

The Nepal Association of the Hard of Hearing

has demanded that all hard of hearing people be certified as disabled in order to receive

same privileges the government gives to the

deaf!

The Cycling UK in Scotland chairperson raised the

issue of banning headphones while cycling, pointing out to deaf cyclists that are permitted

to wear aids.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A MYSTERY DURING TV MOVIE THAT DEAF DON’T KNOW ABOUT

Many deaf people love to watch captioned movies

on TV.

There is a mystery about it that deaf people don’t

know about.

For example – there was a movie about a family

in Ireland. A woman, from Buffalo, NY, moved to

Ireland and fell in love with an Irish man.

The actress who played the role of a Buffalo

woman was born in Ireland.

A hearing person watching the movie would know

about these different accents, and think the plot

is a fake.

A deaf person would not know it.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-know-accents/

Lip reading tale

a hearing friend was introducing his friend to a deaf person

Deaf person thought hearing person said:

This is Bob Berke

Hearing person actually said:

This is Bob Burke

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LOST DEAF CELL PHONE

When a hearing loses his cell phone in his

home, he uses another telephone to ring up the

number. When he hears the ring, he tries to locate

the lost cell phone.

When a deaf person loses his cell phone, it is

too bad!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-cell-phone/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we celebrate the holidays, it might be fun to look at how some of our holiday terms are written in steno and a couple potential mistakes that could happen if captioners and court reporters aren’t careful.

The mistaken sentence translated as:

“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Chris Massey.”

This should read:

“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Christmasy.”

Another mistaken sentence:

“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hannah Cabell collar for her dog.”

This should read:

“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hanukkah bell collar for her dog.”

HAP/PEU/HAPB/TPHU/KA/-RBGS/PHER/REU/KREUS/PHAS/APBD/HAP/PEU/TPHAOU/KWRAOER/-FPLT

In English the steno reads:

Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Come January 2nd, many eyes will be on Bob Davila

as he comes on board as interim president of

Gallaudet University.

Gallaudet is entering the most critical period

of its 143-year existence.

As a career educator Davila has overcome and

solved problems and challenges in his profession.

He will draw on these years of experience to right

Gallaudet onto its future course.

We all welcome Davila on his first day on the

job.

editor’s note: Davila did a masterful job in

righting the Gallaudet ship, leaving the

administration in great hands for future

presidents to come

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Just about every 2-year and 4-year college has Disabled

Student Services. One such college is College of Lake County,

a community college in Illinois. A newspaper story was

written up about that college – which stressed that

approximately 850 students were identified as disabled.

And that just 600 of them seek services from the Disabled

Student Services, which is about 70 percent. The story,

however, did not mention if there were deaf or hard of

hearing students that would refuse such services?

that section