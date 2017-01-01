DeafDigest Blue – January 1, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
In Bahawalpur, Pakistan, a crowd of deaf people
stormed a government building. They claimed
that hirinq quotas, with set asides, for deaf applicants, isn’t working. And that
employers ignore these mandated hiring
quotas.
The first International Forum for Deaf
in Arabic nations too place recently
in Cairo, Egypt.
Ambrose Murangira, the CEO of the
Uganda National Association of the Deaf said
that the deaf is the last to be hired
and the first to be fired.
The Nepal Association of the Hard of Hearing
has demanded that all hard of hearing people be certified as disabled in order to receive
same privileges the government gives to the
deaf!
The Cycling UK in Scotland chairperson raised the
issue of banning headphones while cycling, pointing out to deaf cyclists that are permitted
to wear aids.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A MYSTERY DURING TV MOVIE THAT DEAF DON’T KNOW ABOUT
Many deaf people love to watch captioned movies
on TV.
There is a mystery about it that deaf people don’t
know about.
For example – there was a movie about a family
in Ireland. A woman, from Buffalo, NY, moved to
Ireland and fell in love with an Irish man.
The actress who played the role of a Buffalo
woman was born in Ireland.
A hearing person watching the movie would know
about these different accents, and think the plot
is a fake.
A deaf person would not know it.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-know-accents/
Lip reading tale
a hearing friend was introducing his friend to a deaf person
Deaf person thought hearing person said:
This is Bob Berke
Hearing person actually said:
This is Bob Burke
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A LOST DEAF CELL PHONE
When a hearing loses his cell phone in his
home, he uses another telephone to ring up the
number. When he hears the ring, he tries to locate
the lost cell phone.
When a deaf person loses his cell phone, it is
too bad!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-cell-phone/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we celebrate the holidays, it might be fun to look at how some of our holiday terms are written in steno and a couple potential mistakes that could happen if captioners and court reporters aren’t careful.
The mistaken sentence translated as:
“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Chris Massey.”
This should read:
“The decorations were very festive and seemed so Christmasy.”
Another mistaken sentence:
“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hannah Cabell collar for her dog.”
This should read:
“Being in the holiday spirit, she bought a Hanukkah bell collar for her dog.”
HAP/PEU/HAPB/TPHU/KA/-RBGS/PHER/REU/KREUS/PHAS/APBD/HAP/PEU/TPHAOU/KWRAOER/-FPLT
In English the steno reads:
Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Come January 2nd, many eyes will be on Bob Davila
as he comes on board as interim president of
Gallaudet University.
Gallaudet is entering the most critical period
of its 143-year existence.
As a career educator Davila has overcome and
solved problems and challenges in his profession.
He will draw on these years of experience to right
Gallaudet onto its future course.
We all welcome Davila on his first day on the
job.
editor’s note: Davila did a masterful job in
righting the Gallaudet ship, leaving the
administration in great hands for future
presidents to come
Just about every 2-year and 4-year college has Disabled
Student Services. One such college is College of Lake County,
a community college in Illinois. A newspaper story was
written up about that college – which stressed that
approximately 850 students were identified as disabled.
And that just 600 of them seek services from the Disabled
Student Services, which is about 70 percent. The story,
however, did not mention if there were deaf or hard of
hearing students that would refuse such services?
