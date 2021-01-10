DeafDigest Blue – January 10, 2021

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Patrick

Robinson, from Alabama, that departed us.

He was one of the most powerful deaf Black leaders

– outstanding in Deaf Education, great coach in

Deaf Sports, leader with the National Deaf Black

Advocates as well as with other organizations

serving the deaf.

Professionally, he served as the director of the

Talladega Regional Center then moved on to

Executive Director of E. H. Gentry Facility.

His picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/patrick-robinson-alabama/

Top stories about the deaf:

Kurk Darnell, who is deaf and a cartoonist,

loves dwarf chameleons and is worried about

this creature being driven into extinction.

He has drawn up a cartoon book, designed for

children, hoping they will help prevent

extinction.

……….

Every state operates differently as far as

dealing with the needs of the deaf is

concerned. The Pennsylvania Office for the

Deaf and Hearing Impaired is just one of the

seven different departments that one of

the governor’s committees would oversee. That

means the deaf group must fight to get

attention to its needs, competing against

six other groups! This is not great.

……….

A deaf inductee into Green Bay Packers Fans

Hall of Fame? Jeff Padon, who lives in Maryland,

but is a 100 percent loyal Packers fan, has

been nominated for this honor. Why is a Packers

fan living in Maryland? He graduated from

Gallaudet and is employed in Maryland.

……..

A job coach pointed out three workplace issues – Do deaf

employees get what they need? Is there a good working

relationship between deaf and hearing employees? And

when employees go out for lunch or for after-hours social

events, are deaf employees left out of it?

………

Chemists with Disabilities has honored a team that

came up with 3-D ASL chemical table.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING AND DEAF BEAUTY PAGEANTS

Do we have too many hearing beauty pageants?

We have Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, etc.

Too many? Good question, but it is the same thing

with the deaf!

We have Miss Deaf International, Miss Deaf World,

Miss Deaf Pageant, etc.

Confusing with hearing? Yes. Confusing with deaf,

of course, yes!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/pageants/

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was introducing her friend

to a deaf person

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is my friend Diane

The hearing person actually said:

This is my friend Dyan

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A WASTED ACTING ROLE

What is a waste of time with deaf actors

in hearing movies?

A deaf person would be hired to act in a

hearing film. The role may be small, maybe just

one short scene.

And when the filming is finished, the film

editors would cut out the deaf character.

The deaf community would come to watch the

movie and be disappointed in not seeing the

deaf actor.

A waste of time for everyone. It has

happened from time to time in the past.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-cast/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have been looking at how captioners write vowels and vowel sounds.

Because captioners write primarily phonetically and not how the word is

spelled, many captioners will use the steno AU for the “aw” sound.

This may include words like “paw” and “saw,” but it also will include

words like “ball,” “talk,” and “taught.” In addition to words with an “a,”

it may also include words such as “thought” and “fought.”

Mistakes can happen if the captioner mistakenly uses the OU steno instead

of the AU.

Some examples of this would be:

She bout a new car.

He tout at a new school.

She thought she out to do better.

These should be:

She bought a new car.

He taught at a new school.

She thought she ought to do better.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

When deaf people of Travis County in Texas get into trouble

they immediately turn to an attorney that knows ASL.

Amber Farrelly Elliott was written up in the newspaper as

the attorney to go to in case of need and assistance.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

the Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts and the

Gallaudet University Regional Center have jointly won the

contract to teach ASL to families of deaf children.

