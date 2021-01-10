DeafDigest Blue – January 10, 2021
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Patrick
Robinson, from Alabama, that departed us.
He was one of the most powerful deaf Black leaders
– outstanding in Deaf Education, great coach in
Deaf Sports, leader with the National Deaf Black
Advocates as well as with other organizations
serving the deaf.
Professionally, he served as the director of the
Talladega Regional Center then moved on to
Executive Director of E. H. Gentry Facility.
Top stories about the deaf:
Kurk Darnell, who is deaf and a cartoonist,
loves dwarf chameleons and is worried about
this creature being driven into extinction.
He has drawn up a cartoon book, designed for
children, hoping they will help prevent
extinction.
Every state operates differently as far as
dealing with the needs of the deaf is
concerned. The Pennsylvania Office for the
Deaf and Hearing Impaired is just one of the
seven different departments that one of
the governor’s committees would oversee. That
means the deaf group must fight to get
attention to its needs, competing against
six other groups! This is not great.
A deaf inductee into Green Bay Packers Fans
Hall of Fame? Jeff Padon, who lives in Maryland,
but is a 100 percent loyal Packers fan, has
been nominated for this honor. Why is a Packers
fan living in Maryland? He graduated from
Gallaudet and is employed in Maryland.
A job coach pointed out three workplace issues – Do deaf
employees get what they need? Is there a good working
relationship between deaf and hearing employees? And
when employees go out for lunch or for after-hours social
events, are deaf employees left out of it?
Chemists with Disabilities has honored a team that
came up with 3-D ASL chemical table.
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING AND DEAF BEAUTY PAGEANTS
Do we have too many hearing beauty pageants?
We have Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, etc.
Too many? Good question, but it is the same thing
with the deaf!
We have Miss Deaf International, Miss Deaf World,
Miss Deaf Pageant, etc.
Confusing with hearing? Yes. Confusing with deaf,
of course, yes!
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was introducing her friend
to a deaf person
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
This is my friend Diane
The hearing person actually said:
This is my friend Dyan
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A WASTED ACTING ROLE
What is a waste of time with deaf actors
in hearing movies?
A deaf person would be hired to act in a
hearing film. The role may be small, maybe just
one short scene.
And when the filming is finished, the film
editors would cut out the deaf character.
The deaf community would come to watch the
movie and be disappointed in not seeing the
deaf actor.
A waste of time for everyone. It has
happened from time to time in the past.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have been looking at how captioners write vowels and vowel sounds.
Because captioners write primarily phonetically and not how the word is
spelled, many captioners will use the steno AU for the “aw” sound.
This may include words like “paw” and “saw,” but it also will include
words like “ball,” “talk,” and “taught.” In addition to words with an “a,”
it may also include words such as “thought” and “fought.”
Mistakes can happen if the captioner mistakenly uses the OU steno instead
of the AU.
Some examples of this would be:
She bout a new car.
He tout at a new school.
She thought she out to do better.
These should be:
She bought a new car.
He taught at a new school.
She thought she ought to do better.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
When deaf people of Travis County in Texas get into trouble
they immediately turn to an attorney that knows ASL.
Amber Farrelly Elliott was written up in the newspaper as
the attorney to go to in case of need and assistance.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
the Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts and the
Gallaudet University Regional Center have jointly won the
contract to teach ASL to families of deaf children.
