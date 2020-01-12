DeafDigest Blue – January 12, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
The Delaware School for the Deaf be having
classes in Chinese language next year.
The U.S. Department of Labor will be
celebrating year-long the anniversary of
the ADA.
Coming back to haunt the government of
South Dakota is a newspaper story saying
that:
state leaders overall have ignored the needs
of deaf and hard of hearing students for decades
The sad Australian fires may be affecting
Deaf Communications. A deaf person made an
appointment; he never got a response but showed
up for the appointment. No one was around because
he never got a response which said the appointment
was cancelled. Fortunately for all concerned,
things went well with the deaf person’s reason
for the appointment.
In Arkansas, a fire department is looking
very hard to find deaf families that could
get flashing fire detectors. Either the
fire department does not know how to reach
out to the deaf community – or deaf people
do not want these fire detectors?






A DEAF CLUB IN NEW CAR DEALERSHIP?
Years ago, a popular and a well-known deaf man worked
in a Washington, DC new car dealership. He specialized in
sales of new cars for deaf customers.
The dealership general manager hated it when many
deaf friends came to the dealership just to chat with
the deaf salesperson.
This general manager asked his deaf salesman:
is this an auto dealership or is this a deaf social club?
Few weeks later, the deaf salesman quit his job.
Lip reading tale
A hearing fisherman and a deaf fisherman were talking
about fishing.
The deaf fisherman thought the hearing fisherman said:
I caught a Mike today
The hearing fisherman actually said:
I caught a pike today

NEVER LAID OFF DURING RECESSION
A deaf man worked for an engineering firm;
he did not have a college degree in engineering.
Yet, when business went bad, the company engineers
were always laid off.
This deaf man was never laid off! Why?
He was so valuable to the company in many
different ways. He could make corrections
in technical reports and in blueprints;
he was a great photographer and also a
great freehand artist. He also knew how to
fix computers; he was also able to fix
company cars.
In fact he could do almost anything.
That is why the company always kept him
even during bad business times while
they lay off hearing engineers!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Some viewers of captions have asked about the delay when viewing realtime
captions. What we should understand is that when a show is prerecorded the
captions can be displayed at the same time that the words are being said.
When watching a sitcom, you may get used to having the words on the screen
while those words are still being spoken.
However, if a show is being captioned in realtime or “live,” there will
always be a short delay after a word is said before it appears on the
screen. First, the captioner must hear the word and then stroke it on the
steno machine. The computer must then translate that steno into English
and display it on the screen. There is sometimes communication over
hundreds or thousands of miles.
It actually amazes me at how quickly captions do appear when I realize how
far the sounds and words must travel and how quickly the captioner and the
equipment must react in order to display the captions.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The National Fraternal Society of the Deaf
(The Frat) will finally close on March 6th.
The board gets together for one last meeting
to disburse the remaining funds and then to
host a reception. Said a board member:
This will sadly close another chapter in the
American History of the Deaf People

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Deaf people of India are complaining that their
sign language does not keep up with the jargon
and the lingo that hearing people use while
speaking.



