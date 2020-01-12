DeafDigest Blue – January 12, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Employment ads web site:

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

The Delaware School for the Deaf be having

classes in Chinese language next year.

The U.S. Department of Labor will be

celebrating year-long the anniversary of

the ADA.

Coming back to haunt the government of

South Dakota is a newspaper story saying

that:

state leaders overall have ignored the needs

of deaf and hard of hearing students for decades

The sad Australian fires may be affecting

Deaf Communications. A deaf person made an

appointment; he never got a response but showed

up for the appointment. No one was around because

he never got a response which said the appointment

was cancelled. Fortunately for all concerned,

things went well with the deaf person’s reason

for the appointment.

In Arkansas, a fire department is looking

very hard to find deaf families that could

get flashing fire detectors. Either the

fire department does not know how to reach

out to the deaf community – or deaf people

do not want these fire detectors?

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

A DEAF CLUB IN NEW CAR DEALERSHIP?

Years ago, a popular and a well-known deaf man worked

in a Washington, DC new car dealership. He specialized in

sales of new cars for deaf customers.

The dealership general manager hated it when many

deaf friends came to the dealership just to chat with

the deaf salesperson.

This general manager asked his deaf salesman:

is this an auto dealership or is this a deaf social club?

Few weeks later, the deaf salesman quit his job.

Lip reading tale

A hearing fisherman and a deaf fisherman were talking

about fishing.

The deaf fisherman thought the hearing fisherman said:

I caught a Mike today

The hearing fisherman actually said:

I caught a pike today

NEVER LAID OFF DURING RECESSION

A deaf man worked for an engineering firm;

he did not have a college degree in engineering.

Yet, when business went bad, the company engineers

were always laid off.

This deaf man was never laid off! Why?

He was so valuable to the company in many

different ways. He could make corrections

in technical reports and in blueprints;

he was a great photographer and also a

great freehand artist. He also knew how to

fix computers; he was also able to fix

company cars.

In fact he could do almost anything.

That is why the company always kept him

even during bad business times while

they lay off hearing engineers!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Some viewers of captions have asked about the delay when viewing realtime

captions. What we should understand is that when a show is prerecorded the

captions can be displayed at the same time that the words are being said.

When watching a sitcom, you may get used to having the words on the screen

while those words are still being spoken.

However, if a show is being captioned in realtime or “live,” there will

always be a short delay after a word is said before it appears on the

screen. First, the captioner must hear the word and then stroke it on the

steno machine. The computer must then translate that steno into English

and display it on the screen. There is sometimes communication over

hundreds or thousands of miles.

It actually amazes me at how quickly captions do appear when I realize how

far the sounds and words must travel and how quickly the captioner and the

equipment must react in order to display the captions.

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The National Fraternal Society of the Deaf

(The Frat) will finally close on March 6th.

The board gets together for one last meeting

to disburse the remaining funds and then to

host a reception. Said a board member:

This will sadly close another chapter in the

American History of the Deaf People

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Deaf people of India are complaining that their

sign language does not keep up with the jargon

and the lingo that hearing people use while

speaking.

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

