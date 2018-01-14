DeafDigest Blue – January 14, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

Past top officers of the Hong Kong Association of the Deaf

have accused this agency of funds embezzlement. The government

is looking into this matter.

Crotched Mountain, in New Hampshire, which closed up its

deaf school program in 1979, continued with its Audiology

services for years. Now this time this program is being

closed up, too – severing all links to the deaf!

The employment tribunal in Great Britain found a police

department of discrimination by refusing to accommodate

the needs of a late-deafened police officer.

The Kosovar Association of the Deaf (Albania) said

education of the deaf in the nation is a big problem.

Alaska Legislature has a bill to discuss – to possibly

create the state Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

VOICE OR FAX OR EMAIL OR RELAY

VOICE OR FAX OR EMAIL OR RELAY

Before a deaf man started his successful business,

he was employed in hearing workplaces. He said that

hearing bosses were not patient with him because of

slow communications.

The deaf man was using fax, emails and relay to

communicate with hearing clients, but the boss was

not happy. The boss wanted faster communications,

and that means voice only – without fax or emails

or relay.

The deaf man quit and started his own business,

and he is much happier.

DEAF WATCHING OR NOT WATCHING SPORTS

DEAF WATCHING OR NOT WATCHING SPORTS

Many deaf people love to watch sports, the same

as hearing people.

But do these deaf fans really watch the football

game or a baseball game at a stadium? Many of them

talk to each other with ASL and do not really watch

the action closely.

Yes, hearing fans talk a lot with each other,

but their eyes are on the field and their ears

listen to friends’ voices. The deaf fans cannot

watch ASL hands and the action on the field at the

same time!

Lip reading tale

A hearing person came out of a barber shop and

met his deaf friend.

The deaf friend thought hearing person said:

Look at my grew cut

The hearing person actually said:

Look at my crew cut

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“There were a lot of mistakes in the captioning of a television program I watched. Should I make a complaint about it?”

One of the first things you need to consider when evaluating captioning on television is if it is realtime captioning, meaning it is being done “live,” or if it is offline or post-production captioning, meaning that the program is prerecorded.

If the program is prerecorded, the captioning should be close to 100% correct. If you are watching a prerecorded television show and you see mistakes in the captioning, please contact your cable or satellite TV service and/or the television station directly. In order to get better quality captioning, we have to let the people who are responsible know that someone is watching the captioning and that the quality of the captioning is important to us.

If the program is being broadcast “live” and the captioning is being done in realtime, a few mistakes are to be expected. Even the very best captioners make some mistakes. However, if there are many mistakes or if it is hard to understand the captioning because of numerous inaccuracies, it is also important that you contact the service provider.

Sometimes we just change the channel when we are watching poor captioning. If we do not make a complaint, the people in charge may not know that they are losing viewers because of bad captioning. It is important that caption viewers become advocates for better quality captioning.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Word is out that the captioning lawsuit in

Arizona is not doing too well. The judge in

the lawsuit gave hints that she may rule

against the ADA. She is implying that the

ADA requires no captioning at all, be it

open or closed.

If the judge rules against us, she is

opening the doors for an automatic

appeal – which only succeeds in one

thing, making the attorneys richer!

note:

Times have changed; all movie theaters

are required to have equipment for closed

captioning, even if almost all of them

oppose open captions.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Steve Noyce is no longer the superintendent of the

Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind. He was ousted by

the Utah school board. No reason was given, but in

2009 he was appointed over the strong opposition of

the Deaf Community. They felt he would suppress

use of sign language in the school environment.

that section