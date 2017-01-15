DeafDigest Blue – January 15, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/r ome-restaurants/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/j oke-interview/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-ada-lawsuits-california/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-strangers-with-other-deaf- strangers/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Fortune 500 corporation president http://deafdigest.com/collecti ons/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Try products from Harris Communications risk free for 30 days!

We carry an unbeatable selection of products for the Deaf,

including vibrating alarm clocks, door signalers, emergency

alerting products, books/media and much more! With so much

to choose from, deciding can be hard-but we’ve made

shopping easier by offering free shipping and returns.

Orders placed within the contiguous 48 states are shipped

for free. If you are not satisfied with your purchase

for any reason, return it within 30 days. We’ll give

you a full refund and even pay the shipping to send

it back.

Our knowledgeable customer service is here for you

during the first 30 days and beyond. Ask your toughest

questions- we’re dedicated to making sure you’re 100%

satisfied with your purchase.

Shop now: http://bit.ly/HarrisCommDDB16

Contact us at:

mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Center for Family Services

Recovery Network for

Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing Loss

Are you a member of the Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing loss community in the state of New Jersey and experiencing problems with drugs or alcohol?

The Recovery Network is here to help you get your life back

on track.

Phone/VideoPhone: 856.874.8230

TTY: 856.428.8373

Fax: 856.428.0949

mailto:rndhh@centerffs.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-cle rk-with-hearing-customer/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

There is a drive in Hong Kong to make sign language

an official language of the deaf.

The U.S. Justice Department is now involved in the lawsuit

against the Florida Department of Corrections, saying

the deaf inmates have been continuously mistreated.

Gavin Reid, British deaf yachtsman, was given a national

award for rescuing a hearing yachtsman that was in

distress. Both yachts were racing against each other,

but Gavin disregarded his yacht’s chances of winning

in order to save the life of a rival.

The deaf were excluded from a disability conference that

addressed the best ways to empower these people in

the Singaporean society. An irony? Yes!

The EEOC said that deaf applicants & deaf employees

are entitled to accommodation with everything – be it

job interviews, on the job and job training, staff

meetings and even during exit interviews. Employers

cannot skip any of these phases in the work place.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-t eam/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/conta ct/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt el.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DO CALIFORNIA PEOPLE LOVE ADA LAWSUITS?

Do California people love to file ADA lawsuits?

Why is DeafDigest asking this question?

Because 40 percent of ADA lawsuits in USA are from

California!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-ada-lawsuits-california/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf employee told the supervisor of technical problems

with the work computer.

The deaf employee thought the supervisor said:

I will call helpless

The supervisor actually said:

I will call helpdesk

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EATING AT A RESTAURANT

Two deaf people entered a restaurant and saw two other

deaf people chatting at one table. These two deaf people

were strangers to the other two deaf people.

Should these two deaf people introduce themselves to

the other two deaf people – like this – Hi, I am deaf?

Hard to say. Hearing people don’t introduce themselves

to strangers and say – Hi, I am hearing!

Perhaps this is OK in a small town, but possibly not

OK in a big city like New York or Los Angeles?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-strangers-with-other-deaf- strangers/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“How does that machine work?” Over the years, as a court reporter and CART captioner using a steno machine, I cannot tell you the number of times that I have heard this question.

It is a little difficult to answer that in a single sentence. Today’s steno machines are intricate computers themselves, and they record the keystrokes that are being entered by the court reporter or captioner.

The steno machine is usually hooked up either via a cable or in a wireless manner to another computer. That computer has Computer-Aided Translation (CAT) software loaded on it. The CAT software accepts input from a steno keyboard and translates it into text.

The most important part of making the words translate properly is what is called the dictionary or dictionaries that the captioner or court reporter has loaded in that CAT software program. A dictionary is a list of words, phrases, punctuation, and symbols and the associated steno. It basically tells the computer how to translate what the captioner is writing on the steno machine.

As the captioner writes on the steno machine, the CAT software matches the steno being written with entries in the dictionary and translates those strokes into English.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Weather is crazy in USA. Hot in one part of USA

while freezing in other part of USA.

What did one school district in Connecticut have

to say about the “heat wave” hitting the area few

weeks ago?

It said that money saved on fuel is earmarked

towards $125,000 needed to educate a deaf student

that resides in the district.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Deaf Canadians have massed for a protest rally

over the shutting down of the government-financed

relay center. The trial basis service in operation

for nearly two years in British Columbia and Alberta

are being closed on January 15h. And the deaf people

are not too happy about it.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2016 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-dig est-conditions-and-terms/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section