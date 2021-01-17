DeafDigest Blue – January 17, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Joanne Weber, a deaf educator, has been selected as
Canada Research Chair in Deaf Education. She said it
is a big honor.
……….
Staff interpreters or Independent interpreters?
What is the difference? Staff interpreters do
not have to wake up at 2 AM to rush to an
emergency, such as police stops, hospital
emergency rooms, family illness, etc.
Independent interpreters can, if they are
willing to get up at 2 AM!
This clarification was made in a posting.
……….
On the floor in Indiana legislation is the
Parents with Disabilities Act. It didn’t pass
last year and advocates are hoping it will
pass this year.
……..
A newspaper story said that for the lack of
sign language interpreters, deaf patients
suffer worse health problems than hearing
patients.
………
ADA lawsuits do not always pay off. A deaf
man filed a job discrimination lawsuit
against the New York City Transit Authority
and lost. During the bench trial, the
Southern District of New York said the
plaintiff could not prove through federal,
state or city laws that he was discriminated
against.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WAITING IN A BUSY RESTAURANT
A DeafDigest subscriber, when entering a busy restaurant,
always gives his name as “deaf” on the sign up chart.
When the “deaf” name comes up, the hostess knows it is
a deaf person and will tell him that his table is ready.
He was afraid that if he gave the hostess his name,
he may overlook the lipreading when the hostess shouts
the name.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-deaftable/
Lip reading tale
A deaf friend was chatting with a hearing friend
in the hallway.
A woman passed through both of them.
The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:
This is Chill
The hearing friend actually said
This is Jill
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HATE A PERSON THAT STARES AT YOU
DeafDigest editor goes to fast food restaurants during
his lunch hour. Some fast food employees stare at him
even when they are busy making sandwiches.
Why does the employee stare? Never saw a deaf person in
his life? Or uncomfortable with a deaf person?
No matter – when an employee stares for a long time,
DeafDigest editor goes to a different fast food place!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/staring-at-deaf-person/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have seen that many captioners write the long “o” sound in steno as OE.
Since they write primarily phonetically, captioners have to figure out
ways to distinguish words that sound the same but are spelled differently.
One group of such words might include Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores and
Loews Hotels. You also have things that might be “low” and “lo and
behold.” You also have the prefix and suffix of “lo.” You also have JLo
and Robb Lowe. Even the spelling “lough” can be pronounced with a long “o”
sound.
Some captioners might choose to use an asterisk with the vowels to help
differentiate, so it might be written O*E. They also might choose to write
it O without the E.
With many different spellings for one sound, this can be a rather
difficult differentiation for some captioners, so some mistakes may
happen.
Some examples of this would be:
Home Depot and lows competed for the business.
She wore the furlough across her shoulders.
To the travel buffaloes is well-known.
These should be:
Home Depot and Lowe’s competed for the business.
She wore the fur low across her shoulders.
To the travel buff Loews is well-known.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Deaf pilots cannot work on a commercial airplane because
of tower radio communications. Josh Mech, a Wisconsin deaf
man outfitted with a double CI, was given OK by the Federal
Aviation Administration on his career plan to become a
commercial pilot.
While he is deaf without his double CI, he functions as a
hearing person with his CIs.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A survey in Scotland of shops that claim to have
induction loops revealed that 25 percent of these
shop owners are not telling the truth!
