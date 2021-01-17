DeafDigest Blue – January 17, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Joanne Weber, a deaf educator, has been selected as

Canada Research Chair in Deaf Education. She said it

is a big honor.

……….

Staff interpreters or Independent interpreters?

What is the difference? Staff interpreters do

not have to wake up at 2 AM to rush to an

emergency, such as police stops, hospital

emergency rooms, family illness, etc.

Independent interpreters can, if they are

willing to get up at 2 AM!

This clarification was made in a posting.

……….

On the floor in Indiana legislation is the

Parents with Disabilities Act. It didn’t pass

last year and advocates are hoping it will

pass this year.

……..

A newspaper story said that for the lack of

sign language interpreters, deaf patients

suffer worse health problems than hearing

patients.

………

ADA lawsuits do not always pay off. A deaf

man filed a job discrimination lawsuit

against the New York City Transit Authority

and lost. During the bench trial, the

Southern District of New York said the

plaintiff could not prove through federal,

state or city laws that he was discriminated

against.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WAITING IN A BUSY RESTAURANT

A DeafDigest subscriber, when entering a busy restaurant,

always gives his name as “deaf” on the sign up chart.

When the “deaf” name comes up, the hostess knows it is

a deaf person and will tell him that his table is ready.

He was afraid that if he gave the hostess his name,

he may overlook the lipreading when the hostess shouts

the name.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-deaftable/

Lip reading tale

A deaf friend was chatting with a hearing friend

in the hallway.

A woman passed through both of them.

The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:

This is Chill

The hearing friend actually said

This is Jill

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HATE A PERSON THAT STARES AT YOU

DeafDigest editor goes to fast food restaurants during

his lunch hour. Some fast food employees stare at him

even when they are busy making sandwiches.

Why does the employee stare? Never saw a deaf person in

his life? Or uncomfortable with a deaf person?

No matter – when an employee stares for a long time,

DeafDigest editor goes to a different fast food place!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/staring-at-deaf-person/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have seen that many captioners write the long “o” sound in steno as OE.

Since they write primarily phonetically, captioners have to figure out

ways to distinguish words that sound the same but are spelled differently.

One group of such words might include Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores and

Loews Hotels. You also have things that might be “low” and “lo and

behold.” You also have the prefix and suffix of “lo.” You also have JLo

and Robb Lowe. Even the spelling “lough” can be pronounced with a long “o”

sound.

Some captioners might choose to use an asterisk with the vowels to help

differentiate, so it might be written O*E. They also might choose to write

it O without the E.

With many different spellings for one sound, this can be a rather

difficult differentiation for some captioners, so some mistakes may

happen.

Some examples of this would be:

Home Depot and lows competed for the business.

She wore the furlough across her shoulders.

To the travel buffaloes is well-known.

These should be:

Home Depot and Lowe’s competed for the business.

She wore the fur low across her shoulders.

To the travel buff Loews is well-known.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Deaf pilots cannot work on a commercial airplane because

of tower radio communications. Josh Mech, a Wisconsin deaf

man outfitted with a double CI, was given OK by the Federal

Aviation Administration on his career plan to become a

commercial pilot.

While he is deaf without his double CI, he functions as a

hearing person with his CIs.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A survey in Scotland of shops that claim to have

induction loops revealed that 25 percent of these

shop owners are not telling the truth!

