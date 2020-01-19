DeafDigest Blue – January 19, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Canberra is the capital city of Australia, and

the nation’s largest inland city. This nation

is suffering from raging wild fires, but for

the deaf Canberra only has one certified

interpreter!

The National Book Critics Circle has announced

that one of the finalists in the poetry category

is Ilya Kaminsky, that wrote the poem – Deaf

Republic. This group is an organization of

book review editors and critics.

Dr. Amanda Mooneyham, who is deaf, was featured

in the media as a primary care provider at Shasta

Community Health Center in Redding, CA.

Veteran deaf actor Russell Harvard was duly

noted for acting in a hearing play – ‘Mockingbird

on Broadway in Manhattan.

Christine Sun Kim, who is deaf, will be sign-singing

the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Just hope she

will be on the screen instead of being pushed out

as was the habit of TV people in the past

Super Bowls.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer,

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DOG AS A PET OR AS A HEARING EAR DOG?

DeafDigest editor and his wife, with the family dog,

were staying at a hotel in North Carolina as a stopover

on way to Holiday Season vacation in Florida.

The hotel in North Carolina allowed dogs, but there

is an extra charge for it.

The hotel policy is no charge if the dog is certified

as a Service Dog.

DeafDigest editor’s dog is a pet, not a Service

Dog. The hotel, however, said that if the dog’s owner

is deaf, then this dog is “certified” as a Service

Dog, no matter if the dog is a pet!

This was a surprise because DeafDigest editor expected

to pay extra for the dog in the hotel room.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing senior citizen was chatting with a

deaf senior citizen.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I used to watch a lot of programs on the Dupont TV network

The hearing person actually said:

I used to watch a lot of programs on the Dumont TV network

note:

Between 1942 and 1957, Dumont was USA’s fourth TV

network, competing against ABC, CBS and NBC.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AMERICANS SIGNING FOREIGN AMERICAN LANGUAGES

This is a true story. Two deaf Americans were arguing

in sign language. The third person, himself deaf, watched

the argument but did not understand the argument.

Why? The two deaf Americans were arguing in ASL;

the third deaf person, not arguing, but watching,

only knew SEE (Signing Essential English) and could

not just understand one word!

Do we, the deaf in USA, have too many different

American languages in signs?

Yes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

People have asked me, “What is the difference between subtitles and closed

captioning?”

First of all, the answer to that question depends on what country the

person asking the question is from. When people from the U.K. refer to

subtitles, they are referring to what we in the United States call

captioning.

However, to answer the question for those of us in the U.S., the use of

subtitles began many years ago for people who can hear but do not

understand a language. Subtitles usually are translations of the dialogue

only.

Closed captioning was created to help people with a hearing loss, and it

includes not only the spoken words, but also music and background noises

such as birds chirping, gunshot noises, and doors slamming.

There is also a difference in how subtitles and closed captioning look on

the screen. For closed captioning, the captions are hidden or “closed” in

the video signal, and you have a decoder in your television or other

device in order to turn the captioning on. You generally see the

captioning with a black background and white letters as a separate box on

the screen.

Subtitles can be viewed without a decoder. You usually see them at the

bottom of the screen, and they may look like part of the picture. There is

not a background color, and different fonts and colors may be used for the

text itself. You often find subtitles on foreign language films.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

there was a story in a newspaper that Andrew Wong and

his research team claimed that ASL users speak as fast

as hearing speakers. The story, however, did not

say where the group was coming from. Anyway, DeafDigest

is not surprised because we have ASL interpreters, with

maybe 3 or 4 hand movements, would tell us what a

long winded hearing speaker is trying to say!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Pete Seiler, Linsay Darnall and Jonathan Scherling

spoke at the State Board on behalf of the deaf in

Nebraska pushing for tightened interpreting

standards. Three organizations – Nebraska

Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,

HLAA and Hands and Voices worked together

to make these testimonies possible.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-