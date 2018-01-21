DeafDigest Blue – January 21, 2018
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on sub/unsub and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— plants named after a deaf woman
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
ASL poetry and literature at NTID are being digitalized
to preserve the material for posterity.
The Community Healthcare Advocacy Team for Individuals with
Disabilities, based in Pennsylvania, was duly noted for
working with doctors, medical students, social service agencies
on best serving the deaf with their medical needs, especially
with interpreters.
The Hearing and Speech Agency, of Baltimore, has been
working with the La Cuchara restaurant to enhance the
dining experience of deaf diners.
National Academy of Sciences published an article saying
that Artificial Intelligence programming can help
deaf children learn language.
The Scottish Government has launched a campaign
to help create national awareness on the rights and
needs of the deaf.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
more information at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email:
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TINNITUS: A CHOICE
In Scotland few years ago, a hearing woman was
suffering from tinnitus.
It is a stubborn ringing of noise in a personâ€™s
head that almost never stops.
The doctor told the woman that she had a choice â€“
to have an operation to cure tinnitus but to become
deaf for good or to ignore the operation and suffer
tinnitus for life but to remain hearing.
An awful choice!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SWALLOWED TOBACCO
An article in a deaf school magazine explained how
children become deaf. There were about 10 different
reasons why the children become deaf.
One of the reasons was â€œswallowed tobacco.â€�
This is not a joke. This article was written about
115 years ago!
Of course, nowadays doctors are better with finding
reasons for deafness.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was carrying a loaf of bread.
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
I like this grump
The hearing person actually said:
I like this crumb
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When I have worked at different events as a court reporter or a CART
captioner, oftentimes people have approached me who have never seen a
steno machine up close.
They usually ask how the machine works, and one of the first comments many
people make when they see the machine for the first time is that there are
no letters on the keys. The tops of the keys are blank. They wonder how we
know which keys are which.
People who use the steno machine must memorize what all the keys are.
There are 22 keys on the machine. We use combinations of letters to make
other letters.
We donâ€™t depress one key at a time, like you would on a typewriter or
computer keyboard, but we stroke multiple keys at once, much like chords
on a piano. A captioner must memorize what combinations of keys must be
depressed in order to make up the phonetic sounds that occur in the
English language.
Writing whole words and phrases in a single stroke is a very important
factor in being able to reach the high speeds necessary to be court
reporters and realtime captioners.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Installed at the International Boxing
Hall of Fame at Canastota, NY is the boxing
ring that was used for many years at the
Madison Square Garden.
What about it? Deaf boxer Eugene Hairston,
a world contender in the middleweight class
in the forties, could not hear the bell
ring to indicate the end of each round.
As a result, he was getting clobbered
by boxers that wanted to sneak an extra
punch before going to their corners.
To put a stop to it, the boxing officials
installed red flashing lights at the corners
of the ring. Hairston would see the lights
and know the round has ended!
Since then flashing lights have been
used in all boxing matches.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
the Rocky Mountain Deaf School, rebuffed in
building a new school building on its first
choice of land, is now able to build on a
different location. That piece of land just
was not available at that time months ago, but
now it is.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section