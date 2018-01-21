DeafDigest Blue – January 21, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

ASL poetry and literature at NTID are being digitalized

to preserve the material for posterity.

The Community Healthcare Advocacy Team for Individuals with

Disabilities, based in Pennsylvania, was duly noted for

working with doctors, medical students, social service agencies

on best serving the deaf with their medical needs, especially

with interpreters.

The Hearing and Speech Agency, of Baltimore, has been

working with the La Cuchara restaurant to enhance the

dining experience of deaf diners.

National Academy of Sciences published an article saying

that Artificial Intelligence programming can help

deaf children learn language.

The Scottish Government has launched a campaign

to help create national awareness on the rights and

needs of the deaf.

TINNITUS: A CHOICE

In Scotland few years ago, a hearing woman was

suffering from tinnitus.

It is a stubborn ringing of noise in a personâ€™s

head that almost never stops.

The doctor told the woman that she had a choice â€“

to have an operation to cure tinnitus but to become

deaf for good or to ignore the operation and suffer

tinnitus for life but to remain hearing.

An awful choice!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SWALLOWED TOBACCO

An article in a deaf school magazine explained how

children become deaf. There were about 10 different

reasons why the children become deaf.

One of the reasons was â€œswallowed tobacco.â€�

This is not a joke. This article was written about

115 years ago!

Of course, nowadays doctors are better with finding

reasons for deafness.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was carrying a loaf of bread.

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

I like this grump

The hearing person actually said:

I like this crumb

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When I have worked at different events as a court reporter or a CART

captioner, oftentimes people have approached me who have never seen a

steno machine up close.

They usually ask how the machine works, and one of the first comments many

people make when they see the machine for the first time is that there are

no letters on the keys. The tops of the keys are blank. They wonder how we

know which keys are which.

People who use the steno machine must memorize what all the keys are.

There are 22 keys on the machine. We use combinations of letters to make

other letters.

We donâ€™t depress one key at a time, like you would on a typewriter or

computer keyboard, but we stroke multiple keys at once, much like chords

on a piano. A captioner must memorize what combinations of keys must be

depressed in order to make up the phonetic sounds that occur in the

English language.

Writing whole words and phrases in a single stroke is a very important

factor in being able to reach the high speeds necessary to be court

reporters and realtime captioners.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Installed at the International Boxing

Hall of Fame at Canastota, NY is the boxing

ring that was used for many years at the

Madison Square Garden.

What about it? Deaf boxer Eugene Hairston,

a world contender in the middleweight class

in the forties, could not hear the bell

ring to indicate the end of each round.

As a result, he was getting clobbered

by boxers that wanted to sneak an extra

punch before going to their corners.

To put a stop to it, the boxing officials

installed red flashing lights at the corners

of the ring. Hairston would see the lights

and know the round has ended!

Since then flashing lights have been

used in all boxing matches.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

the Rocky Mountain Deaf School, rebuffed in

building a new school building on its first

choice of land, is now able to build on a

different location. That piece of land just

was not available at that time months ago, but

now it is.

