DeafDigest Blue – January 22, 2017

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— discrimination against deaf diplomat
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaflympics media opportunities
Deaflympics Summer Games
Samsun, Turkey
July 18-30, 2017
Seeking TV media/production crew members for upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV
news coverage of Deaflympics Summer Games. We are seeking writers, signers
and video team members with passion and experience in media, writing, and
preferably knowledgeable in deaf sports for pre/during/post production:
Producer – Coordinate crew and all SportsDeaf coverage during Deaflympics.
Field Producer – Assistant to producer, coordinates crews at venues.
interviewing people, and responsible for social media.
Sports Writer(s) – Research, compile, write stories, attend events,
conduct interviews, write caption transcripts and social media photography.
Videographer/Editor(s) – Videography, edit all video contents, video
permissions, captioning, social media photography and social media
contents.
Video Technician/Production Support – Technical troubleshooting, merge
transcripts in final caption formats, provide technical support, works
both in studio and remote locations and social media photography.
Art Director – Create show look – logo, animation, presentation,
promotional videos.
Signer/Field Reporter(s) – Interviews and presents news stories in
International Sign.
Stipends or Internship
Starting dates varies by position, producer and writer(s) start advance
planning and research work. Costs of travel to Turkey, shared
accommodations and per diems will be arranged. We are open to paid
stipends or academic/community service arrangements.
Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. For more
information, send cover letter, resume and sample of works to:
Deaflympics@h3world.tv
Top stories about the deaf:
911 text access in Canada has improved – except for
those living in Newfoundland and Labrador. Advocates
are already pushing for that service in that province.
Could the cost of training dogs to become hearing
ear dogs be tax deductible? Yes, according to a
tax advisor.
A new technological breakthrough or just another
nw mousetrap? Financing has been secured in
Italy to develop speech recognition on
telephones to help the deaf use the phone.
Jollibee Dagupan, a fast food chain in the
Philippines, has committed to set aside a percentage
of deaf people as new employees.
The Mississippi Department of Education is
working on increasing a weighted percentage
of funds to help education of the deaf and
of the deaf-blind.
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?
Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*
Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling
(RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and
hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors
is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in
such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community
mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment
rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.
A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as
proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).
Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of
traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year.
Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face
interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to
attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.
*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students
contingent upon continued federal funding.*
Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition
at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona,
California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North
Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
For more information and application materials visit
http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms-rehabilitation-mental-health-counseling/
You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on
Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC
program, and the application process.
Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent)
Deaf Track Advisor
Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling
Western Oregon University
Monmouth, OR 97361
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BANK TELLER WHISPERING TO ANOTHER TELLER
You go to the same bank every week to deposit
your money.
You go to the same teller that knows you are deaf.
But this week, the same teller is busy with another
customer so you go to a different teller window.
The new teller does not know you, and says something.
Suddenly the old teller sees you and runs to the new
teller, whispering in his ear “he is deaf.”
Is this polite or is this rude?
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/new-teller-not-know-deaf/
Lip reading tale
A deaf person was talking with a hearing person
who was somewhat biased.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I don’t like the new employee because he’s intelligent
The biased hearing person actually said:
I don’t like the new employee because he’s an intellectual
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TALKING TO THE DEAF PERSON OR PERSON BEHIND DEAF PERSON?
We always hate it when you think a hearing person is
talking to you.
He really wasn’t talking to you but talking to a hearing
person behind you.
You respond to the hearing person, and it can get all
very confusing at the same time!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hearing-talk-confusion/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
What many people may not realize is that realtime captioners must
continually stay abreast of stories in the news and update their computer
dictionaries with names and terminology. As a new administration takes the
helm in Washington, many changes will take place.
Approximately 4,000 politically appointed positions will be filled,
including more than 1,000 jobs that require Senate confirmation. New names
and faces will be in the news every day, and captioners must be diligent
to add the proper spellings of these names to their dictionaries.
Preparation is the key to good captioning. Captioners can begin by
visiting websites with information about the new Cabinet and Cabinet-level
appointees. Captioners must decide how they will write names and
terminology on their steno machine and then enter the steno and matching
English.
Over the next few months, the leadership of our country will be changing,
and realtime captioners will be preparing to provide access to the
important information that will be conveyed to the people who rely on
their captioning services.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Settlement has been reached in that Starbucks
Canada will:
– design a “request interpreter” forms
– provide ASL interpreters upon need by deaf employees
– furnish a TTY machine for each deaf employee
– provide ASL interpreters at Starbucks job fairs
– compensate Barbara Burdick, who filed the lawsuit
– accommodate deaf employees that need shift replacements
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Canada, for some reason, is getting more and more
strict with their immigration guidelines as far as
deaf immigrants are concerned. It is so bad that
the Federal Court of Canada is looking into this
issue. A hearing engineer from Philippines originally
given a temporary worker visa, wanted to bring his
wife and family along. One of the children is deaf
and this was the reason for Canada saying no. He
filed a lawsuit. Canada was afraid that disabled
immigrants would impose a burden on the national
welfare system!
