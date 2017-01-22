DeafDigest Blue – January 22, 2017

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— discrimination against deaf diplomat

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-clerk-with-hearing-customer/

Top stories about the deaf:

911 text access in Canada has improved – except for

those living in Newfoundland and Labrador. Advocates

are already pushing for that service in that province.

Could the cost of training dogs to become hearing

ear dogs be tax deductible? Yes, according to a

tax advisor.

A new technological breakthrough or just another

nw mousetrap? Financing has been secured in

Italy to develop speech recognition on

telephones to help the deaf use the phone.

Jollibee Dagupan, a fast food chain in the

Philippines, has committed to set aside a percentage

of deaf people as new employees.

The Mississippi Department of Education is

working on increasing a weighted percentage

of funds to help education of the deaf and

of the deaf-blind.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BANK TELLER WHISPERING TO ANOTHER TELLER

You go to the same bank every week to deposit

your money.

You go to the same teller that knows you are deaf.

But this week, the same teller is busy with another

customer so you go to a different teller window.

The new teller does not know you, and says something.

Suddenly the old teller sees you and runs to the new

teller, whispering in his ear “he is deaf.”

Is this polite or is this rude?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/new-teller-not-know-deaf/

Lip reading tale

A deaf person was talking with a hearing person

who was somewhat biased.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I don’t like the new employee because he’s intelligent

The biased hearing person actually said:

I don’t like the new employee because he’s an intellectual

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TALKING TO THE DEAF PERSON OR PERSON BEHIND DEAF PERSON?

We always hate it when you think a hearing person is

talking to you.

He really wasn’t talking to you but talking to a hearing

person behind you.

You respond to the hearing person, and it can get all

very confusing at the same time!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hearing-talk-confusion/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

What many people may not realize is that realtime captioners must

continually stay abreast of stories in the news and update their computer

dictionaries with names and terminology. As a new administration takes the

helm in Washington, many changes will take place.

Approximately 4,000 politically appointed positions will be filled,

including more than 1,000 jobs that require Senate confirmation. New names

and faces will be in the news every day, and captioners must be diligent

to add the proper spellings of these names to their dictionaries.

Preparation is the key to good captioning. Captioners can begin by

visiting websites with information about the new Cabinet and Cabinet-level

appointees. Captioners must decide how they will write names and

terminology on their steno machine and then enter the steno and matching

English.

Over the next few months, the leadership of our country will be changing,

and realtime captioners will be preparing to provide access to the

important information that will be conveyed to the people who rely on

their captioning services.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Settlement has been reached in that Starbucks

Canada will:

– design a “request interpreter” forms

– provide ASL interpreters upon need by deaf employees

– furnish a TTY machine for each deaf employee

– provide ASL interpreters at Starbucks job fairs

– compensate Barbara Burdick, who filed the lawsuit

– accommodate deaf employees that need shift replacements

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Canada, for some reason, is getting more and more

strict with their immigration guidelines as far as

deaf immigrants are concerned. It is so bad that

the Federal Court of Canada is looking into this

issue. A hearing engineer from Philippines originally

given a temporary worker visa, wanted to bring his

wife and family along. One of the children is deaf

and this was the reason for Canada saying no. He

filed a lawsuit. Canada was afraid that disabled

immigrants would impose a burden on the national

welfare system!

