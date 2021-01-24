DeafDigest Blue – January 24, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

3Arts, a Chicago-based nonprofit arts organization

working out of University of Illinois at Chicago

is making Deaf Arts a priority, encouraging

active deaf artists with their projects.

……….

There is a fear in Texas that the needs of the

deaf and the disabled would be ignored by

state legislators. That was the newspaper story.

……….

According to a newspaper story, the pandemic

is creating unemployment issues for the deaf.

The story said employers do not want to hire

the deaf out of concern on not being able

to accommodate their employment needs, never

mind that there is ADA anti-discrimination laws.

……….

Rachel Shenton has established “Hear Art”

project which hopes to integrate deaf film

producers into the wide world of hearing film

producers, instead of being pushed aside

into a separate entertainment category.

……….

Actor Kim Dong-hyun said he learned sign

language for one big reason – to sign

“thank you” to deaf fans that watch him

perform. Is learning how to thank actually

learning sign language?

……….

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEAVY DEMAND FOR INTERPRETERS

We have many requests for interpreters. We do not

have enough interpreters.

An interpreting agency director said she left her

office one afternoon for a lunch break. When she came

back, she turned on the answering machine and received

twenty interpreting requests.

This is not a big city agency, but a mid-sized

city!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/heavy-demand-for-interpreters/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

Could we lipread the exact word after guessing

it is Jerry

or

Cherry

or

Sherry?

Could be frustrating!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN EMPLOYMENT AGENCY DID NOT HELP THE DEAF

A deaf person went to an employment agency,

hoping to find a new job.

No luck! The deaf person was very disappointed;

his family was also very disappointed.

Why big disappointment? Because the agency was

owned by deaf person’s aunt!

Discrimination? Or hearing aunt not comfortable

with deaf nephew?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-no-luck-with-employment-agency/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

One thing we should always keep in mind in reading through captioning

errors is that when a mistake happens, sometimes the correct word will not

look at all like what actually appeared on the screen. The main reason for

this is because captioners are writing primarily phonetically and not how

a word is spelled.

For instance, the word “beau” is pronounced “bo,” but there is no “o” in

it. The word “beauty” is pronounced with a “u” sound, but the “u” is the

third vowel in the word.

A couple examples of this would be:

The builder wanted to put laundry shoots in his homes.

He said the meat would no longer be pervade.

These should be:

The builder wanted to put laundry chutes in his homes.

He said the meat would no longer be purveyed.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Deafness Foundation of Pakistan has been telling

the public that people with hearing loss should not

see quacks that promise instant cure to deafness

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

We have often read all about these freeze flash mob

performances. But not about a deaf freeze flash mob

performance – until a group of students from Iowa

School for the Deaf pulled off this feat in a

Council Bluffs supermarket.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

