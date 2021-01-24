DeafDigest Blue – January 24, 2021
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
3Arts, a Chicago-based nonprofit arts organization
working out of University of Illinois at Chicago
is making Deaf Arts a priority, encouraging
active deaf artists with their projects.
……….
There is a fear in Texas that the needs of the
deaf and the disabled would be ignored by
state legislators. That was the newspaper story.
……….
According to a newspaper story, the pandemic
is creating unemployment issues for the deaf.
The story said employers do not want to hire
the deaf out of concern on not being able
to accommodate their employment needs, never
mind that there is ADA anti-discrimination laws.
……….
Rachel Shenton has established “Hear Art”
project which hopes to integrate deaf film
producers into the wide world of hearing film
producers, instead of being pushed aside
into a separate entertainment category.
……….
Actor Kim Dong-hyun said he learned sign
language for one big reason – to sign
“thank you” to deaf fans that watch him
perform. Is learning how to thank actually
learning sign language?
……….
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEAVY DEMAND FOR INTERPRETERS
We have many requests for interpreters. We do not
have enough interpreters.
An interpreting agency director said she left her
office one afternoon for a lunch break. When she came
back, she turned on the answering machine and received
twenty interpreting requests.
This is not a big city agency, but a mid-sized
city!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
Could we lipread the exact word after guessing
it is Jerry
or
Cherry
or
Sherry?
Could be frustrating!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AN EMPLOYMENT AGENCY DID NOT HELP THE DEAF
A deaf person went to an employment agency,
hoping to find a new job.
No luck! The deaf person was very disappointed;
his family was also very disappointed.
Why big disappointment? Because the agency was
owned by deaf person’s aunt!
Discrimination? Or hearing aunt not comfortable
with deaf nephew?
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
One thing we should always keep in mind in reading through captioning
errors is that when a mistake happens, sometimes the correct word will not
look at all like what actually appeared on the screen. The main reason for
this is because captioners are writing primarily phonetically and not how
a word is spelled.
For instance, the word “beau” is pronounced “bo,” but there is no “o” in
it. The word “beauty” is pronounced with a “u” sound, but the “u” is the
third vowel in the word.
A couple examples of this would be:
The builder wanted to put laundry shoots in his homes.
He said the meat would no longer be pervade.
These should be:
The builder wanted to put laundry chutes in his homes.
He said the meat would no longer be purveyed.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Deafness Foundation of Pakistan has been telling
the public that people with hearing loss should not
see quacks that promise instant cure to deafness
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
We have often read all about these freeze flash mob
performances. But not about a deaf freeze flash mob
performance – until a group of students from Iowa
School for the Deaf pulled off this feat in a
Council Bluffs supermarket.
